Serghei Tvetcov and His Inspirational Story to Race with Leukemia

Serghei Tvetcov is a familiar face and a winning force among the tight-knit U.S. road racing community.

Tvetcov — a Moldova-born Romanian national who’s raced much of his career in North America — raced on several U.S.-based teams, including Jelly Belly and United Healthcare, and spent two seasons in Europe with Gianni Savio’s Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec.

The 2023 season was his 15th in the pro ranks, but one that was even more significant and special: he was racing again barely a year after being diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia.

“You think you are healthy, an athlete, and you never get anything, and then the doctor tells you you have cancer,” Tvetcov told Velo. “That’s a shock.”

Like any elite athlete, Tvetcov knew something was wrong when he struggled to regain his power numbers after coming off a broken clavicle in late 2021.

Comebacks always take time, but weeks into his recovery, he was trolling well below even the lower range of his 20-minute power efforts.

Ever attuned to the performance of his body, it was the unique mix of power meters and the attention that goes into every aspect of one’s body being a professional cyclist that sent the warning flares.

“It was my low power numbers that revealed something was wrong,” Tvetcov said. “I was lucky. Sometimes with cancer you do not realize something is wrong until it is too late. Because I am an elite athlete, I could tell my body was off right away.”

Tvetcov went through a laundry list of what might be slowing him down — over-training, Epstein-Barr virus, diet, anything — but nothing could shake the feeling that something more serious was amiss.

Finally blood controls revealed that he had a rare form of blood cancer called Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia. In fact, it’s the same type of cancer that three-time Tour de France winner Greg LeMond was also recently diagnosed with.

“I was diagnosed with cancer in September 2022,” he said. “It was a shock, not just for me but for my entire family.”

The otherwise fully healthy Tvetcov soon underwent treatment that included chemo targeting therapy.

Incredibly, he returned to competition and raced in 2023, capped by victory at the Romanian national road race title in June. He also signed on with the NCL and the Denver Disruptors.

Tvetcov says he caught the cancer before it worsened, and undergoes a full health screening every three months to make sure he’s healthy.

“It’s not possible to cure chronic leukeamia, but treatment can control it,” he said. “I am still on meds.”

Tvetcov racing with a message of hope: ‘I want to spread the word you can do it’

Serghei Tvetcov was diagnosed with cancer, but he is still racing. He says you can, too. (Photo: Special to Velo)

Tvetcov, whose home base is in Colorado, is hoping to use his story as a chance to motivate and educate others that a cancer diagnosis doesn’t mean the end of sport.

“I am not doing grand tours anymore, but I am still a bike racer, and I am still competitive,” he said. “I won the national title of Romania this year. That was a very emotional victory for me.”

In fact, part of his message is that sport helped him identify his cancer at its earliest, most treatable stages.

Tvetcov vows to keep racing, and is currently putting the final touches on a new project that he plans to unveil for the 2024 racing season.

“I want to do a project in gravel racing and I want to spread the word,” Tvetcov said. “The earlier you can check the better. It’s like a snowball effect. First you’re healthy, and then you can know if something is wrong. I want to spread the word you can do it.

“The main idea of the project is to send a message and inspire people with the same or similar diseases through cycling, both for them and their families.”

Tvetcov has an interesting backstory on how he emerged as a force on the U.S. domestic scene. When he was in his early 20s, he was living and racing in Moldova, and applied for a U.S. green card lottery, with about 50,000 people worldwide awarded a chance to live in the United States.

Months after forgetting he even applied, Tvetcov received a call out of the blue that he had won one of the cherished spots. Not sure what he would do, he packed his bikes, and headed to Georgia, where he knew another Moldovan cyclist living there.

To make ends meet, he worked in grocery stores bagging groceries.

Tvetcov got lucky again in 2008 to start racing in the U.S., and later raced with Team Exergy in 2012 where he was teammates with Freddie Rodríguez. He lit up the domestic scene in 2013 and 2014 racing with Jelly Belly, when he hit for third in the USA Pro Challenge behind WorldTour pros Tejay van Gaarderen and Tom Danielson.

Those results punched his ticket to join Savio’s Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec team for two seasons, and raced in the 2015 Giro d’Italia.

“After two years, Savio talked to me, and said we have three or four younger Colombians who are cheaper than you,” he remembered. “He said, ‘You are a great person for a leader of a Continental team.’ At the pro-conti level I was working for the team, and I didn’t have a big chance for my shot. I could understand.”

Back in the U.S., he raced with Jelly Belly and UnitedHealthCare, hitting podiums in nearly all the major one-week stage races across the domestic calendar.

Those were good years on the U.S. circuit, and it helped him and his wife to purchase a home in Colorado, something that’s much more difficult going into 2024.

Most of the major U.S. races like the Amgen Tour of California, the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah, and others have shuttered, and many of the U.S.-based teams are struggling, or worse, as was the case with Human Powered Health, which shuttered its program dating back nearly two decades.

“Ten years ago, you could race in the U.S. and make a living,” he said. “Without those races it’s almost impossible to do. There is the criterium scene, and gravel is really taking off. Today’s younger American riders have a harder time to get noticed by the big teams.”

Tvetcov still sees opportunity, especially in the booming gravel racing scene.

Tvetcov, who turns 35 in December, hopes his story can inspire others, both to encourage them to stay healthy, but also as a symbol that even with cancer, life and sport doesn’t have to stop.

He’s eyeing a move to gravel, where he hopes to race as a privateer in 2024.

“I want to send a message,” Tvetcov said. “I want to promote healthy living, and create social media content to educate the people. If I can do this, others can, too.”