Cycling Horoscopes For the Week of October 30: The Lunar Eclipse Edition

Riding and life advice based on an unprofessional interpretation of your moon. This is the lunar eclipse edition. Buckle up.

Aries

I saw you driving that vintage Land Rover this week. You look really good in it! Like all of us, that lunar eclipse has you buzzing with light and energy and questions. Thankfully, I have the answers for you in the form of a two word imperative. “Harness it!” Like a wandering shepherd in the Dolomites you can see the hut with hot minestrone, local bread and cheese and gallons of red wine. You need to get to that hut! There’s a part of me that right now just wants to change your imperative to “Get to that hut” but that’s not what I saw in your moon, so I can’t change it now! Start with this, my Italian wanderer: Remember that first time you won a bike race? That feeling of starting and finishing something that made you whole and happy? Drink that feeling in and get after it. You are so close. You should have one of your shepherd friends knit you some podium slippers so you will be more comfortable on the top step. Farm to podium victory shoes. Andiamo!

Taurus

Good job on cutting back on the chocolate chip cookies! Like Aries, that lunar eclipse on Saturday spun you out and made you way more introspective than you need to be. Here’s the thing, we all need to refill our emotional well, but your moon is telling me it’s time for you to offer what you have to the world. Start with your riding group. There’s a guy in there (does the name Jep ring a bell?). This “person” needs to be dropped by you three times this week. I can feel your power and determination from here. It’s very clear to me that this is your week. Don’t tell me (or Jep) that the lunar eclipse in Taurus didn’t fill you with extra power. It did. Prove it!

Gemini

I heard you rode your mountain bike a bunch last week. Way to listen! There’s more here for you this week: You’ve always wanted to start a podcast and make up different character voices even though they are all you. You were going to call it “A Room Full of Me” but I don’t love that name. Call it, “Me People” and get after it. Everyone knows you have a good voice and your bike trip through Colombia during your “early-life” crisis period has given you unique insights that people need to hear. This is the week, Gemi!

Cancer

Good work ditching that TT bike and getting something more practical, but I disagree with the electric lawn mower choice. Strong words this week: Never replace a bike with a tool that takes you away from riding. We both know you live on a big property and that 3-4 hours of mowing could potentially replace a 3-4 hour ride. Rethink this! Take it back and tell your partner that it was defective and then quickly change the subject to how you’d like to listen more and learn to cook and do laundry. Grovel and then grovel again. We all make mistakes and I love you, but fix this immediately! Chin up.

Leo

I saw your solo on TikTok. I knew you were a star! With all this lunar eclipse energy, I strongly suggest getting into funk and jazz. You can do this. Ride your e-cargo bike to the farmer’s market this week and find that transplant from California that makes local herbal tea and buy the one called, “Funky Town.” Drink two cups on Thursday at 7:00pm and then listen to The Köln Concert by Keith Jarrett. This will change your life. Then, walking gracefully and with purpose, throw the tea away or compost it and go back to Bengal Spice from Celestial Seasonings. That tiger on the box is you. I see you, Tiger!

Virgo

More garden and farm issues this week. Abandon the entire project. I didn’t realize you let a mini Bonsai tree die last year and I gave you bad advice about growing cannabis. Thankfully, this isn’t a science, it’s an art and the lunar eclipse is time for major change. I see water in your moon. Blue water and it’s warm and I can smell Rum. The good rum, not the cheap stuff. You’ve always dreamed of quitting your corporate job and moving to Bermuda. Guess what? It’s time. There will be a boat waiting for you when you arrive. Use the safe words, “Rum. Blue water. Warm” in that order and you will soon buy a small beach bar with a rental bike business and pursue a creative second career filled with international love affairs and late night parties almost every night. Save me a seat at the bar!

Libra

You will be tired this week after nearly seven days of acting like you were 18 again! That was fun to watch from afar! Rest up. You really aren’t a teenager anymore but you are getting really good at cyclocross. Stay with this. It’s perfect for you and you’ve always been super-Euro. To continue on this message from your moon, go to Fantastic Sams and tell them you want the “Manchester City” cut. Don’t show them pictures, just act like it’s a thing and let them go with it. You just keep getting better looking!

Scorpio

You may be a little tongue-tied this week due to all the pushups and language study. Sometimes the right words won’t come to you in Zoom meetings and you will sit there staring at your boss in uncomfortable silence. Don’t fidget, just sit in the belly of the whale and when you are spit up onto a new shore, start speaking in Spanish as if it’s your first language. When you revert back to English, tell her that you took an accelerated class taught by Rigoberto Urán and that you are the best in the class. This will be a weird week for you, but I believe in you and so does your moon. Buena suerte!

Sagittarius

Sorry about the time-share advice. I was just trying to fire you up. Back to earth, Sagi! Your week was thrown off quite a bit by the lunar eclipse but I have a way through for you and it involves accessing your jester shadow. Trick them all this week. Everyone. Nobody is off limits. If you are light on cash, pretend you inherited money from a mineral rights deed your grandfather gave you. If you put on a few pounds, tell your riding group you are 15 pounds lighter and you haven’t changed a thing. If you get in trouble for not finishing that report at work, tell them you were selected for the national team (but don’t tell them what sport and say if they want to know they have to sign an NDA). You’ll get through this and I’m already seeing next week in your moon and it’s way more normal!

Capricorn

I heard your flea market is quite a hit! Nice work charging a premium for franchises and industrial farms! Your moon is mad right now. The lunar eclipse in Taurus always makes it hard for Capricorns, but I’ve seen this before and I got you! Take seven pictures at 7:00am every day this week of the same tree in your yard. Post them to your Instagram account and title them: Tree. 7:00am. Day One. This will cleanse your moon shadow and open up the universe for you next week. You can do this! Remember you did consider becoming an arborist when you were younger! You are like my Capricorn Ansel Adams. This is so fun!

Aquarius

You need to rest my lover of lovers. Everyone learns love from you and how to love and be in love and frankly, it’s exhausting. Take a hot shower first thing tomorrow and lather your body in lavender-scented lotion. Put on your comfy clothes and house shoes and just lay down. Don’t even set your alarm. Champions of love need to rest and this is your time. What happened is hard to put into words, but the energy from the lunar eclipse made you even more hot and when you burn bright you burn out. Only eat Japanese food and focus on edamame and miso soup. Consume a lot of both and you will be just fine. Congrats on your new e-cargo bike and your new e-cargo life by the way! I see you out there riding to the market and running errands and it makes me love you even more. Sleep well.

Pisces

The truth is, you don’t really care what anyone thinks about your life and work. So, now is the time to get into a solo breakaway. Just you against the peloton and the world. Pull a Jens Voigt and just get after it. Don’t look back. They won’t catch you and if they do, you will be so tired that you won’t care or even know your name. This is good and this is how I see you. Never surrender.