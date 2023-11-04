The Woes of a 6’5” Pro Cyclist | Michael Schär on Bobby & Jens

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

In a sport where athletes can be competitive at well under 6 feet tall, and being too tall can actually be a detriment, especially when going uphill, the 6-foot-5-inch (2 meters) Michael Schär stood out like a sore thumb during his road cycling career.

Beyond the physiological disadvantages of his body type for competitive cycling, the biggest problem the recently retired pro faced was the lack of properly sized equipment.

“I was always too tall actually for the XL frame of every brand,” he said on the latest episode of Bobby & Jens.

At the beginning of his career, he tried some especially crazy things to get his fit right.

He once rode Paris-Roubaix on a 170mm stem (yes, stem, not cranks) because his reach is so long. But in order to find a stem that size, his team had to make its own. They split two stems in half and welded them together to make one long enough.

Schär’s team manager who cooked up the franken-stem brushed off his concerns about riding at cycling’s roughst race on a less than confidence-inspiring piece of equipment. Lo and behold, it held up.

The outsize gear extended to cranks, too.

“We tried so much different stuff: 180 cranks, then we had 190 cranks,” he said, noting that the prevailing trend swung toward smaller cranks in the later years of his career, making those lengths he rode seem even crazier.

But things fell more in line with traditional equipment over the course of his career.

“It got more relaxed, my position,” he said. “From a 150 to a 140 stem, to now it’s a 130. It’s always getting a bit more ready for retirement.”

Catch the full discussion on the latest episode of Bobby & Jens. Schär also reminisces about being a part of a winning team at his first Tour de France, trying to swap food with other rivals in the pack, winning a stage at the Tour of Utah, sharing his career with Greg Van Avermaet, and reveals his next chapter in life as a team director for Lidl-Trek.

Bobby & Jens is a Shocked Giraffe production for Velo. This episode was produced and edited by Mark Payne.

