Book excerpt: ‘The Art of Cycling’ by James Hibbard

James Hibbard dedicated much of his life to competitive cycling. His new book The Art of Cycling is a philosophical examination of life on two wheels and a love letter to the sport that explores how cycling can shed new light on age-old questions of selfhood, meaning, and purpose.

Enjoy this excerpt from the book, available now in hardcover.

Excerpt from Chapter 5 / On Winning

For the traditional cycling nations of Belgium, Spain, Italy, and France, the Anglo-American style of winning epitomized by Lance Armstrong’s U.S. Postal Team and later by the British Sky and Ineos teams – wins which were the result of a sterile, soul-less sort of dominance dictated by power meters which helped riders to dose their efforts and race radios which allowed tactics to be prescribed by team directors in cars – rob the sport of its fundamental romance. Following the existentialist thread which is present in both Nietzsche and Heidegger, for many close to professional cycling, how a rider wins continues to be of the utmost importance – a brave loss often being judged superior to a victory born of cold calculation. And in professional cycling today, there has been no stauncher an advocate for approaching cycling in this light than the former winner of Paris–Roubaix, the Frenchman Marc Madiot who runs the long-standing Groupama–FDJ team.

Outspoken in his opposition not just to doping, but also the stifling effect power meters and race radios have had on the dynamics of professional racing, Madiot implored fans and the media to support his long-standing team leader, Thibaut Pinot on revealing grounds: ‘because he’s different,’ Madiot said. ‘He’ll make you cry, sometimes you’ll be sad, but he’ll also lift you right up to the ceiling. His wins will taste different from the rest.’ Madiot is not alone in his romantic approach to the sport, and the well-known Italian sports director Luca Scinto went as far as to prohibit his riders from racing with either power meters or heart rate monitors for the 2020 season, saying ‘I don’t want to lead robots, but riders who listen to their bodies and can control themselves.’ It’s clear that in cycling at least, a backlash of sorts has begun.

It’s not difficult to draw a direct line between Heidegger’s critique of technology and some of the worst aspects of professional sports today. Technical thinking reduces the athlete to little more than a data set. A prisoner to information, everything is measured and quantified, from blood lactic levels to sleep quality, to wattage and heart rate. This logic not only circumscribes a rider’s performance and potential; in many ways the doping scandals which have plagued cycling for more than two decades are merely a symptom of this logic and the pervasive winner-take-all approach to life which is blind to anything other than the extraction of the ‘standing reserve’ of resources.

From corporate malfeasance, to pollution – owing to egregious abuses of all types – public trust in institutions has been undermined by the short-sightedness which necessarily follows from confronting the world technically. And over the span of the last seventy years, we’ve seen Heidegger’s prophesy come to fruition as a certain sort of calculative view of the world has worked in tandem with hyper-capitalism to leave large swathes of the population confused, alienated, and angry as they’ve slowly come to realize that rather than make their lives easier, many modern modes of thinking have sucked the very horizon of meaning from their lives.

When winning is all you’ve been lauded for, a certain self-obsession almost inevitably follows. Being on your feet, chores, or a missed night of sleep can in a very real way impact your performance, and nearly every successful athlete learns to control these variables and put their training ahead of everything else. Energy is conceived of as a finite resource to be expended only in service of the bike and any task besides either breaking the body down through training or recovering from it is simply a waste. All of life is thus easily divided into two simple categories: those things and people that hinder your ability to win and those that further it. Egocentric, single-minded obsessiveness is rewarded, and as a matter of necessity everything else falls by the wayside – often becoming the burden of a rider’s parents or partner. There’s a common adage among riders and coaches: don’t stand when you can sit and don’t sit when you can lie. Walks in the park, much less household chores, are simply out of the question; alpha and omega, the bike is all that matters. I still vividly recall being home for a brief period around Christmas – no more than seventeen years old – and driving to a vista that overlooked the city with my high school girlfriend. Her head on my shoulder as the lights in the valley below shimmered in the cold, she asked me if forced to pick, if I would choose her or cycling? Without hesitation, I responded, ‘Cycling.’ Like Salieri to Mozart, I became just good enough to see truly great athletes from a close enough proximity to realize that in many cases those same traits which had allowed for their performance on the bike made them at best insufferable and at worst outright narcissists. Undoubtedly there were exceptions, generous, multifaceted people – people like Harvey and Jackson – who were able to excel in the sport while retaining their decency, but as I got older the question became not only what the ceiling of my physical talent was, but also what sort of person I was willing to become in order to succeed.

Looking back now, I find it almost incomprehensible why winning once felt so deeply important. Every explanation I’d venture seemed overly psychological – based on coming from a broken home, filling a void, or gaining the affection of my parents – but somehow none of these seem to fully account for the feeling of wanting something as badly as I did. In spite (or perhaps because) of my experience as an athlete, I’m skeptical of a certain sort of unreflective pursuit of excellence. At every juncture, the question seems to be who or what has a vested interest in your so-called ‘betterment’ – what institutions or economic systems your improvement serves to benefit.

One needs to be exceptionally careful what they wish for – success can deform just as much as it can improve and it’s possible to see even a seemingly great achievement as at best essentially pyrrhic, and at worst, as incontrovertibly destructive. It’s not merely a matter of ‘opportunity costs’ – of what someone might have given up in the process of accomplishing what they did, but also a matter of how success shapes how you conceive of yourself and relate to the world.