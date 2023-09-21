The time Tony Martin took a private jet mid Tour de France to get collarbone surgery to defend the yellow jersey

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Beyond all of the other-worldly performances on the bike, tons of amazing stories and mythology go into creating a legend like Tony Martin. Of course, not all of the rumors swirling around about the German time trial star are true. But as it turns out, the ones that are are almost too good to be true.

Martin joins the Bobby & Jens podcast this week, and co-host Jens Voigt has no shortage of questions to ply him with.

One story stands apart from the rest, and Voigt says he had to raise a question about it because, “there’s a lot of mystery and rumor about it.”

The story goes like this: after crashing badly while wearing the yellow jersey in the 2015 Tour de France, Martin chartered a private jet to take him to a hospital to operate on his broken collarbone with the intent of restarting the race the next day.

Tony Martin crosses the line on stage 6 of the 2015 Tour de France after crashing in the final kilometer and breaking his collarbone. (Photo: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

“How realistic was that on a scale from zero to 10?” Voigt asks.

Martin leaves no doubt about it.

“If the doctors would give me the okay, I would 100 percent do this.”

“I was so disappointed to leave the race in yellow,” he says. “Not only for me, for the whole team. We were fighting all week always so close for the yellow, and then we achieved it by some seconds. Losing it again by a crash felt so wrong, and leaving the team felt so wrong.”

As well all know now, things weren’t meant to be for returning to the race.

“Unluckily, it was an open fracture, so the risk to getting infected was so high that the doctors definitely said no to restart,” he says.

That didn’t stop the team from getting Martin treatment as soon as possible, though, and it turns out that that jet story was more than a rumor.

“In the night I was flown by a private jet from Quick-Step to a hospital and actually I had the surgery the morning afterwards,” he says. “So actually from the timeline it would have been possible to restart again. But the doctors said it was too critical.”

“If there would be any chance to restart I would be happy.”

“It makes me think of how serious we are when it comes to an objective that we can block out so much pain as an athlete,” co-host Bobby Julich adds.

While he couldn’t continue on in yellow, there’s no denying the lengths Martin went to to honor the most prestigious jersey in cycling.

Listen to the story and many more highlights from Tony Martin’s career on the latest episode of Bobby & Jens.