Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Welcome to Velo

VeloNews, CyclingTips and Peloton have become VELO.

READ MORE

VeloNews Road Road Culture
Road Culture

Watch: Greg LeMond’s story is hitting the big screen in ‘The Last Rider’

The documentary is in theaters June 23.

Join Velo

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join Velo

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The first — and officially only — American to win the Tour de France, Greg LeMond has one of the great stories in cycling history. 

He infiltrated the European scene, sparring with the sport’s old guard establishment to earn every inch of ground on his way to the top and winning cycling’s most prestigious race.

Then, as anyone familiar with his story already knows too well, just as he was at his peak a hunting accident brought him close to death, and to the lowest point in his cycling career. 

Also read: Rising Up: A film about the Everesting world record

He refused to let that be the end of the story, though. He recovered and returned to deliver the greatest comeback in Tour de France history, an eight-second margin of victory taken in the final stage of the 1989 edition. 

Now the highs and lows of LeMond’s story are coming to the big screen in “The Last Rider,” a new documentary directed by Alex Holmes. 

The documentary features original interviews with LeMond and his wife, Kathy, and promises never before seen footage. It’s set to hit theaters in the United States June 23. 

Until then, you can watch the just-released trailer.

Stay On Topic

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

One Way South

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon