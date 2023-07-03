Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

DAILY TOUR NEWSLETTER

Don’t miss a moment with daily Tour de France updates from Velo.

Sign Up Now

DAILY TOUR NEWSLETTER

Don’t miss a moment with daily Tour de France updates from Velo.

Sign Up Now

VeloNews Road Road Culture
Road Culture

Gallery: The best pictures from the 2023 Tour de France Stage 2

KOM points, time bonuses, and a finish no one predicted

Join Velo

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join Velo

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Another exciting day of racing in Spain saw the points race for the KOM heat up, GC contenders grabbing time bonuses, and a finish that had everyone on the edge of their seats.
Photographers Ashley and Jered Gruber and Chris Auld were jumping around the course finding the best shots all day long. Here are some of the best images from stage 2 of the 2023 Tour de France.

Stage 2 started in the Spanish village of Victoria-Gasteiz and covered 208.9 kilometers to the finish in San Sebastian. Photo: Gruber Images

The peloton rolls through a forested section of the course. Photo: Chris Auld

Top GC contender Tadej Pogačar rides protected by his UAE teammates. Photo: Gruber Images

Neilson Powless spent most to the day off the front collecting points in the KOM race. Photo: Gruber Images

Adam Yates wore the yellow jersey on Stage 2. Photo: Gruber Images

Basque fans cheered on the peloton from start to finish. Photo: Chris Auld

Victor Lafey surprised the field when he attacked under the 1k to go banner. Photo: Chris Auld

Lafey held off the chase in the final meters to win stage 2 of the 2023 Tour de France. Photo: Gruber Images

Neilson Powless held on to the KOM Polka Dot jersey. Photo: Gruber Images

Stay On Topic

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

One Way South

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon