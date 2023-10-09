Your Weekly Cycling Horoscope: Oct 9-15

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Aries

You are tired of pulling and leading the group ride and working harder than everyone else. But we need you! How else would most of us make it to the coffee shop? Stay strong and thank you (even if you work harder than the rest of us).

Taurus

Work on your bike envy this week. Stop looking around at all the Cervélos and custom painted Colnagos and the new kits and helmets and focus on your own bike. No, it’s not very “modern” but what you lack in bling, you make up for in courage. If you can’t handle it anymore, consider pickle ball as penance.

Gemini

Watch Fried Green Tomatoes again and maybe The Secret Life of Walter Mitty. Stretch a bit more before you ride. You really need more flexibility. Have you considered a new espresso machine? It’s worth it.

Cancer

Another good moon. Nice work. Your focus on longer miles and longterm fitness will pay off. You may get dropped on most short climbs and pretty much any climb, but that’s ok. You descend well. Own that!

Leo

You know what you want. Stop second guessing. Buy it all. Use it. Enjoy it. Really focus on technical skills this week. You need some serious work there. When you find the time, consider revisiting Kurt Vonnegut and focus on Kilgore Trout’s wisdom. He understands you.

Virgo

Your riding life is inextricably tied to your effort in the garden and yard work. Don’t pretend the lawn will cut itself. It won’t; trust me. A little sprig of basil by the kitchen sink isn’t a garden! You know that. Take the next step and work towards a 20×20 plot in the backyard. Your riding life will improve as a result.

Libra

Good work on the wine this week. But, trading wine for bourbon isn’t the point. Let that go and focus on core strength this week. It will help with the late night wine cravings. Here’s a thought: What about some herbal tea instead? Throw some honey in it and drink it fast. You got this.

Scorpio

I hope you enjoyed the Zumba last week. The Miami Sound Machine is still pretty solid. That’s it for this week. Your moon is behind a bunch of clouds. Apologies!

Sagittarius

Glad to see you didn’t move to Italy to become a bike guide. (I’m joking, that would be amazing and you’d probably never forget the experience). Back home here, try and learn a new skill, something basic like drawing or watercolors. Really focus on it and try to do it outside. Vitamin D is key for you this week and so are bay leaves. Put them in everything!

Capricorn

It’s not all about the money or lack of it. There are plenty of things that are free. Join your local library. Ride an older bike and laugh about it. Go to your local farmer’s market and don’t buy anything. Just go there to be around the food. Better yet, ride there and then walk your bike around the stalls and whistle the entire time. You will feel free.

Aquarius

Another good week for you. Money everywhere. Your moon seems to have had a bunch of coffee and just keeps spinning. Embrace it. Read a book about love and redemption. Consider The Razors Edge by Somerset Maugham but don’t then decide to move to Paris. Stay where you are and flourish in this love energy. Proud of you.

Pisces

Your moon came back. That’s a relief. At one point in your life, you considered becoming a poet or a chef. They are similar. Revisit this and also sign up to race cross this year. It’s time and you will podium at least once. Make a fried mortadella sandwich and bring it to the race with you. Eat it after you beat all your friends and let them see you. You got this, Chef!