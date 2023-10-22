Mattias Skjelmose Reveals the Secret Sauce to Denmark’s Cycling Success | Bobby & Jens

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

At 24, Mattias Skjelmose is already a Tour de Suisse winner and the current Danish national champion, and he’s just the latest impressive talent to emerge from the small Scandinavian nation, alongside the likes of Jonas Vingegaard, Mads Pedersen, and Kasper Asgreen.

Denmark’s success hasn’t gone unnoticed, and everyone wants to know what the secret is.

So with the young Dane on Bobby & Jens this week, co-host Bobby Julich took his opportunity to ask what is going on.

Also read: The Insane Process of Building a Yellow Tour de France Leader’s Bike | Bobby & Jens

“I don’t know to be honest, I ask this question so many times,” Skjelmose says. But luckily he has some theories.

In a nation as small as Denmark, “everybody grows up racing each other,” he says. “And then one guy starts to perform, and then the next guy is like ‘I beat him when I was younger, I can also beat him now.’ And then it continues like this.

“We push each other all the time. I think we’re just really competitive. That makes it all so fun because the more Danish guys have fun, it makes it more fun to us.”

Co-host Jens Voigt chimes in with his own observation.

“To me it seems that you Danish guys like to win, but you like even better to win in front of another Danish rider,” Voigt says.

“That’s 100 percent true,” an excited Skjelmose says with a laugh. “It’s a stupid thing, but you know we always want to perform better, we always want to be the best Danish guy. It’s the competitive gene that we always want to do good.”

So, good old fashioned competitiveness might be propelling the Danes to the top of the WorldTour.

From other interviews he’s done with Danish riders, Julich knows that they have group messages where they encourage each other, providing another source of success for the riders.

Whatever the secret sauce really is, something is working for the Danes.

As for Skjelmose’s recent string of success, he discusses how he has been training recently and how that has helped him progress.

“It was basically training camps all the time,” he says of his 2023 season.

He discusses the numerous benefits to altitude training, including weight loss and increased blood oxygen levels. Plus, later, he discusses how athletes now approach their nutrition and how much it has changed from the co-hosts time as professionals just a decade or two ago.

Bobby & Jens is a Shocked Giraffe production for Velo. This episode was produced and edited by Mark Payne.

Follow Bobby & Jens on social media to continue the conversation and keep up with the latest episodes: