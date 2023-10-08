Jayco-Alula Director Matt White Wants to See a Budget Cap on Cycling Teams | Bobby & Jens

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Matt White spent over a decade as a professional cyclist before jumping into the management side of cycling at a relatively young age. He has kept at it to this day, and now works for Jayco-Alula.

Gregarious and entertaining now as he was back in the day when he was teammates with Jens Voigt, White joins the Bobby & Jens podcast to share some tales from the trenches as well as call for some reforms to the sport.

After so many years on the road, White has more than a few good stories to share.

There was the time it hailed so hard that riders were diving for cover anywhere they could. Out of nowhere comes White with a hardshell kiddie pool inverted over his head as a shield to shepherd riders to safety.

“It was golf ball sized hail stones,” he recalls. As the severity of the storm became clear, riders stopped mid race and took cover.

“All I remember was the noise on the clamshell (kiddie pool).”

Riders had welts. Windshields cracked. Carbon frames broke. It was an intense storm lasting only about five minutes. Then the race got back on.

“The show must go on,” he says.

White had to grind his way to the top level of cycling, and finally got a Tour de France invite in 2004. But unfortunately it was an ill-fated Tour.

As he was warming up for the prologue, he crashed over a television cable. And that’s all he remembers. He woke up in a Liège hospital with a concussion and a broken collarbone.

There was still time to make it to the start — this was before the concussion protocol — but he had to make a tough decision about risking his spot on the Australian Olympic team with the Athens Games just six weeks away.

It was only the latest in a string of Tour de France disappointments, having been selected for teams twice before but losing the chance at the last moment for a number of reasons.

After all that, he called it quits at 32, jumping straight into management with Garmin-Chipotle, what was essentially a new team with Jonathan Vaughters. It was an unusual move at the time, as most directors didn’t get involved in that world until later in life. He fills us in on why he decided to make that leap.

“I didn’t have a crystal ball of how international cycling would become in the next five or six years, but I just thought it was a great opportunity to get in,” he says. “And if I don’t take it, someone else will.”

He fills us in on the challenges of those early years with a team that was very new, down to the staff that had little experience in European racing. “All start-up teams are clusters,” he says.

White has a tough job that demands lots of time, plus 150 days on the road in a team car. He describes how he de-stresses in that demanding schedule, and how he’s adjusting it to work for his life still as he approaches 50.

Directors have evolved in their approach to the sport, going from not working out much in White’s racing days, to now staying active to aid both mental and physical health.

Cycling has changed tremendously in the last to decades, both for the managers and riders says Matt White. (Photo: KT/Tim De Waele/Getty Images)

While directors have evolved, so too has the racing.

“It’s mind boggling watching it from the team car,” White says of modern racing. “It’s so aggressive. It’s a very very different style of racing.”

He also talks about the budgets of teams in modern cycling, and how he can compete with teams with far more money to throw around at talent.

The answer is multifaceted, with an ever expanding arms race for talent. Creating a pathway for young people from the junior ranks to his Jayco-Alula team is essential these days.

“You’re using that money ball scenario,” he says of finding untapped potential in riders at bigger teams that haven’t quite excelled yet. There are any number of reasons a rider may develop late, but that’s what he always has an eye out for. “It’s tricky, but there are some rough diamonds.”

Next, the conversation turns to the legendary story of his team’s bus getting stuck under the finish line banner in the Tour de France. He gives us the insider story on what happened that day, and why the 48 hours surrounding that moment were so hectic.

Finally, White discusses the WorldTour team relegation system and its flaws. “It really encourages teams with huge budgets just to go to every race,” he says, pointing out that there’s a problem when Jumbo-Visma can win all three grand tours and still not come out on top. How are points being doled out?

“It encourages, for me, mediocracy,” he says of the points structure, where points go to 20 places deep. And White knows for a fact that it’s changing team tactics to prioritize going for top-10 riders in a race over one going for the win.

He also explains how the system is structured against newer teams like Uno-X, and why cycling might need a budget cap.

“I just don’t think it’s sustainable moving forward,” he says. “The gap between the haves and the have-nots is the biggest it’s ever been in professional cycling.”

Bobby & Jens is a Shocked Giraffe production for Velo. This episode was produced and edited by Mark Payne.

