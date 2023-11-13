Cycling Horoscopes for the Week of November 13: The Kurt Vonnegut Edition

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

It’s a new week which means a new cycling horoscope. This time around we are mixing it up due to the Scorpio new moon. We’ve invited Kurt Vonnegut and his wisdom to help you manage your week. “So it goes.”

Aries

“The universe is a big place, perhaps the biggest.”

Greetings from naptown! You need to rest. Layoff the energy drinks and the espresso. Try some sparkling water and maybe some CBD mints. Put your bike in the garage and stretch more. The only movement I want from you this week is the continuation of your guitar classes with Fender. By Sunday, can you play me “Hallelujah” by Jeff Buckley? You play, I’ll sing. What time works for you?

Taurus

“We must make our lives as we sew, stitch by stitch.”

I’m thrilled that you booked your Italy trip. I forgot to mention the healing powers of Guanciale last week. Take note. Go nuts on the color scheme of your new Colnago. This is no time to be conservative, my little Marco Polo! Also, try and fly up front. It’s better there and you may meet a celebrity. If you can’t swing it financially, use the restroom up there and linger then walk back and pretend it’s no different than your main cabin seat. You are going to the land of artisans and handmade everything (which is why I chose that quote) and I want you to learn something from that and also from the Guanciale. Can you take me with you?

Gemini

“So many people think that practicing an art is a good way to make a living. Practicing an art, no matter how well or badly, is a way to make your soul grow, for heaven’s sake. I’m talking about singing in the shower, I’m talking about dancing to the radio, I’m talking about writing a poem to a friend.”

What’s up, Tom Boonen! Good work on the commuting last week. I’ve noticed lately that you are moving away from your creative center and too focused on making enough money to take care of your family. I get it, but I’m giving you this week off of the most important things. Find a spare white wall in the basement. Go to your local hardware store and buy one pint of three colors: Blue, white and red. One evening this week, slowly walk down the stairs, light a candle, turn on Wagner’s “The Ride of the Valkyries” really loud and begin to throw paint at the wall. Don’t plan where it should go, just throw it. Yell if you can, but howling would be better. This may scare your family, but it may also introduce them to who you really are. This gives me chills. Proud of you, Gemi!

Cancer

“Egregious. Most people think that word means terrible or unheard of or unforgivable. It has a much more interesting story than that to tell. It means ‘outside the herd.’ Imagine that—thousands of people, outside the herd.”

I see that you picked up a few John Irving books? Good work. I chose this Kurt Vonnegut quote for you and your moon because I’m getting a pretty major intuitive hit that you are about to break out of your riding and life rut and are poised to take shit to the next level. This is happening. So, you need to prepare. Don’t follow the advice of modern coaches but track down that huge file on the internet that houses some old Dutch cycling training plan from the 1970s. I’d link to it, but I want you to find it on your own. I’ll give you a hint: Big Ring in the off-season. Long, slow miles. Same plan for life. Train differently, win consistently. Sending you power.

Leo

“Americans…are forever searching for love in forms it never takes, in places it can never be. It must have something to do with the vanished frontier.”

Hey Leo! Sorry for the bummer quote but it’s true. And, you need strong advice this week. What is the vanished frontier in your life? Where have you always wanted to ride your bike but haven’t yet? I know it’s Mallorca, but I want you to go through the process of thinking about it. Onward!

Virgo

“I will tell you how to win love: wear nice clothing and smile all the time. Learn the words to all the latest songs.”

I figured this would be good for you now that you own a bar on the beach. Consider this both love advice and business advice! Sorry to get granular, but $22 for a conch salad at your bar is a little steep unless it comes with a drink? Something to think about while you memorize Taylor Swift lyrics! Love you and your beach bar and your new e-bike rental program. Also, some pretty famous celebrities will soon visit your bar. You will have fun and it will change your life for the better.

Libra

“A purpose of human life, no matter who is controlling it, is to love whoever is around to be loved.”

Walking with you last week was a blast. You can really swing your arms and I loved those ankle weights that have flashing lights! I just bought four of them online. Love is heading your way this week in many forms. Keep an open heart and mind and dress well every day. I can’t wait to hear about all of it and enjoy!

Scorpio

“What should young people do with their lives today? Many things, obviously. But the most daring thing is to create stable communities in which the terrible disease of loneliness can be cured.”

I gave you a pretty easy week last week with just the wood fire pizza and mead ideas. This week is different. Begin to create an inclusive cycling group in your area that includes post ride food and beverages. Focus on hummus, olives, really good bread and sparkling wine. I feel like you are really good at the riding part, but not so good at the apre ride? You know I’m right but you have time to change. Manifest your inner Julia Child, Scorpy!

Sagittarius

“In real life, as in Grand Opera, arias only make hopeless situations worse.”

I see you didn’t kick your online gambling habit? I don’t even care anymore. This is a judgement-free zone and since you continue to win, who cares? But do me a favor this week. Get really into Bonsai art. It’s painstaking and small, but it will help you focus on details and maybe, just maybe, it will make you feel powerful enough that you won’t need to gamble so much. Love you, Sagi.

Capricorn

“I admire anybody who finishes a work of art, no matter how awful it may be.”

You were the headliner last week, so I need to focus on other signs this week, but I have a few words more about your Sappho-moment. Not only was she a poet and an artist, she wrote deeply about love and relationships and celebrations. Follow her lead. Love like fire. Go to every event and stay up late. Make an impact. You got this!

Aquarius

“A purpose of human life, no matter who is controlling it, is to love whoever is around to be loved.”

I just wanted to apologize for last week when I made fun of your climbing skills. I went too far and I’m sorry. It’s not news to you that you don’t climb well and me outing you in this column was unprofessional and I wish I would have worded things differently. So, Water-Ruler-of-Love, how about this? I love the way you see climbs as an opportunity to slow down, focus on you cadence, listen to jazz classics and make sure everyone gets to the top way before you. Does that sound better?

Pisces

“There is no beginning, no middle, no end, no suspense, no moral, no causes, no effects. What we love in our books are the depths of many marvelous moments seen all at one time.”

I heard you tracked down that person from the Sonoma yoga retreat on Instagram. I just assumed because he was from South Carolina that he’d be honorable and normal? Sorry about that. Glad you got outside of your comfort zone, but in general if you fall in love with someone at a yoga retreat and you haven’t spoken to them in 15 years, probably best to not engage them again on social media? This week will be better and try and focus on the present. Namaste.