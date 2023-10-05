Greenville’s Transformation from Sleepy Town to Cycling Paradise | The Road Less Eaten

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Twenty years ago, Greenville, South Carolina was a sleepy town. Even longtime residents will admit to that.

These days, however, it has transformed into a cultural center with a thriving cycling community and food scene. On the latest episode of The Road Less Eaten, Chef Biju Thomas visits town, meeting up with some retired professional cyclist friends to see firsthand why people are flocking to Greenville.

Thanks to its ideal location, nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Greenville has a culture deeply rooted in cycling, from its easy trail access to one of the best rail-to-trail systems Biju has ever seen.

Biju starts his visit with a ride to Methodical Coffee, a jumping-off point for the cycling community of Greenville. And it’s more than a coffee spot — though it’s very good at that of course. Peek at its menu for elevated cafe fare with a southern twist to breakfast. Try the greens-loaded avocado toast, or a soft scrambled breakfast sandwich, all served on bread made in house.

It’s a coffee shop so connected with cycling that one of the co-founders named his son after local cycling hero George Hincapie, who has called Greenville home for the last 20 years.

And who should show up on Biju’s ride from Methodical Coffee than the man himself, George Hincapie, accompanied by Biju’s longtime friend, another American cycling legend, Christian Vande Velde. If you don’t know Christian from his days as a pro, you might recognize him from commentating on NBC’s cycling broadcasts.

They head out on the Swamp Rabbit Trail to experience Greenville’s famed bike path system, making their way out to the hills that road riders love.

The next stop on this bike journey across Greenville is Honest Scoop, an ice cream truck operated by Biju’s friend, and Christian’s wife, Leah Vande Velde that operates out of the Swamp Rabbit Cafe.

After sampling both peach and chai ice cream, Biju heads inside the Swamp Rabbit Cafe, which is also a grocery store with locally sourced produce as well as a community space.

The next day, Biju heads to Fork and Plough for Chef Shawn Kelly’s colorful, seasonal plates made with locally sourced ingredients. He’s a huge advocate of the good that comes from having a direct relationship with local farmers, both for the taste and quality of meals, and the reduced carbon footprint of those meals.

Later, he meets up again with Leah Vande Velde to create a new flavor of ice cream with peach, and shortbread.

The final stop is to Jianna, a restaurant by Chef Michael Kramer, a competitive cyclist and surfer. He meets up once more with Christian Vande Velde as well as fellow former professional cyclist, and co-host of the Bobby & Jens podcast, Bobby Julich.

It’s a night to remember in one of the city’s best restaurants, capping off a wonderful visit to this bike-friendly destination.