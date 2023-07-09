DAILY TOUR NEWSLETTER

Gallery: The best pictures from the 2023 Tour de France Stage 7 & 8

The sprinters at the Tour de France battled for victory on stages 7 and 8. Photographers Ashley and Jered Gruber and Chris Auld were jumping around the course finding the best shots all day long. Here are some of the best images from stages 7 and 8 of the 2023…

The sprinters at the Tour de France battled for victory on stages 7 and 8.

Photographers Ashley and Jered Gruber and Chris Auld were jumping around the course finding the best shots all day long. Here are some of the best images from stages 7 and 8 of the 2023 Tour de France.

Neilson Powless gets ready for stage 7. Photo: Gruber Images
Photo: Gruber Images
Photo: Chris Auld
Photo: Gruber Images
Photo: Gruber Images
Photo: Gruber Images
Jasper Philipsen beat Mark Cavendish to the line on stage 7. Photo: Gruber Images

Jonas Vingegaard cools down after stage 7. Photo: Gruber Images
The peloton rolls out of the start of stage 8. Photo: Gruber Images
Photo: Gruber Images
Photo: Gruber Images
Team Jumbo-Visma protects yellow. Photo: Gruber Images
Photo: Gruber Images
It was a chaotic finish on stage 8. Photo: Gruber Images
Mads Pedersen came away with victory on stage 8 Photo: Gruber Images
Wout van Aert missed out on another opportunity. Photo: Chris Auld

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

