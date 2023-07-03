VeloNews Road Road Culture Road Culture Gallery: The best pictures from the 2023 Tour de France Stage 2 KOM points, time bonuses, and a finish no one predicted July 3, 2023 Brad Kaminski Share this Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Email Icon Join Velo Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites. Join for free Already have an account? Sign In Join Velo Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites. Join for free Already have an account? Sign In Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app. Another exciting day of racing in Spain saw the points race for the KOM heat up, GC contenders grabbing time bonuses, and a finish that had everyone on the edge of their seats. Photographers Ashley and Jered Gruber and Chris Auld were jumping around the course finding the best shots all day long. Here are some of the best images from stage 2 of the 2023 Tour de France. Stage 2 started in the Spanish village of Victoria-Gasteiz and covered 208.9 kilometers to the finish in San Sebastian. Photo: Gruber Images The peloton rolls through a forested section of the course. Photo: Chris Auld Top GC contender Tadej Pogačar rides protected by his UAE teammates. Photo: Gruber Images Neilson Powless spent most to the day off the front collecting points in the KOM race. Photo: Gruber Images Adam Yates wore the yellow jersey on Stage 2. Photo: Gruber Images Basque fans cheered on the peloton from start to finish. Photo: Chris Auld Victor Lafey surprised the field when he attacked under the 1k to go banner. Photo: Chris Auld Lafey held off the chase in the final meters to win stage 2 of the 2023 Tour de France. Photo: Gruber Images Neilson Powless held on to the KOM Polka Dot jersey. Photo: Gruber Images