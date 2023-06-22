Become a Member

Road Culture
Road Culture

A performance road bike tire with no rubber? Schwalbe’s Aerothan tire weighs just 165 grams | Eurobike day 2 randoms

Originally used in durable inner tubes, the material is taking the leap to the next level. This and other top gear from Eurobike.

Day two of Eurobike in Frankfurt, Germany was marked by thunderstorms… which I would have known about had I not spent all day inside a convention center spacious enough to generate its own weather patterns.

That is to say, I was pretty focused looking at a lot of bikes and bike tech today. Here are some things that caught my eye. 

Also readHarley-Davidson makes e-bikes, and they look really good | Eurobike 2023 day 1 randoms

Schwalbe’s Aerothan material is jumping from tubes to tires and bringing the weight savings with it

schwalbe-aerothan-tire-eurobike

Schwalbe has been making highly durable tubes called Aerothan for a couple years now. Made from a material by the same name, a thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), Aerothan is lighter than traditional tubes, and more puncture resistant, while also being extremely supple. 

It turns out all those qualities make it a potentially great tire. Schwalbe was showing off a prototype hidden away behind glass — so unfortunately I couldn’t touch it — of a new Aerothan tire that will tip the scales at only 165 grams for a size 28mm. For comparison, a 28mm Pro One TLE, Schwalbe’s top road tire, weighs around 270 grams.

schwalbe-aerothan-tire-eurobike

The supple nature of the material means that the combo of an Aerothan tire and tube could get even closer to the feel of a tubular than Schwalbe’s current tubeless road tires, a Schwalbe representative told me. 

schwalbe-aerothan-tire-eurobike

I’m also told we could see a limited release by next year. 

Fahrer Mini Straps will lash anything to your bike

fahrer-mini-strap-eurobike

I was drawn in by the bananas strapped everywhere; I stayed for the man explaining the finer points of injecting a gin and tonic into a cucumber (this is why you attend trade shows).

fahrer-mini-strap-eurobike

Fahrer makes these straps in Berlin from repurposed material like old billboards. As this bike demonstrates, they’re nifty for strapping just about anything onto a bike, on just about any part of a bike.

fahrer-mini-strap-eurobike

And they’re €10 for a pack of two. At that price, it might be worth keeping a couple around. Now back to the gin and tonic and cucumbers. 

SRAM and Campagnolo show off the latest Apex and Super Record road groups

sram-apex-12-speed-eurobike
DoubleTap lives!

I haven’t touched a DoubleTap lever in so long, but boy does it feel right to my hands after all this time. I am glad it lives on in the new Apex 12-speed group. Plus it has the updated ergonomics of the rest of the latest-gen SRAM road gear. However,  I’ve never enjoyed the feel of the hollow part behind a left brake lever where a shift paddle has so obviously been gutted out for a 1x set-up. I wish there were a cover for that. 

sram-apex-12-speed-eurobike
eTap… also lives

But if that’s a huge gripe, there’s an eTap version of Apex too.

Campagnolo also recently got in on releasing a new groupset, its flagship Super Record. The Italians had it spinning around on a platform in all its glory. 

Campagnolo-super-record-2023-12-speed-eurobike
Super Record… also alive.

Campagnolo-super-record-2023-12-speed-eurobike

Shimano S-Phyre RC903 silver edition

Shimano S Phyre rc903 silver edition

Everyone has white shoes. Who has silver? I mean, truly shiny silver. This is all the top-end, super-stiff road shoe goodness of the S-Phyre RC903, now in, you guessed it, silver, right down to the Boa dials. 

Shimano S Phyre rc903 silver edition

E-Cargoville Roof Bike Concept 

E Cargoville Roof Bike Concept

Has science gone too far? 

The Venn diagram of e-bike and golf cart marches ever closer to a full eclipse with this E-Cargoville Roof Bike Concept. 

E Cargoville Roof Bike Concept
People inspecting to see if science has gone too far.

But people were certainly interested in it. And I have to admit I like the idea of not having to put on rain pants to ride a bike in a storm, like that one that supposedly happened outside today. The only problem is I don’t know where I would park the thing. Or if I encounter the fabled sideways rain. 

That’s all for today! Check back in tomorrow and all this week for more from Eurobike.

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

Keywords:

