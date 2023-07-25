Italy and the Tour de France at the same time? Sì e oui!

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Dreaming of going to the Tour de France but prefer Barolo to Bordeaux? Pasta to pain au chocolat? If we’re being honest, none of those are bad choices, but next year’s Tour offers up a never-before opportunity for spectators who want a an infusion of tricolore amidst all the yellow.

On June 29, 2024, the Tour de France is starting in Italy for the first time in history. The race will begin in Florence, and the peloton will then travel across three of Italy’s most storied regions — Tuscany, Emilia Romagna, and Piedmont — during the three stages of the Grand Départ.

While simply watching the Tour unfold in cycling-crazy Italy is reason enough to start planning a trip now, if you want to combine spectating with cycling (and eating, beach-combing, winery-hopping, olive oil-tasting, museum-visiting, etc), there may be no better place.

In June, I traveled to Emilia Romagna, the region that will see the most action during next year’s Grand Départ, to do just that. The birthplace of cycling legend and 1998 TdF champion Marco Pantani, Emilia Romagna has deep ties to the sport. However, it is also the home of some of Italy’s finest hospitality, food, and culture, all of which make riding a bike there even more delightful.

The Via Romagna and more

While Marco Pantani may have put a face to the northern Italian region of Emilia Romagna, Davide Cassani is the one responsible for encouraging people to come see il pirata’s birthplace for themselves.

Like Pantani, Cassani was born and raised in Emilia Romagna. He raced for nearly 15 years on professional Italian teams, nabbing three Giro stage wins and a Tour de France team time trial win in 1994. He retired in 1996 after being hit by a car in training.

Now, Cassani is the president of Emilia Romagna’s tourism board, and the 62-year-old was instrumental in the region’s bid to host the 2024 Tour stages.

More importantly however, Cassani has been hard at work developing new cycling infrastructure and refining the existing cycling resources in Emilia Romagna.

Largely because of Pantani’s larger-than-life influence on the cycling culture of the region, Emilia Romagna has been welcoming visiting cyclists for decades — in fact, the Hotel Lungomare in coastal Cesenetico began offering guided tours to cyclists in 1979. Nevertheless, more recent efforts have focused on curating all of the regions’s cycling offerings — routes, bike-friendly hotels, and events — into easy-to-access online resources.

One of these offerings is the Via Romagna, a 462-kilometer network of cycling routes across the region that Emilia Romagna Turismo launched in 2021. The entire route connects the provinces of Ferrara, Ravenna, Forlì-Cesena and Rimini, crossing about 30 municipalities and 20 fortresses and historic villages in the eastern half of the region.

The route, which is 60 percent tarmac and 40 percent gravel, is studded with B&B’s, farmhouses, churches, cathedrals, museums, historical monuments, and of course, restaurants. While it could be tackled like a bikepacking or touring route and ridden from start to finish (yes please), the Via Romagna is really meant to be more of tool for choosing your own adventure.

Want to base yourself at the beach and climb into the hills everyday? È possibile. Do a few days of point-to-point touring and have your bags transported to the next destination? Yep, that too. And, if you can’t make it for the Tour, there are plenty of other events in the region, notably the hugely popular Granfondo Marco Pantani in September (there is also a Granfondo Davide Cassani in March). Plan a cycling vacation around one of these events and then stay for a few more days of riding.

Andrea Manusia, who works for Emilia Romagna Turismo and was the guide during my June trip, said that it’s a combination of endless options and boundless hospitality that makes the region so ideal for a cycling vacation.

“We have all the opportunities for people that want to have a cycling experience in different ways,” he said. “From the strong riders who want to do training camps to people on e-bikes who want to do wine tasting, oil tasting, and museums. And, what we have that the others don’t have, it’s the hospitality. It’s our character. We are very sunny, we love to host people. We’re very social and well-organized and we have the facilities to make people happy.”

Sunny people, full belly

During my four day visit to Emilia Romagna in June, I’m not sure what made me more happy — daily rides on quiet rural roads through rolling fields of coral-colored poppies, a steady drip of fresh pasta, piandine, wine, and espresso, or the well-appointed hotel rooms waiting to welcome my full belly and tired legs at the end of each day.

Much of the riding that I did in Emilia Romagna was on or adjacent to the routes for stage 1 and 2 of next year’s Tour. Keen fans could easily ride those stages before or after the race with some easy logistics — mountainous stage 1 begins in Florence and ends after numerous climbs on the coast in Rimini, while stage 2 starts just north of Rimini and heads back inland toward Bologna.

