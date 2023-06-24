Grand tour winning bikes are everywhere at Eurobike

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Sponsor a WorldTour team and your brand might get rewarded with some race used memorabilia to proudly display at trade shows and corporate offices.

A grand tour winning bike emblazoned in yellow, pink, or red, and built up with your company’s products, is an especially sought after prize. It lets brands say: “see, they won because of us!”

So when you get seemingly every bike brand under the sun in one convention center at Eurobike, these kinds of pro bikes are everywhere.

In fact, WorldTour racing memorabilia is so prevalent throughout the show that I hardly stop to look at signed yellow jerseys anymore, or team bikes if they’re standard issue paint.

“Oh, that’s just Wout van Aert’s regular team bike. Yawn.”

Here are some of the pro ridden bikes that did catch my attention at Eurobike 2023.

Annemiek van Vleuten’s yellow Canyon Aeroad from the 2022 Tour de France Femmes

The ultimate special edition bike in cycling might have to be the all-yellow one ridden by the leader of the Tour de France. It’s not a mandatory thing of course, but it’s become expected at this point for the GC leader with a commanding lead to roll into the race’s finish on one.

And what better Tour de France winner’s bike than that of the first Tour de France Femmes winner, Annemiek van Vleuten?

Primož Roglič’s pink Cervélo S5 from the 2023 Giro

Not even a month has gone by since the conclusion of the Giro, but we already get to see in person the special S5 Cervélo cooked up for Primož Roglič’s first win at the Italian Grand Tour.

There’s a lot of real estate on an aero bike for graphics and stickers.

Plus Vittoria go involved with some matching tires.

Mathieu van der Poel’s 2023 spring classics Canyon Aeroad

Another Aeroad makes the list, this time one belonging to Mathieu van der Poel. The Dutchman has been riding this special red MvdP edition Canyon this season, complete with an embossed head badge of his personal logo.

Freddy Maertens’ 1976 Flandria

By far the oldest bike in this collection, in fact the only one here more than a year old, Maertens’ 1976 Flandria nonetheless might be the coolest.

They just don’t paint bikes like they used to.

Alexander Kamp’s Tudor Pro Cycling BMC SLR01 Danish national champion edition

Win a national championship, get a special bike (and jersey of course). That’s become the standard these days.

2022 Danish road champion Alexander Kamp got a special BMC SLR01 from his Tudor Pro Cycling team, complete with decorations of small components.

Jonathan Milan’s purple Merida Reacto from the 2023 Giro

We have another Giro winning bike, this time of the points competition. Jonathan Milan got a special purple Merida Reacto to match his purple jersey.

Alberto Bettiol’s Cannondale SuperSix Evo Lab71 from the 2023 Giro

Along the Giro lines, here’s one that didn’t win a stage but is worth a mention.

EF puts together a special jersey and bike every year for the Giro to avoid confusion with their normal pink jerseys (and because it’s a good marketing ploy — look, we’re talking about a bike right now that otherwise wouldn’t have gotten any mention and it’s all because of cool paint).

2023 was no different and the entire team was racing on this SuperSix Evo Lab71.

Honorable mention: Bahrain Victorious Team Pearl bike

It’s not a race used bike, but it is the new livery of Bahrain Victorious and it looks pretty nice.