The updated Allied Alfa strives for balance

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The original Allied Alfa, first released in 2017, was a bit of an anomaly. Simply put, production bikes weren’t really made in the United States anymore. Allied Cycle Works cared enough to build a whole factory in Little Rock, Arkansas (and to later move it to Bentonville, AR) to build the original Alfa.

The new, second-generation Allied Alfa follows that made-In-America ethos. There’s certainly more to the bike than that: excellent balance, substantial aero gains, and dialed ride quality. That is, according to Allied. Here’s what we know about the bike before receiving a bike for review later this summer.

The Allied Alfa maintains its classic looks. (Image: Allied Cycle Works)

Here is the key info:

Full carbon frame and fork made in Bentonville, Arkansas

820 gram frame, 320 gram fork (size 56 cm)

Max 700c x 32 mm tire clearance, measured

Threaded 68 mm BSA bottom bracket

63.9 mm to 54.5 mm trail figures (per BikeInsights)

Sizes: 48 cm-61 cm

Price: Starting at $8225 / £ unknown (complete, Sram Rival AXS build); $5500 / £ unknown (frameset)

Following the Allied design language

The original Allied Alfa spearheaded a distinctive design language for the company. The top tube on the bike – and the related Allied All-Road – were nearly flat against the sloped top tubes of other bikes. Tube shapes were purposeful: not necessarily aerodynamic, but not in your face about being performance oriented. Clean, cohesive, and complimentary to your bike.

The Allied eagle isn’t as prominent as it was on the company’s first bikes, but you can still see it on the top of the seat tube. (Image: Allied Cycle Works)



That’s what’s going on here, albeit with a twist. The nearly-horizontal top tube is still there, as are the classic-looking tube sets. But those updated tube sets, smaller in diameter than most other aero road bikes, are said to be more aerodynamic than before. Much of that is thanks to a flat-back profile design that Allied says was adapted via CdA analysis on roads surrounding Bentonville.

Those same tube shapes are said to be more comfortable than traditional aero frames and generally better at muting road vibrations. The previous Allied Alfa was an impressively smooth bike on open roads, so it is good news to see that focus continue here.

Indeed, the frame is similar in construction to the Allied Echo, not only in tube shapes but also in using the brand’s unique internal cable routing system. It uses the same Allied Integrated stem as the Echo. This system routes cables internally through the handlebar through the stem body before dropping into the top of the tapered steerer tube and to the brake calipers.

Fifteen color options are available with the Allied Alfa, with even more options for the downtube Allied logo. (Image: Allied Cycle Works)

The Allied Integrated stem is CNC-machined in-house, adding to its Made Here ethos. It takes a standard round 31.8 handlebar, though it requires one with internal routing that exits at the center where the stem clamps to the bars.

Unfortunately, this means that the new Alfa is designed specifically for electronic shifting, with no option to customize the frame for mechanical shifting.

New to the Alfa is a custom seatpost that they say is also made in-house, even down to the seat post clamp. It is D-shaped in profile and is said to add additional seated comfort to the bike. Paired to that is a hidden seat post wedge, with adjustment happening on the non-drive side top tube.

The Allied Echo fits a 32 mm tire with room to spare. (Image: Allied Cycle Works)

Geometry has been updated compared to the previous Alfa, leaning more toward the aggressive fit of the Alfa than the Alfa with the plus head tube length. Allied said their goal was to make the bike reactive without being switchy, and trail figures in the mid-to-high 50 mm range are decidedly race bike quick. The bottom bracket has dropped slightly in an effort to add a touch of stability, but besides that, you’re getting Allied’s fastest, most racey road bike.

Allied doesn’t quote complete bike weights, but a quoted 820 grams in a size 56 cm frame is competitive with the likes of the Cannondale SuperSix Evo, Specialized Tarmac, and others. Further, its 320 gram fork is decidedly lightweight.’

All told, six sizes are available in the Allied Alfa. There are a number of frame color options, logo color choices, as well as customization options for the handlebars, wheels, cranks, tires, and more.

As mentioned at the top, stay tuned for a full review of the Allied Alfa road bike, as we’ll put it through its paces and find out what the bike is all about.

The Allied Alfa is available at launch with both Sram and Shimano electronic drivetrains. (Image: Allied Cycle Works)