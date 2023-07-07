DAILY TOUR NEWSLETTER

Gallery: The best pictures from the 2023 Tour de France Stage 6

Tadej Pogačar strikes back

I was a big day for the GC riders. The yellow jersey changed hands. A surprise attack by Tadej Pogačar caught Jonas Vingegaard off-guard making the race for the overall exciting and unpredictable.

Photographers Ashley and Jered Gruber and Chris Auld were jumping around the course finding the best shots all day long. Here are some of the best images from stage 6 of the 2023 Tour de France.

Four categorized climbs and an uphill finish were on tap for stage 6. Photo: Chris Auld     
Switchbacks make great viewpoints for the fans on the climbs. Photo: Chris Auld
Tadej Pogačar cruising through the Pyrenees on stage 6. Photo: Chris Auld

Neilson Powless was in the break again fighting for points in the KOM. Photo: Gruber Images

Jai Hindley enjoyed one day in yellow. Photo: Gruber Images

Tadej Pogačar attacked on the final climb gaining time and winning the stage. Photo: Gruber Images

Jonas Vingegaard finished second on the stage and took control of the yellow jersey. Photo: Gruber Images

Riders were pushed to the maximum on stage 6. Photo: Gruber Images

Wout van Aert was riding in support of the team leader Jonas Vingegaard on stage 6. Photo: Gruber Images

Andrey Amador cools down after the stage. Photo: Gruber Images

Jonas Vingegaard lost time on stage six but moved into the yellow jersey in the process. Photo: Gruber Images

