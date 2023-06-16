Bridging up: Giving girls opportunities outside of the off-road

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

It’s well-known that NICA, the National Interscholastic Cycling Association, is responsible for bringing thousands of kids into the sport of mountain biking. The league’s recent focus has been on increasing the participation rate of girls, and the evidence of NICA’s targeted programming can be seen in the success of athletes like Kate Courtney, Gwendalyn Gibson, and Savilia Blunk.

However, NICA’s rise has an interesting, if not incorrect, parallel: the assumption that interest in road racing at the junior level isn’t there. I recently held a U19 girls road clinic through my team, Monarch Racing, and it is clear this assumption isn’t true. What is true, is that for those riders interested in bridging into road racing, the options are hard to come by.

“We watched your team in the NCL on GCN+, and then seeing you in person and having that in-person relationship makes it seem more attainable to young riders,” one parent said to me, as she watched her 12 year-old take part in the clinic, “I wish there was some way to ease junior girls into road racing, to experience the sport at their level and be around other girls.”

(Photo: Raimundo Martinez)

This is not an uncommon feeling among parents of young female cyclists. Road racing in the U.S. is facing decreased participation and a decreasing number of professional and amateur events, and many teens are entering cycling through the NICA pipeline into off-road racing.

As a NICA coach and racer on road and dirt, I have seen firsthand the eagerness of both girls and boys to get into road racing if they are given the chance. But creating those chances require investment, from both volunteers and sponsors.

“We support women at every level of cycling, in every discipline, because they help us make our sport even better,” said Elise Heinold of Liv Cycling, one of the sponsor’s of the clinic.

In January, I hosted a similar initiative at the Low Gap Grasshopper that focused on breaking down barriers between young women and gravel racing. This time, my free event focused on techniques and skills on the road bike. It also featured a 1:1 coach to rider ratio, hosting nearly 20 girls from age 11 to 18, some driving as far as six hours to attend. Riders were broken into small groups based on age and experience, and cycled through several stations teaching skills such as cornering, bottle hand-ups, and incidental contact.

Read also: Showing the next generation of women that they belong at gravel events

Unlike the Low Gap event that only had female mentors, this one intentionally featured a 50 percent split between male and female coaches. I have long believed that men have just as much responsibility to grow the sport to girls as women do, but even men who want to get involved often do not know how to do so. This was an opportunity to bring local male road racers who I knew and trusted personally into an environment to productively engage with and share knowledge with girls who are eager to learn.

(Photo: Raimundo Martinez)

“Involving the local racing community to give these young women the connection, community and mentorship they need to progress was really amazing,” said Matt Adams, President of Mike’s Bikes, who provided the venue for the event.

Given that cycling is male-dominated, it is critical for girls to learn that the men around them care about their development and are there as a resource, and for men to recognize the impact and responsibility that they have on the future cycling careers of these riders.

“Breaking into cycling can be challenging, especially for young female athletes without existing cycling connections or mentors, and it’s really important for us to help support these young athletes so they feel empowered to stay involved in cycling,” said Nate English, one of the clinic coaches.

While creating a welcoming environment from the adult men and women already in the sport is necessary to appeal and retain young girls, there are also complex barriers that push girls out of sports, such as puberty, periods, and body image. These topics are often uncomfortable to talk about, for both girls and adults, but need to be normalized for both the health of athletes and longevity of their time in cycling.

This clinic featured an hour-long discussion covering the basics of athlete nutrition, menstruation, and women’s health. With both male and female coaches present, as well as parents, it was an opportunity for the girls to realize these were important and normal things to talk about. Discussions around what happens if you get your period while you’re riding (“Let the sponge (chamois) do its job!”) or how a woman’s menstrual cycle affects a training program were all brought up, and riders opened up with questions about eating disorders and other difficulties.

(Photo: Raimundo Martinez)

There is great demand from young riders for opportunities such as this clinic, and every rider who attended said she would like to attend more.

It may be difficult to change the trajectory of road racing overnight, but it is not difficult to change the trajectory of individuals within the sport. All of us – racers, fans, sponsors — have an opportunity to either encourage or shut out inquisitive new racers, and how we choose to spend our time, money, and energy will determine the future of road racing.

“Cycling does have high barriers to entry – we believe it’s important to reduce those barriers through sponsorship and investing in initiatives supporting the next generation in the sport,” said Greg Wang of Hyperthreads, another clinic sponsor.

The time spent by volunteers and the investment by sponsors for the event was not overlooked. After the event, one parent told me, “when I see programs like this, I think that maybe my daughter does have a future in this sport. It makes me feel like there is a brighter future for cycling than there was 10 years ago. The doors are opening a little bit more.”

The youngest rider in the group, an 11-year-old, said her dream is to become a world champion track cyclist and ride in the Tour de France Femmes. Her chances to do so increase if we as a cycling community believe in investing in young riders with the same level of confidence that young riders have in themselves.