DAILY TOUR NEWSLETTER

Don’t miss a moment with daily Tour de France updates from Velo.

Sign Up Now

DAILY TOUR NEWSLETTER

Don’t miss a moment with daily Tour de France updates from Velo.

Sign Up Now

VeloNews Road Road Culture
Road Culture

Gallery: The best pictures from the 2023 Tour de France Stage 17

Stage 17 Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc to Courchevel

Join Velo

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join Velo

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

On stage 17 Felix Gall took the victory. Tadej Pogačar was dropped at the base of the final climb of the day La Loze. Jonas Vingegaard gained minutes in his bid to defend the yellow jersey.

Photographers Ashley and Jered Gruber were jumping around the course finding the best shots all day long. Here are some of the best images from stage 17 of the 2023 Tour de France.

Photo: Gruber Images
Photo: Gruber Images
Photo: Gruber Images
Photo: Gruber Images
Photo: Gruber Images
Photo: Gruber Images
Photo: Gruber Images
Photo: Gruber Images
Photo: Gruber Images
Photo: Gruber Images
Photo: Gruber Images
Photo: Gruber Images
Photo: Gruber Images
Photo: Gruber Images
Photo: Gruber Images

Stay On Topic

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

One Way South

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon