Peter Sagan has his own hotel, and yes, it’s got a very green Tour de France room

Ever fancied sleeping in a Peter Sagan-themed bedroom in a dreamy Slovakian sports hotel?

Well now’s your chance.

Retiring superstar of cycling and three-time world champion Sagan launched his own “SP Resort” this week.

The luxury hotel packs stylized bedrooms daubed with Peter-memorobilia, a fitness center and spa, altitude training systems, and a high-end restaurant.

Located just outside of Sagan’s Slovakian hometown, “it’s a place that promotes relaxation and sporting activities. A place that makes you feel great and makes you feel at home.”

Sagan virtually cut the ribbon Thursday on his new project in a lengthy Instagram post.

“The wait is finally over! Today, I’m thrilled to present the SP Resort in my hometown of Zilina! I’d like to thank my family and everybody involved in making this dream come true,” Sagan wrote on his social media.

“Introducing the SP Resort – a one-of-a-kind boutique sports hotel tailor-made for all you passionate cyclists out there! With just a dozen cozy rooms, this place is all about providing an unforgettable experience for fellow riders like you.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a seasoned pro or just an absolute cycling beginner, this resort is the perfect oasis for your two-wheeled adventures!”

Sagan’s new luxury hotel is located deep in the Slovakian countryside. (Photo: SP Resort / Facebook)

With a tagline “the hotel that has a story”, each room in the SP Resort is themed around one of the races where Sagan saw success.

From the spectacular views offered out of the super-luxury “World Champion” suite to the wood paneling and chalet-stylings of the “Swiss” apartment, there’s something for everyone.

Just as well, because the lurid maillot vert-shades of the Tour de France room may split opinion.

One race Sagan was sure to celebrate with his accommodation was the Amgen Tour of California. He rode the now-defunct U.S. Tour for 10 years straight, won 17 stages, and the 2015 overall.

The mid-price “California” room includes a terrace, en-suite bathroom, and even some “California Republic” coffee cups.

Take a seat in the California room. (Photo: SP Resort)

Sagan is currently closing out his road racing career after 16 wildly successful years in the pro peloton.

2024 will see the Slovak switching to MTB pursuits – and working further on his future as a hotelier.

“But that’s not all,” Sagan wrote in his Instagram message. “The SP resort will also be home to the future Peter Sagan Hall of Fame, where you can discover all the details of my cycling career! The opening is expected already in the fall, we will inform you about it.

“Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a curious traveler that wants a unique experience, the SP Resort is your perfect destination!”

Sagan had a long and illustrious relationship with the Amgen Tour of California – he pays homage to the race in his resort. (Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Fancy a trip to the SP Resort? You can find all the detail here, and check the thorough Twitterati review below.