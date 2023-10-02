Your Weekly Cycling Horoscope: October 2-9

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Aries

Your moon is currently lost. Stay on the trainer and Zwift this week. Don’t plan any international bike trips or love affairs.

Taurus

Keep influential people close. Plan short rides that involve coffee and pastries. Don’t buy a new set of wheels.

Gemini

Call family members and talk about bikes. Read the The Brother’s Karamazov. Work on sprints and power.

Cancer

Your moon is really good. Plan international bike trips and love affairs this week. Incorporate cinnamon into daily recovery meals.

Leo

Ride slow this week. No sprints. Avoid all litigation. Seek advice from an elder. When in doubt, take a nap. Don’t be late to the Saturday group ride and stay in the last group.

Virgo

You are happy. Wealth is heading your way. Buy a new bike and don’t feel guilty about it. The time to act is this week. Eat pizza twice.

Libra

You will get a promotion at work this week. Stall on it. Consider how it will affect your ability to ride more. Is it really worth it? Cut down on your daily wine intake.

Scorpio

Your moon and everything else is vibrating. Take a Zumba class and really engage in it. Look at you! Expect news about a possible grandchild or maybe a friend is sending you a gravel bike for free. Buy fireworks and store them in the basement for the future.

Sagittarius

Rough moon. Don’t be surprised if you feel like quitting everything and moving to Italy to become a travel blogger or a bike guide. It’s ok. It’s just this week. Moons move fast. Do not seek solace in deep dish pizza or calzones. Avoid marinara sauce in all forms. You are better than this.

Capricorn

Man. This is your week. I’ve never seen a moon like this. I’m not even sure what to say other than, embrace it. You will win all competitions in life and in sport. You are on the podium. Enjoy it as it won’t last long. Take the after-party to another level. Stay up late.

Aquarius

Hot moon. Wealth coming your way. Love in all forms incoming. You will ride faster and longer this week than at any other time in your life. Soak in epsom salts and drink small amounts of vinegar every morning. Proud of you. I’ve never seen you look this good. Stay away from Sagittarii, they’re in a mood and will try and convince you to move to Italy and have you pay for it.

Pisces

Very little data from your tricky moon, but don’t reorganize your bike room this week. Leave it alone. Don’t invest in non-alcoholic startups. Stay focused on your cadence and meditate while riding, focusing on one powerful word, “Revenge.”