Photo Epic: Unforgettable images from the Grand Colombier

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stage 13 finished on the Grand Colombier. Michael Kwiatkowski won the stage after spending the day in the break and the GC contenders waited until the final kilometer to attack.

Photographers Ashley and Jered Gruber were jumping around the course finding the best shots all day long. Here are some of the best images from stage 13 of the 2023 Tour de France.

Photo: Gruber Images

Photo: Gruber Images

Photo: Gruber Images

Photo: Gruber Images

Photo: Gruber Images

Photo: Gruber Images

Photo: Gruber Images

Photo: Gruber Images

Photo: Gruber Images

Photo: Gruber Images