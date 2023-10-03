The Beginner’s Guide to Using Your Apple Watch for Cycling

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The latest generation of Apple Watch and its watchOS 10 update has brought a number of new cycling features. These updates include heart rate zones, pacers, power meter compatibility, workout ability, and more.

These updates to WatchOS 10 make it much easier to use your Apple Watch for Cycling. Whether you’re dipping your toes into tracking your bike rides with your Apple Watch or are a seasoned pro, there is a lot to offer in the latest updates.

Below you’ll find a guide to using your Apple Watch for cycling. Our guide comes from ‘hands-on’ time with the Watch to make it easier to track bike rides on your Apple Watch.

The main page of an Outdoor Cycling workout can include power meter data, heart rate, cadence, mileage, and time ridden. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Setting up your Watch

Before starting your first bike ride, there are a few settings we recommend changing to offer the smoothest experience while using your Apple Watch for your next bike ride. We’ll list them below:

Turning on ‘auto pause’

Slide into the workout settings to turn on auto pause. You’ll thank me later. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO via screenshot)

Most workout devices, especially GPS bike computers from Wahoo, Garmin, or others, have a built-in auto-pause function that stops your ride whenever it senses that you’ve stopped moving. The Apple Watch has this turned off by default, which means that your average power, heart rate, speeds, and the like get dragged down by every stop sign, snack break, or any reason to stop.

I consider this a must-change for anyone looking to use their Apple Watch for bike rides.

Turning on ‘precision start’

By default your Watch comes with precision start turned off. This means there’s a countdown timer for every ride or activity you start with. Turning on ‘precision start’ means the watch behaves just like a standard GPS bike computer or most other smartwatches.

Turning on both ‘Start Workout Reminder’ and ‘End Workout Reminder’

These two toggles allow your Apple Watch to gather riding data even if you forget to start the ride. If you don’t already start recording your ride, you’ll receive a notification asking if you’re doing a ride and if you want to record it. The ‘End Workout Reminder’ once again sends a prompt once you’re stopped for an extended period to ask if you want to continue or end your ride.

Again, these two settings make the Apple Watch function more like a standard GPS cycling computer.

Track your bike ride stats on your phone

Pairing your phone is essential to getting the most out of your Apple Watch, but pairing your phone to your Apple Watch with WatchOS 10 means your cycling stats also show up not only on your watch but your phone too. Simply start your ride on your watch and you’ll see your data show up on your phone’s lock screen.

The data screens shown on your phone mirror the data gathered by your watch, but exactly what you view at any given moment is independent. Want heart rate to be the main display on your watch but distance ridden to be what’s on your phone? You can do that with no problem here.

Connect your power meter, cadence sensor, and other Bluetooth-compatible devices for cycling workouts

The first screen on the left shows a list of Bluetooth accessories ready to pair. Press the ‘i’ button on the right and you’ll get to the right screen, allowing you to choose crank length and even calibrate your cranks. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO via screenshot)

WatchOS 10 allows for compatibility with Bluetooth-enabled power meters as well as other accessories including speed and cadence sensors. To pair your watch to your power meter, open the Settings app on your Apple Watch. Choose Bluetooth, and then pair the sensor you want to connect.

Things such as calibrating your power meter or choosing crank length are done by pressing the ‘i’ beside your power meter.

Once paired, your Apple Watch should pair to your Bluetooth accessories every time they’re turned on.

How to track your bike rides with Apple Watch

Seeing how you’re doing during a bike ride is fairly simple with two ways to do it. The most obvious way is to simply raise your wrist. It requires both limbs to swipe through data fields, however, making looking at your info just a bit more cumbersome than you’d think.

The second way of doing this on the bike is to look at your phone. This is best done with your phone mounted to your bike, however, as it can then be done with just one hand.

From here, however, you’ll be able to start, pause, or end your workouts. You’ll also be able to adjust ride goals such as calories burned.

