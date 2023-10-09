Footloose and Fancy Free in Flanders

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Under most circumstances, being approached by a nun while sitting in the courtyard of a monastery would be a completely normal interaction.

Most nuns, however, aren’t wearing a bra on the outside of their habit with gummy Haribo cherries dangling from it. Something tells me she might not have actually taken any vows.

As I burst out laughing, the imposter nun turns her head and zeroes in on me.

“You can eat one for a euro,” she tells me with a wry smile.

It’s barely 11 a.m. on a Saturday morning at the Abbey of Sint Sixtus, one of Belgium’s beloved Trappist monastery breweries and the home of the famed Westvleteren ales, and I’ve stumbled upon a bachelorette party, Flandrien style.

I politely decline the offer, but the locals surrounding me, having gotten a head start on the Westvleteren 12, a sought after 10.2-percent, quintessentially Belgian beer, are happy to indulge the bride to be and her unruly disciples.

Clearly, I have some catching up to do. I settle in to enjoy a bottle as busloads more people filter in.

Part of this beer’s mystique, beyond its taste, and what’s drawing so many people in, is that it’s only available right here on-site. You can’t buy it internationally. And you won’t even find it in a corner store nearby.

Locals come through to pick up their weekly allotment of bottles, but stick around and enjoy the sunny weather over a sudsy glass. Full-bodied and smooth, the dark beer lives up to its reputation. The taste lingers, inviting you to take your time and enjoy the experience. What’s the rush when you’ve traveled halfway across the world — or even just across town — for this moment?

Soon I discover something arguably even tastier, and unexpected. A house ice cream made with Westvleteren beer shows up at the table across from me. I don’t skip a beat in ordering one. You’d be hard pressed to find a more exclusive, delicious dessert. In this moment, soaking up a rare rain-free streak of weather, spooning the final bit of ice cream, I’m content. (The high ABV beer before noon might have a role to play in that too).

I forgot to take a picture of my beer, but I did remember the ice cream! (Photo: Will Tracy)

Unfortunately, the realization that I have to be in Brugge tonight snaps me back into reality. While I could easily sit here all day, I’ve ridden no more than 10 kilometers this morning and have much more ground to cover as I seek out the most famous brews in this beer-obsessed country.

I wash down the remainder of my Westvleteren, then point my touring bike toward Brugge.

This is my fifth day of riding through the Flanders region of Belgium, the spiritual homeland of road racing, looping around roads made famous by bike races, and fields made infamous by war.

Much of the farmland around here was a battlefield a little over a century ago. (Photo: Will Tracy)

It’s Flanders at a human pace, with plenty of beer stops along the way, and today is arguably one of the most important legs of the trip.

The Abbey of Sint Sixtus is only the first stop. Today’s journey started in Watou, just across the border from France, and will conclude in Brugge, the Belgian chocolate capital. But, truth be told, hold the chocolate; I’m here for the beer.

Just a handful of days before, I set off from Ghent not knowing quite what to expect. Now with days of riding under my belt, armed only with two panniers’ worth of clothes and gear, I’ve grown used to life at a relaxed pace, riding along narrow paths and ever so gently rolling hills.

Flanders is full of small, seldom traveled roads — great for bike touring. (Photo: Will Tracy)

I had visited Flanders before for — what else would it be for a cycling editor? — the grandaddy of Belgian cobble classics, the Tour of Flanders, De Ronde. I’d seen Ghent and Brugge, the region’s major medieval tourist destinations, as well as Oudenaarde, home of the Tour of Flanders museum and the race’s finish in recent years. I’d ventured into the farmland that for a few weekends each spring transforms into cycling’s most important stadium seating alongside cobbled climbs.

I’d eaten starchy frîtes from competing carts, sampled Belgian chocolate, and guzzled Jupiler while screaming at pros. It felt like an authentic exercise in Belgian bike race spectating. But I had only scratched the surface of this country.

Luckily, I’m being led by someone who is quite a bit more familiar Flanders. Beer & Bike Tours’ Bob Williams could no doubt guide this place blindfolded.

