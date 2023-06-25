Become a Member

Road Gear
Road Gear

The rim brake clings to life — The best new road bikes at Eurobike 2023

New aero bikes, climbing bikes, and ones that split the difference were on display in Frankfurt.

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Once upon a time, trade shows like Eurobike were where bike brands announced all of their new gear. These days, that’s not quite the case, but there were still plenty of new road bikes to check out around the halls of Eurobike in Frankfurt, Germany this week. 

Lightweight road bikes, aero bikes, and ones that split the difference between the two were all on display. Here are some noteworthy ones. 

Also readA performance road bike tire with no rubber? Schwalbe’s Aerothan tire weighs just 165 grams | Eurobike day 2 randoms

The Cipollini Dolomia Velum is 5.76 kg, thanks in part to rim brakes

Cipollini Dolomia Velum Eurobike 2023 best new road bikes

Something seemed off about this bike the moment I laid eyes on it. 

It wasn’t the boutique carbon components that made its goal of chasing the lowest weight possible immediately evident. Or the no-paint, raw carbon finish.

Then I realized: “Oh, there are rim brakes!”

The Cipollini Dolomia Velum was probably the only conventional road racing bike I saw all weekend still rocking rim brakes. It was only five years ago that the site of disc brakes would have been out of place. Now it’s all disc everything. 

Cipollini Dolomia Velum Eurobike 2023 best new road bikes

So why is Cipollini clinging to this tech for the Dolomia Velum? Weight. The full bike is a feathery 5.76 kg (12.7 lbs).

Cipollini Dolomia Velum Eurobike 2023 best new road bikes

But hang on rim brake evangelists, only 13 of these special Velum versions of the Dolomia climbing bike will be made. So while rim brakes hang on in the fringes, they aren’t mounting a comeback any time soon. Otherwise, the Dolomia is available in disc brakes in a variety of build kits. 

Cipollini Dolomia Velum Eurobike 2023 best new road bikes
The normal disc brake version of the Dolomia comes in many builds.

Look 795 Blade RS

Look 795 Blade RS Eurobike 2023 best new road bikes

French brand Look unveiled a refined version of its 795 Blade RS road racing bike, developed with feedback from Team Cofidis. 

Look 795 Blade RS Eurobike 2023 best new road bikes

It now has a slightly tweaked geometry to fit a wider number of riders, and utilizes ultra high modulus carbon and construction techniques developed for the T20 track bike. Additionally, the aerodynamics of the frame have also been refined around the seat stays and bottle cage positions.

Look 795 Blade RS Eurobike 2023 best new road bikes

Look says the changes result in a bike that is 7 percent stiffer and 10 percent more aero. 

Look 795 Blade RS Eurobike 2023 best new road bikes

Felt 2024 FR and VR

Felt FR and VR new 2023 models Eurobike 2023 best new road bikes

Felt unveiled two 2024 models at the show. 

The first is an update to the FR climbing bike that has long been in the product line in one form or another. It now features some aero tube shapes whereas before it was a pretty traditional double triangle design. There’s also an integrated cockpit.

Felt FR and VR new 2023 models Eurobike 2023 best new road bikes

The other is a new model called the VR. It’s an all-road model with 38 mm of tire clearance that cuts a profile similar to the brand’s Breed gravel bike. You can learn more about both models here.

Felt FR and VR new 2023 models Eurobike 2023 best new road bikes
The Felt VR is a new all-road model for 2024.

Wiawis Bikes Venter 6

Wiawis Bikes Venter 6 Eurobike 2023 best new road bikes

The Venter 6 from Wiawis Bikes utilizes graphene carbon to help get it to a sub-700-gram weight for the frame.

Wiawis Bikes Venter 6 Eurobike 2023 best new road bikes

The one at the show weighed 680 grams for a size small frame.  

Wiawis Bikes Venter 6 Eurobike 2023 best new road bikes
Wiawis Bikes Venter 6 Eurobike 2023 best new road bikes

Also readHarley-Davidson makes e-bikes, and they look really good | Eurobike 2023 day 1 randoms

Simplon Pavo IV

Simlon PAVO IV

The Simplon Pavo IV doesn’t shy away from looking like an aero bike, but it remains remarkably light at 800 grams for a size medium.

Simlon PAVO IV

It accepts tires up to 34 mm wide and is made in Europe. 

Simlon PAVO IV

3T Strada with Classified shifting

3t strada classified Eurobike 2023 best new road bikes-2737

The 3T Strada began life as a 1x only bike in an attempt to maximize aerodynamic efficiencies. However, that’s a touch limiting for those riding anywhere that isn’t mostly flat. 

3t strada classified Eurobike 2023 best new road bikes-2737

Now, the 3T Strada accepts 2x cranks, but its original concept has been bolstered by the creation of the Classified internal hub two-gear electronic shifting system that replaces the front derailleur. 

3t strada classified Eurobike 2023 best new road bikes
This bike is effectively 2x thanks to the two gears inside this Classified hub.

Now this bike can look super clean and not be limited on gears. 