For two days, I was based in the little village of Verucchio, which offers great access to some of the best climbing routes in the area (it’s also a popular day trip for cyclists based on the coast).

On the first day, we climbed from Verucchio to San Marino, the independent microstate plunked in the middle of Emilia Romagna and then to San Leo, another beloved mountaintop destination.

Nuovi amici

The peloton will tackle both those climbs are on next year’s stage 1 of the Tour.

What the peloton won’t do is then ride to an agriturismo (rural accommodation) tucked into the foothills of the Apennines mountains and gorge itself on fresh tagliatelle, bruschetta, salad, and panna cotta.

We however did, and although we planned to ride back to Verucchio after lunch, it started to rain as we tucked into another bottle of wine. Fortunately, we had SAG support through a company called Via Panoramica and averted a wet and tipsy ride back.

The following day’s ride was modified for rain but still allowed us to visit another popular destination for those doing day-trips from the coast — Sogliano al Rubicone, a medieval village known for the production of fossa cheese. In late November, the town hosts the Fossa Cheese Fair, where the formaggio is unearthed from its three-month hibernation and sold for winter consumption.

From Sogliano, we rode to coastal Rimini where we’d base for the next two days.

The busy Adriatic coast of Emilia Romagna is a world apart from quiet agricultural nature of the interior, but any culture shock I experienced was quickly replaced with delight at the bright colors of beach life.

Piadina is a flatbread, popular on Emilia Romagna’s coastline

Polka-dotted, striped, and solid-colored umbrellas paired to matching lounge chairs form a patchwork of the coastline. Tanned retirees play spirited games of bocce. Every other stall sells gelato and piadina (a thin flatbread, native to Emilia Romagna). The water is warm and calm.

Although it would have been easy to settle in to beach life and do some shorter rides from the coast, I felt like there was one ride I couldn’t miss while in Emilia Romagna. The ride made famous by the most famous rider of the region: the Cippo di Carpegna.

To take me to Pantani’s old training grounds, Andrea Manusia, my guide from Emilia Romagna Turismo, called up Manuel Senni. Senni is another Emilia Romagna ex-pro who now works as a guide and mechanic at the Lungomare Bike Hotel. Senni was gracious enough to take the morning off to take me climbing, and it was a treat to talk to him about his fond memories racing in my home state of Colorado.

Senni, me, and Pantani

“Carpegna mi basta,” Pantani famously replied to people who asked him why he didn’t climb longer, steeper mountains. Carpegna is enough. If you’re not sure, the phrase is spray painted on the road as it steepens and winds toward the summit.

Our Carpegna ride was a loop of about 85 miles with 7,000 feet of climbing, beginning and ending on the coast at the Lungomare Bike Hotel. Riding with Senni is actually available to guests of the hotel, as well; Lungomare offers daily guided rides, as well as the option for private tours.

After the ride, I went for a dip in the sea before a final belly-expanding dinner of pasta, fish, salad, and panna cotta at the hotel. In the morning, it was an easy hour-long transfer to the airport in Bologna.

Golden hour in Rimini

With three airports (Bologna, Rimini, and Parma) and numerous train stations, getting to and from Emilia Romagna couldn’t be easier. Many trains are bike-friendly, and transfers via taxi or van are also easy to arrange.

Sadly I only had four days in Emilia Romagna, which means there is so much I didn’t do. In addition to the hundreds of kilometers of riding, there are plenty of cultural excursions, as well. Learning about and sampling food that is only produced in Emilia Romagna should be high on the list, starting with Parma’s famous proscuitto and Parmesan cheese and Modena’s aceto balsamico.

Car people can visit the Ferrari and Lamborghini museums, and film buffs might be interested in the Fellini museum. For those looking to check two countries off the list, there are seasonal ferries to Croatia at various points along the Emilia Romagna coast.

Or of course, you could just follow the Tour to France ☺️.

Emilia Romagna cycling resources

Terrabici — certified bike hotels in Emilia Romagna

Bike Romagna — on and off-road routes, events, experiences across the region

Via Romagna — a 462-kilometer network of on and off-road cycling routes across the region

Agriturismo Italy — rural accommodations, food and wine

Via Panoramica — bike rentals, guided and self-guided tours, SAG

Lungomare Bike Hotel — coastal hotel with guided and private bike tours available