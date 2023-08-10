These four riders paved the way to the Glasgow super worlds

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The UCI’s first combined world championships have already been a huge success thanks to heartwarming stories in different disciplines at venues in and around Glasgow, Scotland. It’s a success that can be seen as the culmination of a history carved by Scotland’s most influential racers and race officials over many decades—headed by four Glaswegians: Arthur Campbell, Ian Steel, Billy Bilsland and Robert Millar (now Pippa York).

The 2023 worlds opened last Thursday at Glasgow’s Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome when, three years after a horrific crash almost ended her career at the time trial worlds in Italy, American star Chloe Dygert, 26, obliterated the competition in the elite women’s individual pursuit. On Saturday at Fort William, racing through heavy rain on a course flanking Britain’s highest mountain, the 4,413-foot Ben Nevis, 25-year-old Englishman Charlie Hatton, ranked 17th in the world, astonished even himself by winning the elite men’s downhill title. And on Sunday an international crowd of 300,000 witnessed one of the most gripping editions of the elite men’s road worlds, when Dutch superstar Mathieu van der Poel, 28, picked himself up from a sickening crash to solo to victory in Glasgow’s George Square—the same civic space where 10,000 locals gathered on August 10, 1945, to greet the 26 pioneers that finished Britain’s first-ever international stage race.

Also read: Which trade teams ruled the world championship road race, and why it matters

That five-day race, 78 years ago, started at Brighton on England’s southeast coast, had stage finishes in the English cities of London, Wolverhampton, Bradford and Newcastle before a final stage of 149 miles (240 kilometers) across the Southern Uplands of Scotland into Glasgow. Each stage was organized by a separate section of the British League of Racing Cyclists and run on a shoestring budget of entry fees, donations and postwar ration books. The organizer, BLRC national secretary Jimmy Kain, used up all of his savings and returned home after the race with just nine pennies in his pocket; by comparison, the budget for this week’s combined cycling worlds, mainly funded by the Scottish government and the U.K.’s national lottery, is said to be just under $50 million USD!

The BLRC was a rebel group that in 1942 broke away from Britain’s ultra-staid National Cyclists’ Union and Road Time Trials Council—which had stopped massed-start racing from taking place on open roads for more than 50 years. The inaugural Brighton–Glasgow (a precursor to the Tour of Britain) was only made possible when 19 Scottish cycling clubs agreed to join the BLRC at a meeting in Glasgow’s Central Halls on March 3, 1945. Soon, 600 cyclists representing 12 Scottish clubs severed ties with the country’s cycling establishment to form their own organization under the leadership of a 27-year-old Glaswegian named Arthur Campbell.

After leaving school at age 14, Campbell made money heaving hundredweight sacks of coal delivered by carts to households and then worked as a coach builder; he raced bikes as an amateur, twice finishing the Brighton–Glasgow race in the early 1950s. One of Campbell’s teammates in the Glasgow Wheelers club was Ian Steel, a young man who showed great promise by winning Scotland’s Tour de Trossachs mountain time trial in 1950 and starting the next season with victories in southern England’s hilly Tour of the Chilterns and a street criterium in Glasgow. Those varied performances earned him a contract as an “independent” with Viking Cycles—which enabled him to earn cash prizes in races while keeping his full-time job as a pattern maker.

The BLRC made a breakthrough that year (1951) when a big-circulation national newspaper, the Daily Express, agreed to sponsor the first two-week Tour of Britain. Open to amateurs and independents, the race showcased road racing to a new audience with stages all over England, Wales and Scotland. It was the first British bike race to include tough mountain stages—and Steel won three of them, including a marathon stage of 160 miles (257 kilometers) into his hometown, where he and two breakaway companions arrived 11 minutes ahead of the pack. Steel won the overall title by six minutes.

