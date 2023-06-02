Watch: Greg LeMond’s story is hitting the big screen in ‘The Last Rider’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The first — and officially only — American to win the Tour de France, Greg LeMond has one of the great stories in cycling history.

He infiltrated the European scene, sparring with the sport’s old guard establishment to earn every inch of ground on his way to the top and winning cycling’s most prestigious race.

Then, as anyone familiar with his story already knows too well, just as he was at his peak a hunting accident brought him close to death, and to the lowest point in his cycling career.

He refused to let that be the end of the story, though. He recovered and returned to deliver the greatest comeback in Tour de France history, an eight-second margin of victory taken in the final stage of the 1989 edition.

Now the highs and lows of LeMond’s story are coming to the big screen in “The Last Rider,” a new documentary directed by Alex Holmes.

The documentary features original interviews with LeMond and his wife, Kathy, and promises never before seen footage. It’s set to hit theaters in the United States June 23.

Until then, you can watch the just-released trailer.