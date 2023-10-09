The True Story of 31 Teenagers on the Ride of a Lifetime Across the United States

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

In the summer of 1982, 31 teenagers and five adults embarked on a 3,600-mile ride across the United States to raise money for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

They were all hungry for adventure, but didn’t quite know what they’d gotten themselves into. Most hadn’t ridden more than 25 miles in a day, let alone more than double that for two months in a row. One rider didn’t even know how to shift gears.

Also read: Origin Stories: Thor Hushovd Won 100 races in a Row as a Junior on a $20 Bike

For over 30 years, VHS tapes taken during the trip were missing. Once found, they opened a door into a remarkable story that comes to life in Shadow of a Wheel, a coming of age story now available on Outside Watch.

Paul Bonesteel was one of those kids. In the 40 years since that trip, he has thought about it frequently, and he credits the trip as being a seminal moment in his life.

He wanted to know just how big of an impact this trip had on everyone else. So he went to find out, interviewing as many riders as he could, often connecting for the first time since the trip. As he puts it, there were 36 people with 36 stories to tell.

The whole trip was the brainchild of Chuck Williford, an inspiring character who had already himself ridden to Washington, D.C. raising $2,500 in the process for MS research. Later, in 1976, he biked coast to coast, raising more money for the cause.

The group somewhere on the expansive roads of America.

“The first time I met Chuck Williford, I kind of thought he was crazy,” recalls Bonesteel. But it’s the crazy ones who make big things happen.

To secure a spot of Williford’s ride, each kid had to raise $6,000 — nearly $19,000 in today’s money — for the trip, with half going to the MS research, and half paying for the trip. The high schoolers were forced to grow and figure out novel ways to raise such impressive sums at a young age.

Each rider managed, though, and soon came the day. The journey from Long Beach, California, to Cape Hatteras, North Carolina was off. After an easy first day with a stop at Disneyland, the reality of the trip quickly set in. It was going to be a marathon, not a sprint.

The ride started in Long Beach, California.

They’re only one week into the ride when they reach Nevada. Factions are forming within the group, and some riders are questioning what they’re doing so far from home — that is until they reach a special stretch of highway beyond Las Vegas.

Episode 1 sets the stage for an epic summer, told over four episodes. Catch the full first episode on Outside Watch, and tune in for the rest of the full four-part series.