Dr. Meg Fisher’s Resilient Journey to the Paralympics and Beyond | Bobby & Jens

Growing up, Meg Fisher had ambitions of becoming a professional tennis player. And one day her dreams of being an athlete at the international level would come true. But not in the way she would have expected.

As a teenager, a catastrophic accident changed her sporting trajectory forever. She lost a leg, and with it, her tennis ambitions. She was lucky simply to be alive.

“They weren’t sure how I was going to wake up,” she says on this week’s episode of Bobby & Jens about the crash that took her leg.

Adjusting to her new reality took time. “I was ashamed of my physical inability,” she says.

But with time she came around. Her life as an athlete was just beginning.

She discovered paracycling, and the competitor within came to the forefront once more. Before long, she was competing at the international level with the world’s best at the Paralympics.

A two-time Paralympian, she has won one gold, two silver, and one bronze medal.

“It was so cool 10 years after really everything was taken away to get to wear the Stars and Stripes,” she says.

She brings us inside the cutthroat world of world of the Paralympics, where the competition is no less fierce than the Olympics.

Later, Fisher discusses her contrasting emotions of representing the USA at the Paralympics in 2012 and 2016.

These days, she is still very much a competitor, now pioneering paracycling in gravel, and she shows no signs of slowing down. She talks about transitioning to the latest, hottest discipline in cycling.

And her life outside of cycling has been just as successful, with her becoming a doctor of physical therapy.

She takes us inside her world in this powerful episode of Bobby & Jens, offering us all a portrait of resiliency.

Bobby & Jens is a Shocked Giraffe production for Velo. This episode was produced and edited by Mark Payne.