That Tour of Britain success was a precursor to a BLRC team being invited in 1952 to the then world’s greatest stage race for amateurs and independents, the Peace Race, held over two weeks between Warsaw, Berlin and Prague. For state-funded riders from the Communist Bloc countries of Poland, East Germany and Czechoslovakia this was their Tour de France, with stage finishes in stadiums packed with tens of thousands of spectators. The crowds (and the international cycling authorities) were shocked when Steel used his climbing ability to win the overall title and led his cobbled-together team of Brits to first place in the coveted team competition. That double victory resulted in a stunning vote at that year’s UCI Congress to accept the rebel BLRC as the recognized authority for road racing in Britain—much to the displeasure of the “official” cycling bodies.

That same year, Arthur Campbell helped unify the sport in Scotland before he was elected as the first president of the Scottish Cyclists’ Union—a post he would retain for 34 years. When Campbell attended his first UCI executive meeting in Zürich, Switzerland, in 1953, he astonished “the suits” when they learned that he’d ridden there by bike from Scotland! Back home, Campbell established a motor trade business in Glasgow and, besides his continuing duties as president of the SCU (and later president of the British Cycling Federation, which was formed by the merger of the BLRC and NCU in 1959), he became the organizer of the three-day Tour of Scotland, which evolved into the Scottish Milk Race—a five-day stage race not connected with The Milk Race (Tour of Britain), which was sponsored by the Milk Marketing Board of England & Wales and so did not include stages in Scotland.

One of Campbell’s earliest protégés in the Glasgow Wheelers was Billy Bilsland, who won the Scottish time trial championship at age 17 before developing into one of Scotland’s finest racers.

As an amateur he won stages of both Milk Races and a stage of the Peace Race, and on the last day of the 1969 Tour de l’Avenir he broke away with the overall winner Joop Zoetemelk and out-sprinted the future Dutch superstar to win the stage into Clermont-Ferrand. In his first pro season with the Peugeot team, Bilsland placed 10th in the 1970 Tour of Lombardy just behind a six-man chase group that contained Eddy Merckx, Luis Ocaña and Gianni Motta, but he didn’t fully succeed in five years as a pro.

On his retirement, Bilsland married one of Campbell’s daughters and worked for his father-in-law, selling cars, before opening the renowned Billy Bilsland Cycles shop in 1980. By then, both Bilsland and Campbell were mentors for a teenager who’d achieve international fame, Robert Millar (now Pippa York). Knowing Millar wanted to become a professional in Europe, Campbell helped him learn French, and Bilsland, his first coach, sent his ambitious clubmate on training rides into the Campsie Fells, a mountain range north of the city, which includes the steeper south side of Crow Road—where, today, a house-size mural depicts Millar in the best climber’s polka-dot jersey he won at the 1984 Tour de France.

(Photo: Peter Summers/Getty Images)

Bilsland once told the BBC: “Robert Millar is the most successful Scottish athlete ever.” Indeed, he was inducted into the Scottish Sports Hall of Fame in 2003 alongside such legends as motor racer Jackie Stewart, golfer Tom Morris and footballer Dennis Law. Millar won mountain stages of all three grand tours, with best GC places of second (twice) at the Vuelta, second in the Giro and fourth at the Tour. He also won stage races such as the Critérium du Dauphiné, Volta a Catalunya and, yes, the Tour of Britain.

The BBC turned her down for a commentating gig at these combined worlds but she is appearing this Thursday (August 10) in “An Evening with Philippa York” at the Glasgow Science Centre. As for Billy Bilsland, his shop is now managed by his son Neil, while in recent years he has taken to racing pigeons. Ian Steel died at age 86 in 2015 and, faithful to his sport, he was buried in the shorts, jersey, socks and racing cap of his first cycling club, Glasgow United—along with a small bottle of his favorite single-malt whisky, Lagavulin, and a peace pipe presented by the Pickwick Bicycle Club. When Arthur Campbell died at 89 in 2007, the Glasgow Herald wrote: “In his day, Arthur Campbell made Glasgow the hub of the cycling world.” He would be proud that this week it is the hub once more.