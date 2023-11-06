Cycling Horoscope for the Week of November 6: The Sappho Edition

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

There’s something going on with Libra and Venus this week so get ready for passion!

Aries

Remember during Covid when you signed up for the free Fender guitar classes and then didn’t start them? Go to the garage, get the guitar you purchased, dust it off and begin your journey again. You will become a highly respected rock star in your region. Every journey begins with a first step and you need to walk to the garage immediately and log back into the Fender site. There will be people in your riding group that will gravitate towards you and your music. Beckie from Oklahoma who only does the Sunday ride once sang back up with Toto. She can share some wisdom and keep you moving forward. I can see you and hear you now. Great work, Aries!

Taurus

Glad you dropped Jep again and again. He deserved it. The new week means new energy for you and I’m happy to let you know it involves international love affairs. Like any astrologist, I have to be more general in my advice, but for you, I see a new Colnago. You’ve always wanted one. You deserve it. There is a catch, however. Due to Venus entering Libra, you will have to go to Italy to buy the bike. While there, you must spend two days in Venice, two days in Sienna and four days in Rome. While in Rome, you must twice eat fried artichokes in Trastevere and buy expensive cologne. Put it on at the store and then gingerly walk back to your hotel room and stare at your new bike! I wish I was going with you. Have so much fun!

Gemini

The new podcast is really good, but maybe don’t try to create five characters that are all you? Start with three and call it “The Triumvirate.” You know what I like about you? You are coachable. I give you the Coach’s Award this week for your stellar listening skills. I’m getting a pretty clear intuitive hit that you need to eat more vegetables and start commuting to work by bike. I know it’s cold, but you are strong and part Belgian, correct? Rain or shine, I want to see you battling through traffic and hopping curbs and having a ball. You look like Tom Boonen! I love it.

Cancer

You and your moon know that you can easily invest your money into a 4.5 percent savings account yet you continue to gamble on NFL games? I get that you need the thrill (and I’ve been known to wager a bit) but this needs to stop this week. Take a break. Put down the phone and stop the parlays. They are tempting, but so is flan and you’re not eating that every day! Give it a rest and maybe read a book? Anything by John Irving will work for you but not The World According to Garp.

Leo

What’s up, Funky Town! Continue the dance this week. Keep it moving in every direction. I haven’t seen you move like this in years! Who says we lose our flexibility and dance moves after 50? You are proving them all wrong. It’s like you are drunk at a wedding every night and owning the dance floor. I love it and I love you, Captain Dance Off!

Virgo

Quick work on the beach bar. Can I run a tab? I like to start the day with cold beer, then after spending time sun-bathing and swimming with dolphins, I plan to return to your establishment, go for a brisk e-bike ride by the harbor, then return for a fish and shrimp dinner. Can you make sure that happens for me? After all, I’m the reason you sold everything and moved to paradise. Cheers and see you soon!

Libra

Nice work on the new haircut! You look like a fit Brazilian striker. This week is a bit of a bummer due to the moons, but I’ll help you navigate. I know you downloaded that walking app that promised you would lose 20 pounds before your birthday by just simply walking briskly every day. You and I both know this isn’t possible, but since I downloaded the app as well, let’s win this together! Here we go, side by side, hips moving, legs pumping, arms flailing wildly as we try and walk at a brisk pace in our matching sweatsuits. This is actually fun. What time should we meet tomorrow?

Scorpio

Hey, Scorpio! Stay away from Taurus this week and the whole Italian adventure. This is not your week for those types of adventures. I want you to stay closer to home. Take a wood-fired pizza class locally, try some new mountain bike trails, maybe visit that weird Mead tasting room in the industrial park and buy a hat that says “Fueled by Mead.” That’s it. Easy week for you.

Sagittarius

Good news! This week is much better for you. I sense two five-hour rides, some sort of Prodigal Son return of a friend or family member and you will win the 777 Scratcher for over $100. In order to make this all happen you will need to up your intake of Vitamin C (read the fine print on the bottle). Not only will your immune system benefit, but you will be able to buy 10 more Scratchers and my guess is there’s a winner in the second round. Get the quarters out and start working!

Capricorn

You remind me a lot of the poet, Sappho. So little of her work remains, just fragments of fragments and scholars spend countless hours trying to figure out what she really meant in 600 BC. It’s complicated and so are you. Like Sappho however, you are beautiful and mysterious and talented. You don’t think about this enough. Yes, you are fast on a bike and great at cyclocross and a born leader, but it’s the Sappho in you that I want to see more of this week. I can’t wait to see it.

Aquarius

At this point in the week (the beginning) is when I love you the most. Like Capricorn up there, you don’t give yourself enough credit. You cook, you organize, you always pick up the tab at bars, you loan people bikes and teach them about world history. You suggest authors that inspire you, you find the best pubs in every town globally and you truly see the best in everyone, even if they have very low emotional health. That’s your role and that is why you are the King and Queen of all signs. You rule because you are empathetic and wise and not because you climb well, because you don’t. You don’t see the top of the climb as your finish line, you see the conversations, the struggle, the rest stops and the hallucinating as the important part. Yes, they have to wait for you, but rest assured they are pretty happy when you finally get there. Big love, Water Ruler.

Pisces

I want you to start something this week, anything really but here are some ideas: Start taking better care of your skin. Use lotion daily after you do one hour of yoga. Yoga is another thing I want you to start. Trust me, that intensive weekend yoga retreat you went on in Sonoma was almost 15-years ago! So much has happened since then and the improvements you made there are long gone. You did fall in love with that mysterious character from South Carolina that weekend. That was something! Maybe try and track that person down on social media? What’s the risk?