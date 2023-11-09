Ass Savers Introduces the Win Wing 2 Minimalistic Fender

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

While I’m no expert on fenders and haven’t used the new Ass Savers Win Wing 2, I do know that generally, fenders are a pain in the ass to install most of the time. Living in Southern California means that we get, on average, 30-40 days of rain, but lately, it feels like 5-6. Simply put, those are the days I don’t ride. To be even more transparent, fenders in LA are more useful than one might think since most everyone with grass waters them all morning, and the runoff can be overwhelming on early rides.

However, when I must ride in the rain, or the early morning, the simple and easy saddle-mounted Ass Savers has been my top pick. It’s quick and easy, but being so far up is not ideal.

Well, the new Win Wing 2 might just be the balance between convenience and effectiveness that I have been looking for. The simple and light mounting frame that straps to your bike seat stays, and then you easily snap on the fender. So simple even a novice fender user like me can do it. Plus, the whole system is super light. For those hardcore riders that can’t miss a day but don’t want the weight and inconvenience of a full fender set, the Ass Savers win Wing 2 might just be a perfect gift.

Also Read: SKS Bluemels Reflective mudguards review: Splash-free, flash-free

The Minimalistic Mudguard

Last autumn, the road-spray-stopping team at Ass Savers introduced their latest innovation: the deceptively

simple and simply effective Win Wing fender. Based on the idea of “tangential coverage,” the Win Wing was

able to offer better protection while saving weight and using fewer materials than traditional fenders by

sitting at the critical point where water and mud leave a spinning rear wheel.

In the months since its launch, the Win Wing has taken the cycling world by storm, keeping riders from around

the globe and across disciplines dry, happy, and spinning. Not satisfied to rest on their success, however, the

Ass Savers designers went back to the lab to create an even better version of their minimalist mudguard with

a few key updates. Introducing the Win Wing 2.

Stronger

Redesigned to stand up to the toughest rides and roughest international postage handling, the Win Wing 2

features a reinforced wishbone frame. While the original wishbone was not particularly delicate, stronger is

better and can keep riders enjoying their Win Wings for even longer.

Gentler

As any bikepacker knows, strapping something to a frame can lead to marks on precious paint. The original

Win Wing mitigated this with secure straps and rub-reducing rubber feet. However, with the Win Wing 2, they

take paint protection one step further by including a set of clear polyurethane frame saving stickers to

eliminate any need for worry.

Darker

The one refrain Win Wing users voiced repeatedly was the desire for something darker. In response, the Ass

Savers team have ventured into the shadowy void to emerge with an answer to these demands: the Win Wing

Stealth, an all-black mudguard, wishbone, and straps combo that flies in under the radar to satisfy even the

darkest-hearted riders. Limited to the initial launch, the Win Wing Stealth is only available while supplies last.

The black wishbone and straps, however, are here to stay and will ship as standard with all Win Wing 2

orders moving forward.

Just like its predecessor, the Win Wing 2 is available in two sizes, the 64-gram Road with clearance for up to

35mm tires and the 72-gram Gravel with up to 60mm clearance.

The new Win Wing 2 Gravel in both Stealth and standard designs, is available now.

Price: $28, €26

ass-savers.com