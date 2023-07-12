DAILY TOUR NEWSLETTER

Gallery: The best pictures from the 2023 Tour de France Stage 10

Pello Bilbao beat the heat and won the sprint out of the break for his first Tour de France stage win

The hottest day at the tour saw temperatures out on the road well over 100 degrees fahrenheit. Umbrellas were out to keep the fans cool as the race headed through the Massif Central.

Photographers Ashley and Jered Gruber were jumping around the course finding the best shots all day long. Here are some of the best images from stage 10 of the 2023 Tour de France.

Photo: Gruber Images
Photo: Gruber Images
Photo: Gruber Images
Photo: Gruber Images
Photo: Gruber Images
Photo: Gruber Images
Photo: Gruber Images
Photo: Gruber Images
Photo: Gruber Images
Photo: Gruber Images
Photo: Gruber Images
Photo: Gruber Images
Jonas Vingegaard in the yellow jersey on stage 10 of the 2023 Tour de France. Photo: Gruber Images
Stage 10 came down to a six man spring from the breakaway. Photo: Gruber Images
Pello Bilbao won stage 10 of the 2023 Tour de France, while Jonas Vingegaard kept the yellow jersey. Photo: Gruber Images

