All of the road bikes from the Enve Builder Round-Up 2023

Enve Builder Round-Up is upon us. The 2023 Builder Round-Up brings together an array of smaller custom builders to showcase the best that they can put together, naturally all with Enve parts to some degree.
This year brought together 23 custom frame builders and brands to the Enve headquarters in Ogden, Utah to showcase the best that each builder can put together. We were fortunate to have spent time at Enve HQ photographing and talking with each builder to bring you a bit of backstory behind each bike.
This is part one of three, with a focus on drop bar bikes. Stay tuned for parts two and three as the bikes get increasingly rowdier. See the full list of
Enve Builder Round-Up bikes here. Scarab Cycles
Scarab Cycles hails from the Andes Mountains in Colombia, making custom road and gravel bikes with a Colombian flare. This latest build features their ‘Campesinas’ paint collection. (Image: Troy Templin)
Scarab’s paint collections are inspired by different cultural touchpoints across Colombia. According to Scarab, the Campesinas collection is an homage to the brightly-painted homes found in the Andes range and the culture of the people that inhabit them. (Image: Troy Templin)
This build features a Shimano Ultegra Di2 12-speed drivetrain. (Image: Troy Templin)
The details really start to show themselves the more you look at them. I particularly like the detail of a dog chasing cyclists as they ride. (Image: Troy Templin)
This specific frame is built using Columbus Spirit steel tubing with road-focused geometry. Their custom build process means this bike specifically features ENVE’s IN-Route front end routing system. (Image: Troy Templin)
‘Finca el altico’ refers to the estates and unique country homes around them in Colombia. (Image: Troy Templin)
This frame is TIG welded, but they’re smooth enough that they’re hardly noticeable. (Image: Troy Templin)
That small thing sprouting out on the drive side seat stay is a chain peg. They usually showed up on high-end steel road bikes when they were the go-to material choice; it’s nice to see one here as well. (Image: Troy Templin)
While a ‘Campesinas’ edition frame follows a general theme, each frame is painted unique to the owner’s requests. (Image: Troy Templin) Santiago Toro and Andrés Cruz of Scarab Cycles. (Image: Troy Templin) Bordure Cycles
Bordure Cycles pulled out all of the stops on this new road bike called the Panache. Based in Epernay, France, they elected to make what they call a modern take on a titanium frame with fully-internal cable routing. (Image: Troy Templin)
The frame offers the option of an ISP or no ISP should you want. This specific model features a single carbon tube that goes from the bottom bracket of the bike to the 3D-printed seat stay cluster, and all the way up to the 3D-printed titanium seatmast topper. (Image: Troy Templin)
The frame features custom geometry using one-piece 3D-printed titanium joints. That includes a printed headtube, seat tube cluster, and even the dropouts. (Image: Troy Templin)
The finishing looks fantastic, particularly the transitions between the 3D-printed dropouts before transitioning to the rest of the chainstay. (Image: Troy Templin)
Like many other bikes here, Bordure uses ENVE’s IN-Route system for a seamless internal cable routing look. (Image: Troy Templin)
It’s an ENVE show, so it makes sense to see a one-piece ENVE SES AR bar and stem combo. (Image: Troy Templin)
The Panache is all about style and the pinnacle of technology, according to Bordure. (Image: Troy Templin)
The frame was made specifically for the 2023 ENVE Grodeo, so they immortalized it with a painted detail on the downtube. (Image: Troy Templin)
The green-to-blue fade looks great over white. (Image: Troy Templin)
Bordure produced this custom titanium crank and custom chainring. (Image: Troy Templin)
The non-drive side 3D printed dropout features a small Bordure logo. (Image: Troy Templin)
A bit of paint, a bit of carbon, and a bit of exposed titanium look great together. (Image: Troy Templin)
Another look at Bordure’s custom titanium crank and 1x chainring. (Image: Troy Templin) Pierre of Bordure Cycles built this specific bike for his father and pulled out all the stops. (Image: Troy Templin) Ritte Bicycles
Here is the new Ritte Occulto, a titanium bike they say is made in the U.S. It’s a real stunner, especially in person. (Image: Troy Templin)
The Shimano direct-mount derailleur hanger is a nice touch, as are the chainrings by Ogle Component Design and eeWings crank by Cane Creek. (Image: Troy Templin)
The 3D-printed seatmast topper is also manufactured by Ogle Component Design. (Image: Troy Templin)
The name ‘Occulto’ comes from the bike’s internally-routed cables, which means hidden in Italian. The frame uses a 3D-printed headtube like the Bordure. (Image: Troy Templin)
The Occulto uses ENVE’s IN-Route internal cable management system. (Image: Troy Templin)
The bike is said to be the brand’s take on what a modern titanium frame can be. (Image: Troy Templin)
The frame uses a Cerakote finish that looks fantastic against the titanium cranks and frame detail. (Image: Troy Templin)
Each frame is made in the U.S.A. (Image: Troy Templin)
3D printing allows for cool things such as this 3D Ritte headtube logo. (Image: Troy Templin)
Hidden! (Image: Troy Templin) Holland Cycles
Holland Cycles brought their Holland Carbon HC in their 50th Anniversary paint scheme. (Photo: Troy Templin) A look at the Carbon HC’s titanium dropouts. (Image: Troy Templin)
The Holland logo adorns each Carbon HC. (Image: Troy Templin)
