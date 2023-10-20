Sepp Kuss Sees Hero’s Welcome at Durango Homecoming Parade after Vuelta a España Triumph

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Sepp Kuss fans got a full festival of their Vuelta a España-winning hero Thursday at a homecoming parade in Durango.

Durango native Kuss became the Colorado city’s guest of honor for an afternoon-long event attended by thousands of friends and followers of #GCKuss.

“It’s definitely surreal,” Kuss told The Durango Herald during a media event Thursday. “First off, I never expected to be in this position. But at the same time, it’s not a dream come true because it’s something I never dreamed of, never expected.”

Also read:

Kuss this year became the first U.S. racer to win the Vuelta a España in a decade and put an exclamation point on his Jumbo-Visma superteam’s beyond-stellar season.

The so-called “Eagle of Durango” helped navigate teammates Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard toward victories at the Giro d’Italia and Tour de France before he stepped into the headlines in Spain.

“In the back of my mind, I didn’t want to have the red jersey – that seems like a real chore,” Kuss joked Thursday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sepp Kuss FanPage (@seppkussfanpage)

Mobbed-out crowds gave their understated champion all the hype Thursday.

Local officials and founding members of Kuss’ former Durango Devo junior team opened ceremonies before Kuss took the mic for a Q&A.

The 29-year-old then led a peloton of hundreds of children, veterans, racers, and everyday cyclists on a ride through downtown Durango.

Legions of Kuss lovers chanted his name, waved flags, and sported “Kuss Army” t-shirts throughout, and the ever-affable Durango star later spent hours signing an array of memorabilia.

“I think if I was in the same position as those Devo junior kids on the front line I would’ve been like, ‘oh yeah that’s the local guy,’” Kuss said. “It was really special and I hope to be a good role model for the community and try and be as much of a part of the community as possible while I live overseas. I have my life over there, but I always feel a part of the Durango community.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Durango, CO (@visitdurango)

Kuss has embraced Euro racing life since he left Rally Cycling in 2018 and hit the WorldTour with Jumbo-Visma. He now bases himself in Andorra, speaks fluent Spanish, and recently married his Spanish wife.

His busy race schedule means he’s rarely afforded time to travel home.

“When I learned about all the banners and signs they were putting up in town, it was really moving for me,” Kuss said Thursday. “I never expected that level of pride that everyone was showing in Durango.

“For me especially, that was really moving, today was more emotional than crossing the finish line in Madrid because it’s just a bunch of people but here are the people that I care about.”

Kuss left Durango for Andorra, but it seems a bit of Kuss will forever remain in his small mountain hometown.