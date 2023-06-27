Become a Member

VeloNews Road Road Culture
Road Culture

Gallery: Bilbao is abuzz with Tour de France fever just days out from the grand départ

Spain's Basque Country hosts the first three stages of the 2023 Tour de France.

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

BILBAO, Spain [Velo] – The Basque Country is hosting the Tour de France grand départ for the first time in since 1992, and the excitement in this region in northern Spain is palpable. 

Now only days away from hosting the start and finish of stage 1 on Saturday, July 1, Bilbao is abuzz with Tour de France activity. It’s hard to go anywhere in the city without running headlong into some reminder of the impending race.

Also read: Startlist for the 2023 Tour de France

Ads from official Tour sponsors, as well as cycling-related ads, are everywhere. 

Banners hang from light posts. Yellow bicycles are lofted in the air. The Tour fan zones are well under construction. Benches are wrapped in yellow tape. And a stage to present teams and stage winners is being erected outside the world famous Guggenheim Museum.

Here’s a taste of the Tour fever rocking Bilbao right now.

Also read2023 Tour de France race preview: Can anyone topple the Pogačar-Vingegaard duopoly?

The Tour de France begins Saturday. Tune in to Velo all July long for the latest coverage from the men’s and women’s races.

Bilbao Tour de France grand depart lead up
The Tour de France has set up pop-up stores all over Bilbao. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Bilbao Tour de France grand depart lead up
Tour de France banners share light posts with the Basque flag in with the Guggenheim Museum in the background. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Bilbao Tour de France grand depart lead up
Even bathrooms are getting into the Tour spirit. (Photo: Will Tracy)Bilbao Tour de France grand depart lead upNothing says Tour de France like a four-story-tall yellow jersey. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Bilbao Tour de France grand depart lead up
(Photo: Will Tracy)

Bilbao Tour de France grand depart lead up
Benches and planter boxes throughout the city are covered in Tour de France tape. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Bilbao Tour de France grand depart lead up
There’s Tour de France tape to commemorate every leader’s jersey. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Bilbao Tour de France grand depart lead up
The grand départ is just days away. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Bilbao Tour de France grand depart lead up
The majority of ads in Bilbao right now are cycling related. (Photo: Will Tracy)Bilbao Tour de France grand depart lead up(Photo: Will Tracy)
Bilbao Tour de France grand depart lead up
Seemingly every light post has a Tour de France banner. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Bilbao Tour de France grand depart lead up
A stage for team presentations is under construction outside the Guggenheim Museum. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Bilbao Tour de France grand depart lead up
Not all Tour related things around town are celebrating the race. This poster announcing a strike of hotel workers was posted throughout the city. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Bilbao Tour de France grand depart lead up
(Photo: Will Tracy)
Bilbao Tour de France grand depart lead up
The yellow of the Tour is everywhere. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Bilbao Tour de France grand depart lead up
A store window decorated for the Tour. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Bilbao Tour de France grand depart lead up
Yellow bikes are hanging from some light posts in Bilbao. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Bilbao Tour de France grand depart lead up
This Waze ad pokes fun at the first stage starting and finishing in the same place, despite the 182 kilometers in between. (Photo: Will Tracy)

 

