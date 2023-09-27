Best Cycling Bib Shorts Reviewed: All the Shorts I Used This Year

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Finding the right pair of bib shorts won’t only make you more comfortable, but it’ll make your rides all the more enjoyable.

The best bib shorts often go unnoticed, a thankless job for something that gets used hard, discarded dirty, washed, and used over and over again. But of all the places you touch your bike – the handlebars, the saddle, your shoes, and your pedals among others – your bib shorts have the job of holding the majority of your weight while riding.

This round’s selection of six bib shorts includes two definitively high-end bibs, two mid-range bib shorts, and two sets of more budget bib shorts. As testing through the season indicated, finding the right shorts for biking doesn’t require going for the most expensive option. Our options included selections from brands including Attaquer, Q36.5, Giro, Kansept1, The Black Bibs, and Rapha. Pricing ranged from $80 US to $304 US.

What does it take to find a pair of bib shorts comfortable for long rides? We break down not only the bib shorts used across the year but a buyer’s guide for how to buy bib shorts as well.

Bib shorts in review

The Race Ultra+ bibs were the most aggressive fit bibs here, feeling far more comfortable in the saddle than just standing around. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Attaquer Race Ultra+ Bib Shorts

Attaquer’s bib shorts offer the most intriguing branding and distinctive look, hard to do in a sea of bib shorts. They lived up to their name: racey.

The first thing you notice about the bib – besides the holographic logos – is its fit, with a high waist, plenty of mesh, and lots of compression at the leg. That main leg material is surprisingly thin for how compressive it is. This is paired with soft shoulder straps that feel appropriately high-end. Extended time off the bike makes me feel I’m in between sizes with these bibs, but I was assured the size S was the size I should be on.

I found the chamois to be high quality and plenty comfortable, with a dense pad and overall thickness similar to the Rapha and Kansept1 bibs. That breathability stood in stark contrast, however, to the panel found on the back of the bibs; that plastic piece was a comparative magnet for sweat, one that I could feel during the ride.

The holographic logo is a nice touch, though as you can see, it’s starting to distort a bit due to my body shape. I could size up but then the inseam would be longer than I’d like. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

As for the matching jersey? It was similarly racey in fit; I highly recommend sizing up for most folks. It received the most positive reactions out of all of the kits on test as well. The downsides? The plastic-feeling panel on the bib carries to the jersey, and while it’s made of a different material, it still seemed like a magnet for sweat.

Price: $260 / €264.95 / £229.95 / $370 CAD



Quick Take: The Attaquer Race Ultra+ delivers on the name but the ‘Attaquer’ panel on the bib isn’t for me.

attaquercycling.com

The Grid Skin bib shorts felt the most natural of the bib shorts I rode in, both on and off the bike. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Q36.5 Grid Skin Bib Shorts

Q36.5 might be best known for coming out of nowhere to be the headline sponsor of a World Tour team, but they’ve quietly made a name for technology-first cycling apparel. And it makes sense: its founder, Luigi Bergamo, was previously in charge of research and development at Assos.

Amongst the Swiss-Italian company’s lineup of high-end apparel is their Grid Skin jersey and bibs. We’ve covered the breadth of technologies in our original story, but the gist of it is that the grid-like material is said to be a whole lot more abrasion-resistant in a crash than standard lycra. It amounts to an impressively integrated bit of protection that doesn’t detract from the kit’s otherwise performance-focused aspirations.

Besides the novel grid skin material that is said to be both more protective AND somehow more aero, the materials felt undoubtedly the most premium and exotic. Every bit of lycra feels almost papier mache-like, simultaneously much sturdier in construction and plenty stretchy. It doesn’t quite have the stretch of most of the other bib shorts here – you can thank the abrasion-resistant materials here – but I felt these were the most comfortable and supportive bibs here as well.

The Grid Skin bib shorts lacked any gripper or elastic band at the knee, but the way the material increases compression as it goes further from the chamois means it was unnecessary.

A look at that Grid Skin material. It isn’t quite as stretchy as standard Lycra but the texture is truly novel. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

And as for the matching jersey? It too was my favorite on test, with the most comfortable fit, the best materials, and good breathability despite the additional material. It’s the jersey – and the bib for that matter – I grabbed the most for all-day excursions, especially while out on the gravel bike. The extra bit of protection meant I felt comfortable pushing just a little bit harder, so that’s got to be worth something.

