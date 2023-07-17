Gallery: The best pictures from the 2023 Tour de France Stage 15

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stage 15 was a stalemate on GC and the battle for the KOM continued all the way to Mont Blanc.

Photographers Ashley and Jered Gruber were jumping around the course finding the best shots all day long. Here are some of the best images from stage 15 of the 2023 Tour de France.

Photo: Gruber Images

Photo: Gruber Images

Photo: Gruber Images

Photo: Gruber Images

Photo: Gruber Images

Photo: Gruber Images

Photo: Gruber Images

Photo: Gruber Images

Photo: Gruber Images