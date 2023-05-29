Watch: Rising Up: A film about the Everesting world record

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

In early 2022, ultracyclist Jack Thompson set a goal that very few people would ever consider: to climb 1,000,000 vertical meters on his bicycle.

How he planned to achieve that goal seemed even more audacious — Thompson, an Australian living in Girona, planned to complete an Everest every single week. (For the uninformed, an Everest is climbing the elevation of Mt. Everest – 8,848.9m/29,032ft in a single effort on the same hill or mountain.)

In addition to the 52 Everests, he would need to ride an additional 2,068m per day to reach the goal of 1,000,000 meters.

Just before the new year, Thompson completed the goal, also setting a new world record of the most Everests in a year (the previous record was 42). He also raised over €500,000 for mental health-related charities.

Rising Up is the story of Thompson’s uphill adventure.