An example of the 50th Anniversary details, commemorating Bill Holland’s 50 years of frame building for himself and eventually for Holland Cycles. (Image: Troy Templin)
This Holland Carbon HC features grey paneling with a clearcoat over the remaining carbon. (Image: Troy Templin)
Just behind the bottom bracket is the JB logo, indicating it was painted by the one and only Joe Bell, a famous name amongst those looking to restore or paint their bicycle. (Image: Troy Templin)
It is rare to find bikes with wishbone seat stays, but you’re going to see many of them here at the ENVE Builder Showcase 2023. (Image: Troy Templin) Rizzo Cycles
Rizzo Cycles brought their Road Mermaid platform. It’s dedicated to saving the rim brake in a sea of disc brake bikes. (Image: Troy Templin)
Rizzo makes their road bikes with either a smaller tube set for lighter riders or a beefier tube set for those looking for more stiffness. (Image: Troy Templin)
Rizzo hails from Madrid, making steel and titanium bikes. It makes sense that fellow Spanish country Rotor makes an appearance with a Rotor Aldhu carbon crank. (Image: Troy Templin)
The ENVE-branded Selle Italia SLR Boost saddle makes an appearance here, as does an ENVE carbon seatpost. (Image: Troy Templin)
The Cane Creek eeWings brakes are of the direct mount variety. Direct mount brakes are a relatively new option in the rim brake world, but they offer more tire clearance and improved braking responsiveness over a standard caliper rim brake. (Image: Troy Templin)
Direct-mount rim brakes and a lugged fork only happens when you go with a custom bicycle. (Image: Troy Templin)
Our favorite detail of the whole bike has to be the unique fork lugs, which jut out so far that the lugs need to be filed down to fit the Chris King headset cup. (Image: Troy Templin)
Clean. (Image: Troy Templin)
Rumor is that Rizzo sent a rim brake bike because ENVE announced they were going to stop production of their own carbon rim brake-compatible rims and wheels. Could be here-say, of course. (Image: Troy Templin)
Massive seat stays for a large bike. (Image: Troy Templin)
The 12-speed Shimano Ultegra Di2 drivetrain wires are routed internally through the frame, but the brake cable is routed externally just below the downtube. (Image: Troy Templin) Mosaic Cycles
This one is a Mosaic RT-1 ITR with a wonderful blue-purple paint that changes in the light. (Image: Troy Templin)
Everything that could be fettled with was, particularly with the drivetrain. The SRM Power crank, Ceramic Speed cage pulleys, and even the waxed chain go above and beyond a traditional drivetrain. (Image: Troy Templin)
The SRM Origin Power power meter crank features a ‘Trilobe Technology’ from Look, which allows riders to swap between 170, 172.5, and 175 mm crank arm lengths. (Image: Troy Templin)
The Mosaic ‘tree of life’ silhouette head tube badge is always striking. (Image: Troy Templin)
This model in specific, is the new Mosaic RT-1 ITR, an all-road platform with fully-internal cable routing and clearance for up to a 35 mm tire. (Image: Troy Templin)
Mosaic’s finishing is always top-notch, and this one is no exception. (Image: Troy Templin)
This build comes from California-based shop Above Category, which custom-built the ENVE rims to silver polished Chris King hubs and silver bladed spokes. (Image: Troy Templin)
A real stunner. (Image: Troy Templin)
The RT-1 name indicates two things: that this is a road bike platform and that it uses Mosaic’s custom T3A/2.5V double-butted titanium. (Image: Troy Templin)
Lots of bling here. (Image: Troy Templin) Enve Composites
The ENVE Custom Road at the 2023 ENVE Builder Showcase came with an outer space-focused theme. (Image: Troy Templin)
This build uses a Shimano Dura-Ace 12-speed drivetrain with ENVE SES 4.5 wheels. (Image: Troy Templin)
I particularly love the engraved “Let’s light this candle!” on the headset cap. (Image: Troy Templin)
All ENVE Custom Road frames are made in their headquarters in Ogden, Utah. (Image: Troy Templin)
Another look at the headset top cap. (Image: Troy Templin)
The ENVE logo is disorienting, but space is disorienting too, right? (Image: Troy Templin)
That same effect finds itself all over the frame. (Image: Troy Templin)
Enve tells us that a custom paint job of this caliber would be about $3500 extra. (Photo: Troy Templin)
This Custom Road drew a big crowd at the Builder Showcase and after the Grodeo as well. (Image: Troy Templin) English Cycles
Rob English needs little introduction, so I’ll just leave this custom road bike model here. (Image: Troy Templin)
This English custom road bike features an FSA K-Force WE groupset. (Image: Troy Templin)
Stiffer is not always better, and that bears out particularly in how Rob English designs a seat stay. (Image: Troy Templin)
Most English bikes feature slim, narrow tubes, but an oversized headtube makes room to route brake hoses and wires internally while adding a bit of precision to the bike’s steering at speed. (Image: Troy Templin)
The FSA K-Force WE shifters feature a pair of shift buttons on a rocker at the back of the brake lever blade. (Image: Troy Templin)
Narrow tubes, lots of seatpost, and in a cutting white. It’s classically English. (Image: Troy Templin)
Three bottle cage mounts: two on the downtube and another on the seat tube. (Image: Troy Templin)
Thin stays come together in this elegant rear dropout. (Image: Troy Templin)
ENVE C.I.M. bottle cages are made in Utah and weigh just 19 grams. (Image: Troy Templin) Okay, just one more photo for good measure. (Image: Troy Templin)