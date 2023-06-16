If you like staring at half-naked pictures of Tom Boonen, I have the place for you.

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Flanders, as any cycling fan knows, is crazy about bicycle racing. And while there are many spots worth getting to around here, one stands out as a must visit.

The small town of Oudenaarde has served as the finish of the Tour of Flanders since 2012, and is home to the Centrum van Vlaanderen, aka the Tour of Flanders Museum. I went five years ago, one day before the actual race, and there are three main things that I remember.

One: A sweet Molteni team car.

Two: A biking on cobblestones simulator. It’s not very comfortable.

And three: A larger-than-life, shirtless Tom Boonen print.

So when I figured out that the route for my personal Tour of Flanders passed through Oudenaarde, I had one question for my guide Bob Williams from Beer & Bike Tours.

“Is that half-naked picture of Tom Boonen still there?”

“Oh yeah, of course.”

Obviously the half-naked picture of Tom Boonen is still proudly displayed on the wall.

Lo and behold, Bob was right.

It’s not just a gratuitous Flemish thirst trap. It serves a purpose, coming complete with a detailed analysis of why peak Boonen was a prime specimen of an athlete (and probably still is). The tattoos are a key part of it all.

But the Centrum van Vlaanderen is so much more than a temple to Flanders’ favorite son. This museum is a gem tucked away just off the main town square, filled with some truly fascinating cycling memorabilia and displays. Here are 10 things worth checking out on your visit.

Boonen also comes in kitted up form.

1. Johan Museeuw’s Time bike from his last Tour of Flanders

There are two decades’ worth of winners’ bikes and other bikes of significance from the Tour of Flanders hanging from the wall almost immediately when you walk into the museum, so choosing just one to highlight is a big ask.

After a raucous internal debate, I settled on The Lion of Flanders’ bike from his final Tour of Flanders in 2004. It comes complete with a lion on the head badge celebrating the nickname of the Belgian who won the race three times, and was on the podium another five times in his career.

This race marked a transition of greats, from one three-time winner to another future three-time winner in Tom Boonen, who would pick up the first of that trio just a year later.

Carbon construction was still in its early days in 2004.

Made with a lugged carbon construction, the bike itself is also indicative of a transitionary period for bike design.

Box section rims. They don’t make ’em like they used to.

2. Tracing the decline of Campagnolo through 20 years of bikes

It started out with thumb paddles.

Put two decades of bicycle history in one room and you end up tracing a couple big shifts in bike tech: the rise of carbon, and the fall of Campagnolo.

By 2004, carbon had already replaced steel and alloy as the material of choice for professional racing bikes. But Campagnolo was very much still a powerhouse in components. It features throughout most of the 2000s era bikes on display, save for one Shimano equipped one in 2005. Then 2010 hits and SRAM shows up for the first time in this sampling of bikes. From then on out, with one exception, it’s mainly Shimano and to a lesser extent SRAM taking us all the way up to the present day.

Campagnolo of course is still around, but the fact that it has fallen far from its heights as the must-have groupset brand is no secret.

How did it end up like this?

3. Ride the cobblestone simulator

If you don’t have time to ride the actual cobblestones during your time in Flanders — the museum has rentals available — the next best thing is this simulator in the museum, a bike mounted to rollers with an uneven drum hitting the back wheel.

I remember it being harder last time, so maybe that means I’ve come in with more fitness. Or they fixed the machine to make it run a little smoother. Either way, it’s a bumpy ride.

4. Virtual reality cycling

My colleague Alvin Holbrook was very sincerely hoping Zwift’s recent announcement would include a virtual reality component. Instead we got immersive hardware of another nature with the new handlebar controllers.

Virtual reality goggles paired to a trainer can be found at the Centrum van Vlaanderen, however. It’s more of a guided movie than an open-world training game, but it allows cyclists to enter the world of a Belgian cyclist during the Great War.

5. The “spontaneous” vase trophy

There are several large trophies on display at the museum from over the race’s history, each, generally speaking, a large, somewhat generic award that imparts an air of importance. Then there’s this vase presented to 1976 winner Walter Planckaert as a “spontaneous trophy.”

There’s little else in the way of context.

Was there another trophy that got lost, stolen, or damaged? Did someone simply forget to make an award? Whose vase was it?

But at the same time I prefer it this way. I would love to have seen Pogačar hoist a fine vase overhead two months ago.

6. The gyroscopically stabilized helicopter camera

Getting this $375,000 camera (at time of purchase in the ‘90s) out of the United States and into Belgium required a special export permit from the U.S. Department of Defense.

Apparently, the intended use of filming bicycle races from a helicopter passed muster with The Pentagon, and this Wescam camera went on to film the Tour of Flanders from 1997 to 2007, as well as the Tour de France from 1998 to 2005.

It’s something you don’t often get to see up close, and joins many other examples of broadcast equipment on display that has helped beam the monument to televisions around the world over the years.

7. The cobblestone doorstop

This one is admittedly easy to overlook. Most of us don’t make a habit of examining doorstops closely, but that’s why I’m here.

When I was about to leave the café adjacent to the museum, I looked down to find a massive doorstop propping the door open. Only this was no ordinary door-jam, or phone book, or trashcan; it was a full-size cobblestone.

And it was no ordinary cobblestone at that. It was signed by 1981 Tour of Flanders winner Hennie Kuiper.

In a museum overflowing with memorabilia, they probably decided to save the Merckx or Museeuw cobble for inside. Sorry, Hennie.

8. Thirteen plates of pasta artfully stacked atop one another

This one is pretty self explanatory.

I think.

9. An inner tube vending machine

These should be out front of every bike shop in the world.

10. Countdown clock to the next race day

Finally, as you leave the museum, a massive countdown clock to the next edition greets you on the way out. Wait, it’s how long until April?