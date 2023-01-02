All of the road bikes from the Enve Builder Round-Up 2023

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The Enve Builder Round-Up is upon us. The 2023 Builder Round-Up brings together an array of smaller custom builders to showcase the best that they can put together, naturally all with Enve parts to some degree.

This year brought together 23 custom frame builders and brands to the Enve headquarters in Ogden, Utah to showcase the best that each builder can put together. We were fortunate to have spent time at Enve HQ photographing and talking with each builder to bring you a bit of backstory behind each bike.

This is part one of three, with a focus on drop bar bikes. Stay tuned for parts two and three as the bikes get increasingly rowdier. See the full list of Enve Builder Round-Up bikes here.

Scarab Cycles

Bordure Cycles

Ritte Bicycles

Holland Cycles

Rizzo Cycles

Mosaic Cycles

Enve Composites

English Cycles