Start a cycling workout

The Workout app gives you a range of workouts to choose from. Further, if you push workouts from third-party apps, they’ll show up here. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO via screenshot)

Starting a cycling workout is the same as starting nearly any other workout: Open the Workout app and scroll until you find either ‘Indoor Cycle’ or Outdoor Cycle.’ Tap the workout and you’re ready to go.

Apple Watch Ultra users have the luxury of the oranged anodized ‘Action button’ on the side opposite the scroll wheel. By default, this button goes to the Workout page, making starting a workout just a bit easier. However, it can be programmed to start an outdoor cycling workout, run a Shortcut automation, or do anything you want.

Setting up your data screens

The default data screens aren’t quite as configurable as a standard GPS cycling computer, but they still show plenty of information. This data is limited to the page style, but exactly how the fields are filled in is configurable.

To customize your data screens for cycling workouts, first open the Workout app on your Apple Watch. Next scroll to either ‘Outdoor Cycling’ or ‘Indoor Cycling’ after which you’ll tap the ellipses/three dots to the right of the panel.

Next, scroll to the bottom of the page to the ‘Preferences’ button, and then select ‘Outdoor Cycle Workout Views.’ From there, you’ll be able to choose the pages you want to see. Two pages are best deemed as ‘general’ data pages. From there, users can choose to toggle on or off a page centered around power data, heart rate, elevation, power, and more.

Pages like the power zones and heart rate zones can be especially beneficial should you want to remain in a specific zone. Further, these page edits are pushed to your phone, so any page data you choose to display on your Apple Watch will also be available on your phone during your workout.

Deep into the screen options is a screen to show where your elevation gains are in relation to your ride. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Show workout metrics from your Apple Watch to your iPhone

Setting up your live ride metrics from your Apple Watch to your iPhone is fairly easy. Start a cycling workout on your watch, and once started, look at your iPhone lock screen for a notification asking to activate ‘Live Activity functionality.’ Tap ‘Allow.’

Start a workout on your Apple Watch, and you’ll be able to see data screens on your phone. That includes this screen here. Swipe to the left and right to find more data. Press the arrow on the right side to pause or even end your ride. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO via screenshot)

Once you’ve given the app permission, press the bar to see the full screen experience. Like the Apple Watch, you’ll see things like heart rate, average speed, distance, and any other data you’ve decided to show on your Apple Watch data screens. Swipe left and right and you’ll see different views of your data.

From your iPhone, you’ll be able to pause workouts, lock controls, or end the workout.

The post-ride summary offers a range of info, including calories burned, cadence, average heart rate, and speed. It isn’t the most comprehensive collection of data, but it works just fine for most. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO via screenshot)

How to track indoor cycling with your Apple Watch

Indoor cycling with your Apple Watch can be done both with and without the use of a smart trainer. Using a smart trainer is preferred, however, as it gives you your power output, cadence, and more.

To track your indoor cycling workout with your Apple Watch, go to the Fitness app on your phone, select ‘Indoor Cycling workout,’ and get to riding. The Watch will gather time ridden, calories burned, and heart rate at a minimum. If you add in a smart trainer from the likes of Wahoo, Zwift, or others, you’ll be able to see power and cadence numbers on your watch, and therefore your iPhone as shown above.

You cannot set the ERG mode or control your smart trainer using your Apple Watch. You’ll have to use your smartphone to control your smart trainer.

How to see the rides you’ve logged

Once you’ve finished your ride, you can see all the data on your phone in Apple’s own Fitness and Health apps.

Go to the Apple Fitness app and you’ll see info from a specific ride including time ridden, distance, average speed, power, heart rate, speed, calories burned, and average cadence. If you’ve set up your Apple Watch to do so, the Fitness app will show your averages across splits during the ride.

Head over to the Apple Health app and you’ll see… not much more. At least, not much worth analyzing.

In short, the best way to see the rides you’ve logged with your Apple Watch is on the Fitness app. Better yet, the best way to see the rides you’ve logged is likely through a third-party app, be it Strava, Ride with GPS, or something similar. How to sync your Apple Watch with other devices can be found below.

