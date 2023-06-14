Join me on a different sort of Tour of Flanders

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Hallo from Ghent, Belgium!

I’ve just arrived in Flanders, where for the next five days I’ll be bike touring around, taking in the sights, and more importantly stopping by a lot of breweries.

While it’s still technically spring — technically — this ride is far from a cobbled classic. But it’s probably also a little more fun than riding one of those. Not to mention warmer. Less rain, too. (Fingers crossed).

A true medieval city, yet one that’s a bustling, lived-in university town, Ghent blends the old and the new better than just about any other place. (Photo: Will Tracy)

So why am I doing this? Well, the real reason I’m in Europe is for Eurobike.

But wait, Eurobike isn’t for another week you say? Why you’re absolutely right! Covering big trade shows is fun, but let me fill you in on a little secret: you don’t really do all that much in the way of riding at them. Water, water everywhere — nay, bikes, bikes everywhere, and not a one to ride.

That’s a minor tragedy in my humble opinion.

To remedy that, I got in touch with the good folks at Beer & Bike Tours and it just so happened they had a tour scheduled right before Eurobike. I’m going to be tagging along all week on a trip around Flanders, hitting important cities like Ghent, Bruges, and Oudenaarde, the home of the Centrum Ronde van Vlaanderen (aka the Tour of Flanders Museum).

You’re never too far from the flag of Flanders around here. (Photo: Will Tracy)

I’m calling it Will’s Tour of Flanders. It’s a lot less watts and a whole lot more hops than de Ronde.

We’re going to start things out on a high note with a visit to see where the world’s best beer is made.* Stay tuned and I’ll bring you along for the ride all week long on Velo!

* That’s an actual award, not my opinion.