Steven de Jongh Loves the Challenge of Directing a Top WorldTour Team | Bobby & Jens

After 14 years as a professional cyclist, Steven de Jongh hung up his race wheels and embarked on the next chapter of his life as a team director, currently for Lidl-Trek. Now he’s been at the helm of teams for nearly as long as he raced, and he’s collected quite a bit of wisdom.

This week, the Dutch DS joins Bobby & Jens to share some of his vast knowledge with us. One of his secrets to success? Staying fit.

“After taking care so many years of my body as a professional, I think it’s a waste to just throw that away,” he says.

It has a very direct professional benefit as well. He still rides with his riders at winter training camps to connect with them on a different level.

“You have a completely different conversation on the bike than face to face… the conversation is so much easier — especially with the new guys coming into the team, it’s much easier to know them.”

Of course, he’s not still at the same level as 15 years ago, but has maintained incredible form. How good? Try a 350-watt FTP at two months shy of 50 years old.

Co-host Jens Voigt wants to know how De Jongh, co-host Bobby Julich, and himself would fare in today’s peloton. “I think we would enjoy it, but cycling is changed,” De Jongh says.

Of all the things that have changed, including training and nutrition, he’s confident they could all adapt. However, the thing he thinks would be different may surprise you.

With just a few races remaining this year, the off-season is coming up, but things don’t take a break. He discusses what goes into preparing for the next season and how the team is changing its approach to training-racing balance in 2024. Similarly, the team is on a never-ending search to balance rider time with family time in a sport that has riders traveling frequently.

After a successful 2023, Lidl-Trek is building from a nice place. De Jongh discusses where the team can go from here next season and what the goals are. (Spoiler, it’s to do even better).

So, to address the gorilla in the room then, how can Lidl-Trek take on the Jumbo-Visma machine?

“We are looking where we can do better, or spend more to be better,” he says. “We all come to the same conclusion that if you have more resources to spend, you can pay more attention to details; you can put more people on the nutrition side; you can put more coaches into coaching the riders.”

Very few riders will experience success all the time, and down periods come with the territory of professional cycling. De Jongh talks about his philosophy when it comes to coaching his riders through those times. “The most important part is that when you’re down, you shouldn’t lose morale,” he says.

The subject then turns to a hypothetical coaching scenario rooted very strongly in the real world. What should you do when you have three riders in the lead for GC. Who should you support? In other words, what should Jumbo-Visma have done in the Vuelta a España earlier this month?

“Who’s in the lead, he deserves to win for me,” De Jongh says. “Because he took the leader’s jersey, and the two riders behind him, they should support the leader. If it goes wrong, and he cracks completely, OK, and we’re risking losing places two and three, then OK, we have to defend and we have to leave him behind. But until he cracks, we defend our leader.”

Talks about the meteoric rise of Mattias Skjelmose this season, one of the team’s biggest success stories of the season. He developed nicely last season, before taking a huge next step with seven wins on the season including the Tour de Suisse.

With top riders on the mind, our hosts have questions about the business side of cycling as well. Should the transfer system in cycling work more like professional soccer where teams can sell players they develop to other clubs?

Finally, being a DS is tough work. De Jongh discusses how much longer he thinks he can dedicate himself to the sport of cycling.

Bobby & Jens is a Shocked Giraffe production for Velo. This episode was produced and edited by Mark Payne.

