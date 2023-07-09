Gallery: The best pictures from the 2023 Tour de France Stage 7 & 8
The sprinters at the Tour de France battled for victory on stages 7 and 8. Photographers Ashley and Jered Gruber and Chris Auld were jumping around the course finding the best shots all day long. Here are some of the best images from stages 7 and 8 of the 2023…
Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.
The sprinters at the Tour de France battled for victory on stages 7 and 8.
Photographers Ashley and Jered Gruber and Chris Auld were jumping around the course finding the best shots all day long. Here are some of the best images from stages 7 and 8 of the 2023 Tour de France.