Price: $304 / £ NA / € NA / $CAD NA

Quick take: My favorite kit in the roundup with truly novel tech that stands out from the competition.

q36-5.com

(Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Kansept1 Rouleur Bib Shorts

Kansept1 is a small brand based in Oregon that focuses on road-centric apparel. They sent over a set of Ventoux bibs and jersey (their lightweight kit) as well as their Rolleur bibs and jersey. We’ll focus on the Rolleur bib shorts, as those are the bibs I grabbed most frequently of the two sets.

The Rouleur features their “QuattroMax and QuattroGrid nylon and spandex blend” which I found to offer near-ideal compression across the legs, with plenty of stretch to accommodate long periods of time in the saddle. Paired with the silicone leg grippers, I found the bibs quite comfortable both and off the bike, with a thin but dense chamois that felt plenty supportive for long rides. The front part of the bibs was quite low; some will love this, while others would prefer a bit more support in that area.

Build quality was about as high as anything else here not named Q36.5. The stitching was tight, I never felt any seams, and the materials overall felt high-quality. One detail I particularly liked was the pocket built-in to the bib suspenders; while a small touch, I wish more bib shorts added this to their construction.

(Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

As for the Ventoux bib shorts and the rest of the kit? The Ventoux bibs felt less compressive and slightly airier, but I grabbed the Rouleur because I appreciated its structure. The jerseys felt good too, though I wish there was a size XS available for my smaller frame as the front of the jersey seemed to go just a bit too low, causing the zipper to bunch up in the saddle.

Price: $175/ £ NA / € NA / $CAD NA

Quick hit: Simple, focused, and high-quality, the Rouleur bib shorts do exactly what they say on the tin.

kansept1.com

(Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Giro Chrono Elite Bib Shorts

Giro’s Chrono lineup of bibs has traditionally flown under the radar compared to their helmets and shoes, but the quality has never been lacking. Many pieces of their kit lineup are part of the Giro’s Renew Series, which brings a mix of Bluesign-approved recycled fabrics; that means recycled nylon from reclaimed fishing nets along with polyester from recycled plastic bottles. We need to see more of this from the industry!

The Chrono Elite Bib shorts are at the top of Giro’s range and these don’t disappoint. The straps are especially buttery, which are paired with mesh on the middle back with a small pocket on top. The legs themselves are longer than anything else here, going down toward my knee with hardly any room to spare. And that material itself feels high quality, toeing the line between compressive and sausage casing.

I quite liked the chamois here, which while thicker than everything but The Black Bibs pad, felt quite firm over hours of gravel. I even liked the multitude of silicone grippers around the legs, which helped to keep the bibs in place neatly. The downside to this bib short seemed to be the number of seams around the bib short that felt fine in comparison to The Black Bibs but out of place when comparing these to bibs at a similar price point.

(Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

As for the jersey? I quite liked it overall. It’s made from the same Renew recycled materials, and I especially liked the dedicated zipper pocket. The jersey felt a bit heavy, however, and I rarely picked it if ambient riding temperatures exceeded 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees C). While I fit in neatly with the size small bib shorts, I could’ve used a smaller size of jersey; too bad Giro offers a size small as their smallest option.

See the women’s specific Giro Chrono Elite kit review here.

Price: $200/ £169.99 / €200 / $NA CAD

Quick hit: Recycled materials work well with the buttery, supportive feel of this otherwise premium bib short.

giro.com

Compared to Rapha’s classic or Core bibs, the Core Cargo bibs feature a bit more structure to them to accommodate what you might carry in your pockets. As a result, they’re a bit hotter than non-cargo bibs. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Rapha Core Cargo Bib Shorts

The Rapha Core Cargo bib shorts either feel subtle in look or highly branded, depending on how you feel about the British cycling company. And while Rapha is best known for its high-end cycling apparel, these Core Cargo Bib Shorts are surprisingly good. Better still, they’re my second favorite pair of bib shorts here, and what I grab for long Ultra rides like East Texas Showdown.

The Rapha Core lineup of jerseys and bibs pulls their fit and classic chamois from their Classic lineup. The fit leans more spacious than compressive which makes them an easy choice for long rides, though the addition of cargo pockets along the legs and lower back makes the bibs feel a bit more structured than the others, and certainly more than the standard Rapha Core bib shorts.

I wouldn’t call the construction premium, but the details are nailed. The chamois is well-cushioned and dense, though its bigger size feels obvious. The one thing I’ve noticed from these bibs – perhaps a telltale of the price point compared to more premium bibs – is that the flatlock stitching seems to leave a bit of an imprint on your leg. But again, that’s over long rides.

