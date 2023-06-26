Hilly Valley Classic: The sportive that was built by grief and hope

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Every event has its origin story, but the Hilly Valley Classic in Yorkshire, England is different from most.

Sam Larner, a rugby journalist by trade, is the organizer and he decided to put on the event following the death of his partner’s mother to motor neurone disease (MND) and a close friend to suicide in the space of the year.

The brutally tough sportive is in honor of them — with two of the three routes named the Penny and the Lloydy for them — and it aims to raise awareness of MND and suicide. It also seeks to get people to tackle their own mental health by building up to and pushing their bodies through a grueling challenge.

“I’ve found a huge benefit to my mental health by getting out on the bike and having that extended period of time of not needing to think about stuff, or being able to think about anything you want,” Larner told Velo. “That was one of the things that we wanted to have with this is because it is really difficult, and you have that period of time where you’re working toward it, and you can be focused on it. I’ve found that something that can really help move you away from darker thoughts or problematic times is having something to work towards.

“As well as raising money for CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably), who did a huge amount for the club after Lloyd died the other side is just allowing people to think, ‘I’m going to set my sights on a target, it’s going to be really tough, but then once I’m doing it, I’m going to be around a load of people who are positive who want to do this as well.’ It’s in this environment where suddenly you think it’s not so bad, I’m doing this really important thing and achieving something. I think it’s really a good thing, mentally and physically, to have that feeling you’re achieving something. Whether you’re going slow, quick, even if you don’t finish it, you’ll achieve this by getting to the start line, and putting yourself through that challenge.”

In addition to raising money for CALM, the event is also aiming to raise money for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, an organization that funds research into treatments for MND. It is named after the former rugby union player Doddie Weir, who had MND and died last year.

The shortest of the three possible routes is named the Doddie in honor of the Scottish former international.

An idea for the route came about well before last year as Larner and his friends at his local cycling club would plot out different rides and tried to include as many weird and wonderful roads that were rarely used. While the Classic has fewer of the “roads to nowhere” that Larner and his friends liked to do, he used his love of picking out these routes to design something to entice those who love a challenge.

Brutal is really the only word to describe the course that make up the event, which has the tagline “the hills are murder.” The Penny looks deceptively simple at “just” 110km, but it packs in a total of 3,114m of ascent. That’s just under 400m of climbing less than the 175km stage 4 of the Giro d’Italia to Lago Laceno, which featured three second-category ascents.

While the highest point of this race is just over 400m — rather than the 1,000+ on that stage of the Giro — the up and down is relentless and there’s some 28m of climbing per kilometer of the route. Meanwhile, most of the climbs have average gradients in double figures with some peaking out at over 20 percent.

“It seemed really kind of a funny thing to have this really hard route named after someone who’s as kind and lovely as Penny,” Larner said. “I think just keeps them in the event a little bit more and keeps them a bit more at the forefront.

The Lloydy is 68km, but it squeezes in 1,917m of climbing, while the 31.8km Doddie has 941m of ascent. Larner is expecting the speeds to be pretty slow with the final finishing times being between 4 hours 45 and seven hours.

He’s hoping that the route will have people swearing they won’t do it again before promptly signing up after catching their breath after the finish.

“My dad did the route and he’s the first person who’s ever done it, it has never ever been done as a complete route before,” he said. “I joined him for the second half, and we got to the top of the last climb, and he had exactly the same experience which is this is horrible, that was brutal finishing climb, it just goes up and up and up, and just it’s completely different to anything he’s ever done before. I asked him, do you think he can go quicker on August 5? He went, ‘yeah, I think I could take 25 minutes of it’ and it was at that point where I was like, there’s something in this thing.

“It’s going to be incredibly hard… you’re going to have an incredibly horrible, five to seven hours on the bike, but in beautiful scenery, surrounded by wonderful people doing the same thing. At the end of it, you’re going to struggle up a 25 percent climb and then you’re going to finally get over the line, you’re going to take two minutes, thinking how horrible that was, and how you really never want to do ever again. Then you have a beer, you chat to someone and you think, ‘yeah, I’ll sign up for next year.”

Unlike many sportives, the Hilly Valley Classic will be free to ride with participants — which are limited to 150 — asked to donate what they might have spent on an entry fee to one or both of the charities. There’ll be some coffee at the start and beers at the finish with a bit of food in the middle to help people through, but Larner doesn’t want something that is too big budget.

Larner describes the set-up as “organized, but unprofessional.” The maximum number of 150 have signed up for the event, though there is usually a small drop-out rate with events such as this. Larner is not sure how many people will turn up in this first edition, but he doesn’t mind either.

“If five people rock up and do it, that’s five people who have done a thing that would have never existed before. We’re kind of beyond that now, but whatever happens, it’s been a success,” he said.