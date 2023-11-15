A friendly reminder that pro cyclists are way, way, way faster than you

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Pro cyclists are fast. Very fast. However, it can be hard to fully appreciate the true speed of the world’s top road riders when they’re all together.

Throw some everyday cyclists into the mix next to them — that’s you and me, by the way — and then you can appreciate the full effect.

Well just that happened Sunday at El Giro de Rigo, the Gran Fondo of Colombian cycling superstar and part-time Mick Jagger impersonator Rigoberto Urán, who is entering his final season as a pro.

A handful of pros were in town for the ride, including Sergio Higuita who took the opportunity to put the hammer down and pull a group that included Urán and Wout van Aert past some unsuspecting ride participants.

Keep an eye out for the lead rider of the amateur group who pulls a triple take upon realizing who is blowing past him and just how quickly.

This is about the closest we’ll get to the request that pops up on the internet every Olympics to have one average athlete competing in each event to highlight just how great the world’s best truly are.

This is a better headline for Higuita than two years ago at the same event when he almost got fired from his then EF team for leaving his sponsor correct Cannondale at home and doing some very public off-season testing of his new Specialized for Bora-Hansgrohe, where he was transferring the next season.

EF at first threatened to terminate what remained of his contract but the two parties later amicably resolved the issue.

Higuita is signed with Bora for another season where we’ll no doubt see him putting the hammer down just like this.