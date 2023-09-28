What Happens When a Pro Chef and a Pro Drummer Bike Their Way Through Nashville? | The Road Less Eaten Episode 2

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

A pro chef and an indie pop drummer ride bikes into a Nashville distillery — no, that’s not a joke setup; it’s what happens in episode 2 of the brand new series, The Road Less Eaten.

No list of must-see destinations would be complete without Nashville. Of course, its status as a music capital is enough to draw in the masses, but it also delights as a gastronomical destination, as our host, the professional chef and avid cyclist Biju Thomas discovers.

Joining forces with his friend and fellow cyclist Greg Erwin, a Nashville resident and drummer for Saint Motel, Biju sets out on two wheels to discover the best of the Tennessee capital.

Things start out responsibly enough with a mid-ride stop at Leiper’s Fork Distillery, the proudly self described “most inefficient distillery in the country,” for an education in bourbon.

They get the lowdown on what a little bit of grains, yeast, water, and time can do — and maybe some honey too with the help of Greenwood Honey Co.’s bees, which are kept right on site at the distillery. Biju and Greg learn how to harvest honey and see how it transforms the taste of Tennessee’s finest liquor.

Honey and bourbon just go together.

After a morning of bourbon, it’s time for some grub. As it turns out, Nashville’s food scene goes far beyond hot chicken and barbecue. They then stop by Henrietta Red to taste the cuisine of multiple-time James Beard nominee and Nashville native Chef Julia Sullivan, who presents them a beautifully balanced seafood-forward sampling of caviar, braised cabbage, toast with grouper, and Gulf Red Snapper.

The next day, before meeting Greg, Biju stops by Egghill, a restaurant using local ingredients to create the self-described best breakfast sandwich you’ve ever had. Biju seems to agree with that claim.

The popular spot is the brainchild of fine-dining chefs Parkes Brittain and Luke Williams, who were in search of a better quality of life in the famously brutal working hours of the culinary world. Parkes finds Nashville to be an inspiring food destination with a number of talented chefs making a go at unique personal projects.

Before heading out to their final stop of the trip, Greg has a surprise for Biju: Drumbox, a playground for drummers where Biju gets a taste of Greg’s professional life. Greg has long brought his bike on tour with his band, Saint Motel, and it’s something that he attributes to aiding his mental health during those long stints away from home.

Greg Erwin and Biju Thomas toast a glass of Nashville’s finest.

“Having the bike on tour really mentally has helped me a lot because I can kind of escape that bubble,” he says. “I can go ride my bike and not think about that or think about something that was frustrating the night before — whatever chaos there is on tour, which there’s a lot of.”

Biju leaves with a renewed respect for drummers as they head out to Maíz de la Vida, a food truck by Julio Hernandez that has gained fame for producing the most authentic Mexican food in the city — and just about anywhere in the U.S. for that matter — while weaving in a distinctly Tennesseean influence.

Watch the full episode here and tune in to Outside Watch every Thursday this fall for new episodes of The Road Less Eaten with Biju Thomas.