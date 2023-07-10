Gallery: The best pictures from the 2023 Tour de France Stage 9
The action during the stage 9 finish on Puy de Dome did not disappoint.
Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.
Stage 9 tackled the steep finishing climb Puy de Dome. A nail biting finish saw a battle to the line from the breakaway, and the showdown continued in the race for GC.
Photographers Ashley and Jered Gruber and Chris Auld were jumping around the course finding the best shots all day long. Here are some of the best images from stage 9 of the 2023 Tour de France.