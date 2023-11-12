Sarah Storey: Once a Paralympic Champion, Always a Paralympic Champion | Book Extract

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Dame Sarah Storey is one of paracycling‘s greatest stars, boasting a huge roll of honor that spans road and track racing, and a little swimming, too.

The British-born athlete has won a total of 28 Paralympic medals and 29 world championships across cycling and swimming events. With 17 Paralympic gold medals on her palmarès, Storey, now aged 46, is one of the most decorated Paralympians of all time.

And Storey is no doubt one of the most enduring figures in the sport. She’s amassed Paralympic gold medals from the Barcelona Games in 1992 all the way through to the Tokyo event 2020 (delayed to 2021).

Storey also founded the Storey Racing women’s team.

Author S.A. Sterling commemorates Storey’s incredible career in her new book, Ride On! Dame Sarah Storey’s Extraordinary Journey of Triumph.

From surmounting a career-ending injury to thriving in a male-dominated sport, it offers a narrative that goes beyond athletic accomplishment – it’s a masterclass in resilience and personal growth.

Sterling shares with us a section from the recently-released book:

‘Once a Paralympic Champion, Always a Paralympic Champion’

From Ride on! Dame Sarah Storey’s Extraordinary Journey of Triumph, by S.A. Sterling

Storey celebrates after winning gold in the women’s C5 individual pursuit during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Izu Velodrome in Izu on August 25, 2021. (Photo: Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP / Getty)

From “Ride on! Dame Sarah Storey’s Extraordinary Journey of Triumph” by S.A. Sterling

The two most recent Paralympic Games were held in Rio and Tokyo. It was in the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games that Dame Sarah Storey cemented herself in history as one of the greatest Paralympic cyclists of all time. Sarah made history when she surpassed her idol, Tanni Grey-Thompson’s record of eleven gold medals with her win in the 3-kilometer individual pursuit. In the C5 Road Race, Storey found herself over a minute behind the lead cyclist. Without a moment of panic or hesitation, Storey made a move no rider could keep up with. She powered through to the finish line ahead of the rest for the last remaining ten kilometers. She finished in two hours, fifteen minutes and forty-two seconds—three minutes and twenty-nine seconds ahead of any of the competition. The 2016 Games marked fourteen gold medals on the tally—just two away from the world-record holder, Mike Kenny. He had no idea his position would be in jeopardy so soon. Winning was practically routine to Sarah at this point. She could bounce back from anything; it didn’t matter if it was the flu or childbirth.

After giving birth to her son in October 2017, Sarah competed in the 2018 UCI Paracycling Road World Championships in Maniago, Italy just eleven short months later. She still tells interviewers that her ability to return to sport after childbirth is one of her greatest demonstrations of strength and resilience. At the UCI Paracycling Road World Championships, she won a gold medal in the time trial as well as a gold medal in the road race (Dame Sarah Storey DBE, n.d.). This set her up for greatness in the next Paralympic Games to come in 2020. Dame Sarah Storey’s win at the 2020 Games in Tokyo marked a record-breaking seventeen gold medals for Britain in the Paralympics. She was so quick that—in terms of points—she nearly caught up to the tail end of the male cyclist race taking place on the Fuji International Speedway circuit. She went into the C5 Time Trial on Tuesday morning with the single-minded goal to beat the best athletes out there and come out on top. And she accomplished just that. This was her fourth Paralympic Games as a cyclist—and eight Paralympic Games overall—and her focus had only gotten sharper. It’s all about taking it one race at a time.

“It’s the race of truth,” Sarah said in an interview with Paul MacInnes from The Guardian. “The chance to pitch yourself against yourself more than anything. See if you can pick off your competitors in the process. It has that little bit of everything. It has that race bit, that competitiveness, but also that single-mindedness that has carried me through my whole career. If you weren’t single-minded when you followed that black line in the swimming pool you wouldn’t last very long. That is probably why I am so suited to this event”.

On the very first day of the Tokyo Paralympic Games, Dame Sarah Storey beat her own world record by more than four seconds during the C5 3,000-meter individual pursuit. Opening day belonged to her. She made an amazing comeback on the Izu Velodrome, determined to keep pace with her teammate, Lane-Wright. She always talks about breaking your own personal times, even if it’s just by a few paces, and that’s exactly what she came to prove. By shaving off those few seconds, she continued to better herself, and will do so again at the next Paralympic Games if she’s given the opportunity. Sarah says her win “took [her] by surprise, but a good surprise.” She wonders when these things will stop feeling so surreal (Tokyo Paralympics…, 2021). Should making history ever not feel surreal though? I think it’s this level of uncomfortability in the spotlight that pushed her to work for more and more titles. That curiosity of “will this ever feel normal?” kept her passion alive as she searched for new ways to succeed.

The Tokyo Games were unique because the world was dealing with the outbreak of the Coronavirus and all of its various strands. Lockdown was still in place, and the athletes were given a choice of whether or not they wanted to travel to Tokyo to compete amidst the chaos. Of course, Sarah was prepared for anything. All she wanted to do was figure out if she could still rise to the challenge after everything that was going on. Could she still beat her own time, break records, and win gold for her country when the last few months seemed so uncertain?

“For me, the answer was yes,” Sarah says. “All of that resilience I feel I’ve built up over the years very much paid off for me.”

Thankfully, her training wasn’t affected much by the outbreak because of the individualistic nature of cycling. Sarah’s heart was broken for all of the swimmers out there who struggled to find a place to train during lockdown. Swimming can sometimes appear to be a more privileged sport because of the lack of access to swimming pools around the world, and the COVID-19 pandemic only exacerbated these challenges.

At the 2020 Games in Tokyo, she recalls sleeping on beds “made out of cardboard” and making food in her room on a hot plate because the kitchen was shut down to everyone. But the cardboard beds were the least of their concerns, to be fair. They weren’t even permitted to enter the Olympic Village—the arena in which the Olympics are held. However, the “lockdown games” was just another challenge for Dame Sarah Storey to overcome so that she could be the best cyclist she could be. And the way Britain’s team pulled together during those Games was incredible. While it wasn’t her most pleasant experience competing at the Paralympics, it was still enough motivation to get her excited about the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

While preparing for the 2024 Games in Paris, Sarah was involved in a horrendous crash which left her wondering if she’d ever hop back on the bike again.

“You always hope there’s not going to be a crash that makes a [retirement] decision for you,” said Sarah in an interview with SportsBeat.

But, while still recovering from a punctured lung, and nursing a number of broken ribs, Dame Sarah Storey still competed in the 2023 UCI Paracycling World Championships and won her 42nd World Title in the time trial race. In fact, she even finished over a minute before all her competitors.

Ride On! Dame Sarah Storey’s Extraordinary Journey of Triumph is available for purchase here.