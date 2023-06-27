Gallery: Bilbao is abuzz with Tour de France fever just days out from the grand départ

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

BILBAO, Spain [Velo] – The Basque Country is hosting the Tour de France grand départ for the first time in since 1992, and the excitement in this region in northern Spain is palpable.

Now only days away from hosting the start and finish of stage 1 on Saturday, July 1, Bilbao is abuzz with Tour de France activity. It’s hard to go anywhere in the city without running headlong into some reminder of the impending race.

Ads from official Tour sponsors, as well as cycling-related ads, are everywhere.

Banners hang from light posts. Yellow bicycles are lofted in the air. The Tour fan zones are well under construction. Benches are wrapped in yellow tape. And a stage to present teams and stage winners is being erected outside the world famous Guggenheim Museum.

Here’s a taste of the Tour fever rocking Bilbao right now.

Tour de France banners share light posts with the Basque flag in with the Guggenheim Museum in the background. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Even bathrooms are getting into the Tour spirit. (Photo: Will Tracy) Nothing says Tour de France like a four-story-tall yellow jersey. (Photo: Will Tracy) (Photo: Will Tracy)

The grand départ is just days away. (Photo: Will Tracy)

The majority of ads in Bilbao right now are cycling related. (Photo: Will Tracy) (Photo: Will Tracy)

Seemingly every light post has a Tour de France banner. (Photo: Will Tracy)

A stage for team presentations is under construction outside the Guggenheim Museum. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Not all Tour related things around town are celebrating the race. This poster announcing a strike of hotel workers was posted throughout the city. (Photo: Will Tracy)

(Photo: Will Tracy)

The yellow of the Tour is everywhere. (Photo: Will Tracy)

A store window decorated for the Tour. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Yellow bikes are hanging from some light posts in Bilbao. (Photo: Will Tracy)