Even after years of regular use, these Core Cargo bibs still look and feel ready for another long ride. While the price point doesn’t scream budget, it results in a bib that offers fantastic value for money. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

I should note as well that I another another pair of the same bibs, in the same size and colorway. Conservatively I’d say they’ve been washed ~100 times and outside of some wear at the pad, the bib shorts fit and felt about as comfortable as a new set.

Price: $150 / €145 / £125.00 / $220 CAD

Quick Take: Quality bib shorts with a premium feel that perform above their ‘entry-level ’leanings; the cargo pockets push these over the top.

rapha.cc

(Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

The Black Bibs Adventure Bibs

The Black Bibs has made waves amongst cyclists as a high value-for-money alternative to the big brands. They do this by offering a scaled-down line of kits without labels, a fact they’re quite proud of. That lack of branding makes them easy to match with kits from other brands, while their price point makes them far and away the least expensive bib shorts here.

On test are their Adventure Bibs which are positioned as their premium bibs. That means their highest-end Ultimate chamois, which I found to be wide and supportive. The chamois itself was wider than any of the other shorts found here, which can be an issue if you have smaller hips like me. Nonetheless, I found the chamois to be comfortable on four and five-hour rides. That’s a win.

The Adventure Bib material is quite tight without much stretch. I suspect much of that is due to the added structure needed to make the pockets work without sagging. The bib short straps used a more traditional construction with seams along each side of the straps; while this isn’t as comfortable as the other bibs it wasn’t much of an issue. The bibs were true to size overall.

(Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Long story short, The Black Bibs work really well for what they are. So where does your money go with the other brands? In my case here, I found my set of Adventure Bibs to start pilling ever so slightly along my inner thigh, indicating to me that the bib short material is a bit less durable than the others here. Even still, these bibs offer great value for money and are a bib short I grab for rides quite regularly.

Price: $80/ £ NA / € NA / $CAD NA

Quick take: The Black Bibs Adventure Bibs are surprisingly good, but the overall durability may not be as good as the others here.

theblackbibs.com

How do you choose cycling bib shorts?

I’ve narrowed down how to choose bib shorts to five elements as seen below.

Fit around the legs

Most bib shorts stay in place on a rider’s leg through a combination of compressive material around your legs and some sort of elastic or gripper to keep the edge of the bib in place. Elastic bands at the end often don’t have quite the same stretch as something with a gripper. Similarly, most of those grippers are made of silicone and ought to be avoided by those with allergies.

What do you get by spending more money on a bib short? The materials tend to make you feel less like your thighs are in sausage casing. The high-end bibs on test often eschewed elastic bands or grippers entirely, relying on the increased compression of the bib short to keep materials in place.

In short, you receive bibs that are easier to take on and off. Further, they seemed to maintain their compressive nature better after each wash.

Strap design

What makes bib shorts different from normal cycling shorts are the straps. Bib straps keep the chamois closer to you with less movement and importantly, less friction as you ride along. But as we see here, not all bib straps are created equally.

What do you get by spending more money on a bib short, especially with straps? For the most part, you receive a wider, flatter fit for the straps. This design does a better job of distributing forces, leading to a more comfortable fit while riding in the saddle.

Some chamois pads – the bits of foam and other material inside to smooth out your ride – are massive, while others are quite small. Finding what works for you is often one of trial and error. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Chamois design

Ask your favorite online bike forum and Facebook group how to buy a pair of cycling bib shorts, and there are usually two answers: get what’s on sale, or get the one with the most comfortable chamois.

The problem with choosing a bib short purely for chamois comfort is that the right short isn’t too different from finding the right saddle. It requires some trial and error, often with just trying different bibs on, and yes, considering the quality of the chamois.

When considering whether a chamois will be comfortable, remember that a thicker pad isn’t necessarily going to mean happier miles in the saddle. A chamois is there to support your sit bones and prevent them from fatiguing while riding. A thinner but denser chamois can be shockingly comfortable and not leave you feeling like you have to waddle with a diaper between your legs.

As you spend more money on bib shorts, the chamois might be thinner but denser where it matters. The stitching might be smaller (or non-existent!) to prevent friction while you’re riding. The chamois might be more intricately designed, with more density where it matters. And importantly, the chamois will almost assuredly be comfortable for longer, be it on a long ride or after several washes.

Feature set: pockets, protection, reflectivity?

The past few years have seen a boom in additional features in bib shorts. you can thank gravel cycling for much of that.

