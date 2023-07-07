Gallery: The best pictures from the 2023 Tour de France Stage 6

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

I was a big day for the GC riders. The yellow jersey changed hands. A surprise attack by Tadej Pogačar caught Jonas Vingegaard off-guard making the race for the overall exciting and unpredictable.

Photographers Ashley and Jered Gruber and Chris Auld were jumping around the course finding the best shots all day long. Here are some of the best images from stage 6 of the 2023 Tour de France.