Your Weekly Cycling Horoscope: October 16-22

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Aries

Just a quick thank you for all the pulls again this week. This seems to be your role in life and speaking for the rest of us, we appreciate it! If this begins to feel like a pattern you’d like to change, maybe don’t worry about it so much? Truth is, we all need someone like you and you allow us to arrive at the group ride knowing we will make it back home with semi-functional legs and lungs. Try some Thai food this week. You need the heat. And, read Rilke again and really breathe into the words.

Taurus

This is a week of change for you. Rest in that, but also trick it. Play the jester. If you feel pulled to start stretching more or eating a high-protein diet, do the opposite and see if it works. Don’t stretch much and go all in with the breads and pasta. Sometimes a little trickery will free you up. Plus, the last thing you need is more meat and eggs and you are pretty flexible already.

Gemini

I’m assuming you bought the new espresso machine. Good work. You may find yourself searching for recognition this week or feeling bad that nobody noticed your new kit and socks. It’s ok. Do you really care what they think? It’s a cool kit and the socks are pretty solid. Drop them all with a vengeance on the Saturday ride and you will feel better.

Also read:

Cancer

Really focus on yourself this week. Only think about your own needs and feel free to increase your bike budget by 1500 percent. You don’t even need to ask permission to do this, it’s in the moon and therefore it’s fine.

Leo

Ramp it back this week, tiger. You went a little big last week and were a tiny bit too selfish. Modify gently. Listen a bit more. Consider joining a local choir and then actually showing up for Wednesday practice. You need to put a bit more work in here. I see you all dressed up during the holidays and getting your first solo. There’s a budding star inside you and it wants you to sing!

Virgo

I’m getting a serious message from your moon this week and it’s shining brightly on your new garden. Good work. Quick cautionary advice: Check your local rules on growing cannabis in your backyard. I’m not sure it’s legal in your area and you may have planted too much? It’s a good start and effort, but I’d rather not see you in the slammer because you took your gardening message a bit too far. Anyway, your intentions are good but your crop may need to be modified. Keep digging!

Libra

You did a good job on the wine slow-down, but I’m getting an intuitive hit that you may have invested $2,000 in a home beer brewing setup for the basement. While I think winter projects in the basement are good for you, maybe ramp back the amount of beer you plan to make? Just a thought.

Scorpio

Your moon is mad this week. Mad and full of energy. Stop letting people drop you on climbs. There’s that moment when you see them go, you follow their wheel and then you lose interest and start thinking about lunch. No lunch this week. Just stay on the wheel for three minutes and drop them. Then you can have soup and a small piece of bread with no butter. You got this! Remember when you had to trade your entire healthy lunch in elementary school for a small bag of Doritos? These are the same people only they are older and on your group ride. Don’t forget this ever again.

Sagittarius

Your moon is shy this week and a bit introverted. Knowledge bomb: Most interesting and successful people are introverts. We can’t all be Cher! Own your silence this week and let it grow and enjoy it. By the end of the week, the moon will release you and you will end up at a crowded public watering hole and you will dance like never before. Let it rip!

Capricorn

Start a TikTok channel about chocolate chip cookies and thank me later.

Aquarius

Your moon is on a roll (literally). You have had a successful few weeks with money and romance and love. There’s a part of you that wants to feel guilty and maybe give one of your many bikes to a friend. Maybe don’t “give” it to them but let them “borrow” it for a few days and then call them repeatedly to get it back before the weekend. It’s your bike and not your fault your moon loves you? Envy is a difficult warrior, but you will prevail.

Pisces

It just starts with one ride. You know this. You can’t keep pretending that a 20-minute walk around the neighborhood is the same as a ride. Look, I understand it’s cold and you’d rather walk to the store and buy a $10 lottery ticket. Who doesn’t want to do that? I did it twice this week and won $200. This isn’t about me, however; it’s about you and your moon and your moon thinks you should lay off the lottery tickets and the walks this week and ride your bike. You got this, gambler!