As such, you’ll find that The Black Bibs Adventure shorts have a cargo pocket on each leg and two more in the back. Nearly every major cycling apparel brand here offers a variation of their bib shorts in a ‘cargo’ style, with pockets for carrying extra gear should you want to ride without pockets or bags on the bike.

Further, we’re starting to see more cycling apparel with built-in protection of some kind. Q36.5 has what might just be the most slick protective integration yet, but brands like Assos also offer pad inserts for protection as well.

Regardless, bib shorts aren’t always bib shorts. Some come with pockets, others with protection, and many with reflective elements.

Even bib shorts that aren’t cargo bibs can come with a rear pocket. As small as these pockets usually are, they add carrying ability often without sacrificing anything. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

How good do you look wearing it?

I’m not afraid to say it: I care about how I look while riding my bike. There’s no shame in that. I don’t want to look like I have a full diaper as I ride, nor do I want onlookers wondering if they should report me for indecent exposure. Some bib shorts are better than others, but here are a few of my tips for finding bib shorts you’ll look good wearing.

Some bib shorts here rise higher at the waist than others, and this is something that didn’t seem to have any rhyme or rhythm to it. The Black Bibs shorts seemed to actively fight whatever muffin top I might have while riding, while the Attaquer bib shorts sometimes made me wish I had the same body fat percentage as Jonas Vingegaard.

Bib shorts with some sort of elastic band or gripper at the bottom tend to compress in that area more than the rest of the bib short, leading my legs to feel like they were stuffed in. That’s not particularly flattering. Meanwhile, the most expensive bib shorts often had some sort of varied compression as the bib goes toward the knee, leading to a smoother transition and a more flattering look.

Then there is the brand’s style. All of the bib shorts in question are black, which allows cyclists to wear just about any jersey they want and not have it clash too badly with the rest of the outfit. Some brands love branding, while others are as nondescript as they get. And just about every company has a preference as to how long the shorts’ inseam should be; again, finding bib shorts is a case of trying before you buy.

What do I prefer? A slightly higher waist, a medium inseam length to accommodate my shorter legs and minimal branding. These style preferences can be found in a bib short regardless of price point.

How much do you need to spend for good bib shorts, and everything else I learned

I grabbed a range of bib shorts that were either relatively new to the market or were something I wanted to try out. The Black Bibs are a popular choice as many folks feel they’re getting more for their money than from a bigger brand. The Q36.5 is the first time I’ve seen attempted crash protection in Lycra cycling clothing so well-integrated. And then other brands were more simple in approach.

To be clear, while there are premium bib shorts here, I sought to grab bib shorts from myriad price points. The most expensive bib shorts came in at $304, while the thriftiest bib shorts came in at just $85. You could spend less, and you could spend more, but this offers a great range of good, better, and best one that might find in a local apparel shop.

Each bib short I chose here arrived in a size small. And while fit differences between companies are far more prevalent in women’s-specific clothing (be it in cycling or anywhere else), I found that a ‘size S’ Attaquer bib was different than a similarly racey Q36.5 bib. Similarly, I likely could’ve sized down with The Black Bibs and been happy all the same.

With the exception of the Rapha bib shorts, all of these bibs arrived just by looking at a size chart online and hoping for the best. Were I to do it again, I’d likely want to size up on some, and size down on others.

The strap design on some bib shorts might work great for some, but some things – like the stitched material here – can become a pressure point on longer rides for others. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Determining how much you need to spend for good bib shorts is a tough decision. Unfortunately, choosing a bib short can be just as much an activity of finding comfort (in the saddle) as it can be discomfort (in finding just how few bib shorts fit an average person’s body). For the most part, you get what you pay for with bib shorts, with increasing prices resulting in more comfortable materials, more durable fabrics, and a more comfortable ride. But the more expensive kits are often much less inclusive.

And if you’re not a man, like I am? Then it opens a whole other can of worms, unfortunately. Finding bib straps that are comfortable across the body but allow for mid-ride bathroom breaks are harder than you’d think. While I can comment on how things fit for my body, build quality, and feature set, I can’t comment on how this will work for your body unfortunately.

My first pair of bib shorts was purchased at a deep discount online, sight unseen. They felt awful, but I didn’t know until a painful 100k ride had me wanting to quit cycling altogether that I found the gospel that is halfway decent bib shorts.

The moral of the story: try on cycling apparel when you can, especially if it’s your first time buying bib shorts. Going to a local shop might cost a bit more than something online but having a range of shorts to try on can help you quickly sort through what you like and dislike.

