Gallery: The best pictures from the 2023 Tour de France Stage 9

Stage 9 tackled the steep finishing climb Puy de Dome. A nail biting finish saw a battle to the line from the breakaway, and the showdown continued in the race for GC.

Photographers Ashley and Jered Gruber and Chris Auld were jumping around the course finding the best shots all day long. Here are some of the best images from stage 9 of the 2023 Tour de France.

The peloton climbs on stage 9. Photo: Chris Auld

Matej Mohoric rode in the break on stage 9. Photo: Chris Auld

Photo: Chris Auld

Tom Pidcock climbs Puy de Dome. Photo: Chris Auld

Michael Woods went all in with 2 kilometers to go. Photo: Gruber Images

Michael Wood won stage 9 of the 2023 Tour de France. Photo: Gruber Images

Neilson Powless grinds his way to the top. Photo: Gruber Images

Tadej Pogačar attacked late in the stage and gained some valuable seconds on the yellow jersey. Photo: Gruber Images

Jonas Vingegaard chased after Tadej Pogačar. Photo: Gruber Images

Tadej Pogačar checks the gap at the finish line. Photo: Gruber Images

Simon Yates and Tom Pidcock crossed the line together. Photo: Gruber Images

The finish to Puy de Dome was steep and relentless. Photo: Gruber Images

Sepp Kuss climbs Puy de Dome. Photo: Gruber Images