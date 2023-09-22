4iiii Shimano crank recall: keeping riders safe and in the saddle

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app .

It looks like 4iiii is going to work with Shimano to ensure their customers keep riding 4iiii power meters. While Shimano has indicated they would offer compensation, 4iiii knows many customers would rather have a comparable replacement. Because of this, the 4iiii Shimano crank recall may be handled directly through 4iiii. If you have an affected crank and it has a 4iiii power meter, know that 4iiii is dedicated to keeping you safe and riding.

“4iiii is aware of the recall and is working closely with Shimano to keep their riders safe and their cycling uninterrupted. If any 4iiii users are impacted by this recall, 4iiii is ready to replace their current crank-based power meters by either performing a factory install on their replacement cranks shipped from Shimano or, if a quicker solution is needed, directly sending a comparable factory second power meter from 4iiii’s PRECISION 3+ NDS or PRECISION PRO Dual models.

4iiii is updating their website to directly handle these inquiries, so everyone impacted in the 4iiii community can keep the pedals turning. While only a small fraction of 4iiii’s riders should be impacted by this, it’s critical for 4iiii to keep them safe and get them back in the saddle as quickly and conveniently as possible.”