On day five of my bender through Belgium, somewhere between the St. Bernardus Brewery’s honor system beer fridge and the crowded streets of Brugge, it’s dawned on me that there’s no better way to experience a country than on two wheels.

Walk a country, and you’ll never get through it. Drive through it and you’re sequestered from locals, rushing through it in a private steel box on highways, not seeing much at all. On a train, the story’s not much different. But by bike, moseying along canals and seldom traveled farm roads, chance encounters make the trip.

In a car or train, you miss stopping at a small roadside sandwich shop and eating with locals on their lunch break. You don’t get to be interesting by the mere fact of being a foreigner in a place few outsiders venture. And you certainly don’t make conversation with a friendly specialty steel salesman who provides a crash course in Flemish history with your pesto chicken sandwich.

When driving, you miss the chance to put your legs to the test and bike up the steepest roads in the Tour of Flanders, simply because you happen to be riding by. The Koppenberg becomes a whole different challenge with a fully loaded touring bike.

Twenty percent cobbled grades are an extra challenge on a touring bike. I didn’t put a foot down though! (Photo: Will Tracy)

Oh, and you definitely don’t experience fresh-strawberry vending machines. Pull up to a remote corner and the euro coins clanging around in your pocket with each pedal stroke transform into a juicy, bright red pick-me-up.

Or, for that matter, you don’t experience the potato vending machines, or a lasagna vending machine — I could only confirm the existence of one. In other words, you don’t get to discover that Flandriens have an affinity for unusual vending machines perhaps second only to Japan.

Strawberry vending machines: my favorite discovery of this trip. (Photo: Will Tracy)

A roadsigns flags down bikes and cars for the potato vending machine. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Around Flanders, church spires punctuate the sky, indicating the next village on the horizon. Save for the odd cell tower, they’re about the tallest things around most of Flanders.

I repeat what is by now a familiar cycle: watching a spire come into view, then grow larger until I’m once again riding through a small city.

But today, entering Torhout, a city of 20,000 people, I’m treated to something slightly different, one of the many serendipitous moments of bike travel. As I enter town, a faint sound builds gradually until crescendoing clearly and resoundingly into… Footloose?

Yes, I’m greeted by a stage full of teenagers dancing in unison to Kenny Loggins at the town’s summer festival, nailing the choreography to a T.

You really just can’t get an experience like that outside of bike touring.

After taking in the performance, nearly burning my mouth on a fresh Liège waffle from a roadside cart, and thinking better of playing some carnival games, it’s time to leave this fever-dream scene behind and finally get to the big(ish) city.

Waffles made fresh, and with a show. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Rolling into the bustling medieval city takes some readjusting. Known for its chocolate shops and well-preserved millennia-old buildings, Brugge houses another sweet treat. It’s the only place to try what I personally think is the best beer in the world: De Garre.

It’s the house beer of a pub by the same name, and it’s not something you’ll find by accident. Located down a long hallway offset from a main street, then up a flight of stairs, this is a tucked away, hidden yet well-known gem. Ducking into the hallway, you get to feel like you’re in the know as the masses stream by oblivious to what lies inside.

De Garre is a smooth drinking 11-percent tripel with a whipped cream consistency head. It goes down like a five-percent beer at most. Dangerous? Yes. Delicious? Tripel yes.

Luckily, you’re saved from yourself by the bar’s policy of serving three max per seating, though two was more than enough for me today. Besides, there’s one more spot on the docket for tonight in Brugge.

After dinner, there’s no better way to finish off a day of tasting Belgium’s most sought after beers than a stop at ‘t Brugs Beertje.

This bar is located in a quaint brick building befitting this medieval city. A sign above the door says 1632, making it not the oldest building in the city, but one with plenty of character nevertheless.

Inside this cozy, warmly lit spot, a binder rivaling a well stocked restaurant wine list reveals just about every kind of Belgian beer imaginable.

It’s hard to choose wrong, and in true Belgian style, each beer is served with its own unique glass from the overflowing glassware rack above the bar.

It’s a nightcap, Flemish style, one last opportunity to soak up a true taste of Belgium. With that, I’m ready for the final leg tomorrow back to Ghent, to finish this trip on a high note.

Ghent awaits. (Photo: Will Tracy)

