Giro d’Italia stage 9: Chiara Consonni beats Marianne Vos, Annemiek van Vleuten seals overall title

Chiara Consonni (UAE Team ADQ) held off Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) in a bunch sprint on the final stage of the 2023 Giro d’Italia Donne.

Consonni started her sprint early but held her power right until the end to take the win. Vos was sat in the wheel of the Italian and started gaining ground on her but couldn’t make it past before the line. Ally Wollaston edged out Chloé Dygert for third, while Megan Jastrab claimed fifth.

“I’m really happy, I have no words. All of the team, the staff, and the girls, stayed close to me for all of these 10 hard days. I must say thanks to all of them because they support me every day. This Giro for me was not so good, but I’m really happy to end with this beautiful win,” Consonni said.

“I went these past 10 days not with the best feeling, not in my best condition, but now I’m really happy. This is for Marta [Bastianelli], because today is her last stage and I’m really happy to share this with her and all of the team.

“[The last kilometer] was really hard and stressful as always, we know that the sprint is super hard, and it is strange to interpret, but I just closed my eyes, I trusted in my teammates and this is also for them.”

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) finished safely in the bunch to secure her fourth-ever Giro d’Italia Donne overall victory. Juliette Labous (Team DSM) took second at 3:56 with Gaia Realini (Lidl-Trek) finishing in third as Veronica Ewers (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) just missed out on the podium.

“Always to win a GC is super special because you need to do it with a team and I have won it with different teams. This is the second one with Movistar and I’m super proud of my team to finish it off. It’s always stressful, but you have the team around you so it’s always special,” Van Vleuten said.

“I will stay in Italy, I will go to Livigno after some celebrations with the team to prepare for the Tour de France and recharge the batteries.”

Always on for the sprint

It was another scorching day at the Giro d’Italia Donne with the mercury tipping above 100 F (37 C) for the final day. The 128.8km stage from Sassari to Olbia featured just two classified climbs, providing another opportunity for the fast finishers to notch up a stage win.

Van Vleuten started the day with a comfortable lead in the overall classification and all she had to do to seal the GC victory was keep safe and avoid any spills.

With the hint of a possible sprint finish, it proved difficult for a breakaway to get up the road and nothing went clear for the first 50 kilometers. It allowed the GC riders to get into the mix at the intermediate sprint, which had some bonus seconds on offer.

After losing her fourth place to Erica Magnaldi (UAE Team ADQ) on bonus seconds the day before, Ewers made sure to be up there Sunday. She got one bonus second for third, putting her equal on time with Magnaldi, which was enough to move her back up to fourth on the basis of her previous stage results.

While nothing was sticking, it didn’t prevent riders from trying an attack and many riders went on the move at some point. Among the various aggressors were Anna Kiesenhofer, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, and Liane Lippert.

Alessia Vigillia’s (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo) attack inside the final 30km was the longest lasting and she managed to stay away on her own until the final five kilometers. However, it was impossible to keep a very determined peloton behind her with just about every major team doing some work on the front.

Uno-X put in a big effort in the final kilometers to put Susanne Andersen into position, but the squad lost the front on a tricky bend approaching the flamme rouge.

The sprint began with some 300 meters to go with Rachele Barbieri and Megan Jastrab among the first to go. Consonni was sat in the wheel of Jastrab before launching her sprint down the middle of the road with just over 200 meters to go.

From there, Consonni held the front all the way to the line, despite a late charge from Vos.