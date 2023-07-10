DAILY TOUR NEWSLETTER

Gallery: The best pictures from the 2023 Tour de France Stage 9

The action during the stage 9 finish on Puy de Dome did not disappoint.

Stage 9 tackled the steep finishing climb Puy de Dome. A nail biting finish saw a battle to the line from the breakaway, and the showdown continued in the race for GC.

Photographers Ashley and Jered Gruber and Chris Auld were jumping around the course finding the best shots all day long. Here are some of the best images from stage 9 of the 2023 Tour de France.

The peloton climbs on stage 9. Photo: Chris Auld
Matej Mohoric rode in the break on stage 9. Photo: Chris Auld
Photo: Chris Auld
Tom Pidcock climbs Puy de Dome. Photo: Chris Auld
Michael Woods went all in with 2 kilometers to go. Photo: Gruber Images
Michael Wood won stage 9 of the 2023 Tour de France. Photo: Gruber Images
Neilson Powless grinds his way to the top. Photo: Gruber Images
Tadej Pogačar attacked late in the stage and gained some valuable seconds on the yellow jersey. Photo: Gruber Images
Jonas Vingegaard chased after Tadej Pogačar. Photo: Gruber Images
Tadej Pogačar checks the gap at the finish line. Photo: Gruber Images
Simon Yates and Tom Pidcock crossed the line together. Photo: Gruber Images
The finish to Puy de Dome was steep and relentless. Photo: Gruber Images
Sepp Kuss climbs Puy de Dome. Photo: Gruber Images
Jonas Vingegaard shares his prizes at the finish. Photo: Gruber Images