Starting a custom workout and alerts

Custom workouts for cycling are available on the Apple Watch, just like they are for just about any other discipline you can use for workouts. That being said, the scope of what you can do in making these workouts is at the same time both more expansive and limited than what one might expect.

Scroll to the bottom of the cycling workouts pages and you’ll find the preferences button; select that button and you’re greeted with the ability to build your own workouts. Press the purple ‘custom’ button in the left panel, select ‘Add’ as shown in the middle panel, and you’ll be able to build things like intervals, as I’ve done here in the right panel. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO via screenshot)

To set up your own workout, go into the Fitness app in your Apple Watch, find ‘Indoor Cycling’ or ‘Outdoor Cycling,’ and select the three dots on the upper right side of the little activity card you select. From there, you’ll be able set parameters for your workout.

Workouts can be as simple as setting a time, distance, or calories burned goal. This can be done by selecting one of the suggested cards for the three goals. However, you can even build your own workouts with intervals if you feel so inclined, done by scrolling to the bottom and selecting ‘Create Workout’ and the purple ‘Custom’ button.

From here, it frankly gets to be a bit cumbersome with the watch on your wrist, so I tend to take my watch off to build these workouts. My go-to is to build a workout based on time, with an alert set for whenever I fall above or below my hopeful power or heart rate zone. Add a warm up and a cool down and you have yourself a workout!

Select ‘Create Workout’ at the bottom and now you’ll have your own workout.

Best cycling apps for Apple Watch

If you’re not willing to build your own workout through your Apple Watch, users can push workouts from TrainingPeaks and TrainerRoad straight to your watch. How that works is shown below. Other major cycling apps should connect in similar ways, but the one consistent thing here is that every app will need to be connected to the Apple Health app.

This can be done most easily from each individual app

How to Sync your Apple Watch to TrainerRoad

TrainerRoad is an effective way to find personalized workouts for cycling, both indoors and outdoors. And for WatchOS 10, TrainerRoad can now push outdoor workouts to your Apple Watch. Here’s how to set it up, even though TrainerRoad makes it a bit tough to set up.

Here’s what the TrainerRoad setup screen looks like. This only comes up when pairing your watch for the first time with TrainerRoad. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO via screenshot)

TrainerRoad requires you to make sure your app is up to date, after which you’ll find a pop-up prompt when you open the app. It ‘Set Up’ to get started. There are two components to this: Sync with Health, ’enabling the Health app, and ‘Push to Apple Watch,’ syncing your Apple Watch with the TrainerRoad app.

Turn on read access for the Health for everything if possible, as you’ll need everything turned on to make TrainerRoad workouts properly function.

Pushing workouts to your Apple Watch requires going to the app, setting a specific workout to “outdoors,’ and going from there. You’ll have to do this manually with each workout for it to push over.

Workouts that have been pushed over can be accessed on the ‘Workout’ app on your Apple Watch, often showing up in purple at the top of the workouts.

How to sync your Apple Watch to Strava

Syncing your Apple Watch activities to Strava isn’t immediately obvious, unfortunately. To do so, start on the Strava mobile app. Go to the ‘You’ section of the app and select the gear icon on the top right. This is the settings page. Select ‘Applications, Services, and Devices,’ then ‘Health,’ and then the plus sign icon.

From there, select ‘Connect’ and then allow all devices you want to connect to the app.

It is important to note that there, you’ll have the option to have the app push every activity to Strava immediately or have you manually push each activity live.

How to enable bicycle navigation on your Apple Watch

Enabling bike-specific navigation isn’t quite as in-depth as it would be with a bike computer, sadly. However, the navigation is still fairly information-rich, at least within a city or neighborhood.

Setting up navigation for a bike ride is fairly simple: go to your Apple Maps or Google Maps smartphone app, choose cycling directions, and choose your destination. While many of these directions given by Apple Maps or Google Maps aren’t truly bike ride-optimized they provide a safer set of directions than simply following driving directions.

As you ride along, your Watch will vibrate to notify you of upcoming directions as well as show a small display of your upcoming cue.