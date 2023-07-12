Gallery: The best pictures from the 2023 Tour de France Stage 10

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The hottest day at the tour saw temperatures out on the road well over 100 degrees fahrenheit. Umbrellas were out to keep the fans cool as the race headed through the Massif Central.

Photographers Ashley and Jered Gruber were jumping around the course finding the best shots all day long. Here are some of the best images from stage 10 of the 2023 Tour de France.

Photo: Gruber Images

Photo: Gruber Images

Photo: Gruber Images

Photo: Gruber Images

Photo: Gruber Images

Photo: Gruber Images

Photo: Gruber Images

Photo: Gruber Images

Photo: Gruber Images

Photo: Gruber Images

Photo: Gruber Images

Photo: Gruber Images

Jonas Vingegaard in the yellow jersey on stage 10 of the 2023 Tour de France. Photo: Gruber Images

Stage 10 came down to a six man spring from the breakaway. Photo: Gruber Images