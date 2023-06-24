Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

NEW FOR MEMBERS

Fuel your cycling passion with perks from Zwift, Relive, & Tour Tracker.

ACCESS PERKS

NEW OUTSIDE+ PERKS!

Fuel your cycling passion with member perks from Zwift, Relive, & Tour Tracker.

Join Now

VeloNews Road Road Gear
Road Gear

Grand tour winning bikes are everywhere at Eurobike

From Van Vleuten’s yellow Canyon to Roglič’s pink Cervélo, these are the best pro bikes on display at Eurobike. 

Join Velo

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join Velo

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Sponsor a WorldTour team and your brand might get rewarded with some race used memorabilia to proudly display at trade shows and corporate offices. 

A grand tour winning bike emblazoned in yellow, pink, or red, and built up with your company’s products, is an especially sought after prize. It lets brands say: “see, they won because of us!”

So when you get seemingly every bike brand under the sun in one convention center at Eurobike, these kinds of pro bikes are everywhere. 

In fact, WorldTour racing memorabilia is so prevalent throughout the show that I hardly stop to look at signed yellow jerseys anymore, or team bikes if they’re standard issue paint. 

“Oh, that’s just Wout van Aert’s regular team bike. Yawn.”

Here are some of the pro ridden bikes that did catch my attention at Eurobike 2023.

Also readA performance road bike tire with no rubber? Schwalbe’s Aerothan tire weighs just 165 grams | Eurobike day 2 randoms

Annemiek van Vleuten’s yellow Canyon Aeroad from the 2022 Tour de France Femmes

Annemiek van Vleuten’s yellow Canyon Aeroad from the 2022 Tour de France Femmes

The ultimate special edition bike in cycling might have to be the all-yellow one ridden by the leader of the Tour de France. It’s not a mandatory thing of course, but it’s become expected at this point for the GC leader with a commanding lead to roll into the race’s finish on one.

Annemiek van Vleuten’s yellow Canyon Aeroad from the 2022 Tour de France Femmes

And what better Tour de France winner’s bike than that of the first Tour de France Femmes winner, Annemiek van Vleuten? 

Primož Roglič’s pink Cervélo S5 from the 2023 Giro

Primož Roglič’s pink Cervélo S5 from the 2023 Giro eurobike 2023

Not even a month has gone by since the conclusion of the Giro, but we already get to see in person the special S5 Cervélo cooked up for Primož Roglič’s first win at the Italian Grand Tour. 

There’s a lot of real estate on an aero bike for graphics and stickers.

Primož Roglič’s pink Cervélo S5 from the 2023 Giro eurobike 2023
Primož Roglič’s pink Cervélo S5 from the 2023 Giro eurobike 2023

Plus Vittoria go involved with some matching tires.

Primož Roglič’s pink Cervélo S5 from the 2023 Giro eurobike 2023

Mathieu van der Poel’s 2023 spring classics Canyon Aeroad

mathieu-van-der-poel-paris-roubaix-bike

Another Aeroad makes the list, this time one belonging to Mathieu van der Poel. The Dutchman has been riding this special red MvdP edition Canyon this season, complete with an embossed head badge of his personal logo. 

mathieu-van-der-poel-paris-roubaix-bike
mathieu-van-der-poel-paris-roubaix-bike

Freddy Maertens’ 1976 Flandria

Freddy-maertens-1976-flandria-bike-eurobike

By far the oldest bike in this collection, in fact the only one here more than a year old, Maertens’ 1976 Flandria nonetheless might be the coolest. 

Freddy-maertens-1976-flandria-bike-eurobike

They just don’t paint bikes like they used to. 

Freddy-maertens-1976-flandria-bike-eurobike

Also readThis $18,600 fully 3D-printed titanium road bike is stealing the show at Eurobike

Alexander Kamp’s Tudor Pro Cycling BMC SLR01 Danish national champion edition

Alexander Kamp Tudor Pro Cycling BMC SLR 01 eurobike danish national champion

Win a national championship, get a special bike (and jersey of course). That’s become the standard these days. 

Alexander Kamp Tudor Pro Cycling BMC SLR 01 eurobike danish national champion

2022 Danish road champion Alexander Kamp got a special BMC SLR01 from his Tudor Pro Cycling team, complete with decorations of small components. 

Alexander Kamp Tudor Pro Cycling BMC SLR 01 eurobike danish national champion
Alexander Kamp Tudor Pro Cycling BMC SLR 01 eurobike danish national champion

Jonathan Milan’s purple Merida Reacto from the 2023 Giro

Jonathan Milan purple Merida reacto from the 2023 Giro Eurobike 2023

We have another Giro winning bike, this time of the points competition. Jonathan Milan got a special purple Merida Reacto to match his purple jersey.

Jonathan Milan purple Merida reacto from the 2023 Giro Eurobike 2023
Jonathan Milan purple Merida reacto from the 2023 Giro Eurobike 2023

Alberto Bettiol’s Cannondale SuperSix Evo Lab71 from the 2023 Giro

Alberto Bettiol’s Cannondale SuperSix Evo Lab71 from the 2023 Giro

Along the Giro lines, here’s one that didn’t win a stage but is worth a mention.

Alberto Bettiol’s Cannondale SuperSix Evo Lab71 from the 2023 Giro

EF puts together a special jersey and bike every year for the Giro to avoid confusion with their normal pink jerseys (and because it’s a good marketing ploy — look, we’re talking about a bike right now that otherwise wouldn’t have gotten any mention and it’s all because of cool paint).

Alberto Bettiol’s Cannondale SuperSix Evo Lab71 from the 2023 Giro

2023 was no different and the entire team was racing on this SuperSix Evo Lab71. 

Alberto Bettiol’s Cannondale SuperSix Evo Lab71 from the 2023 Giro

Also readHarley-Davidson makes e-bikes, and they look really good | Eurobike 2023 day 1 randoms

Honorable mention: Bahrain Victorious Team Pearl bike

Bahrain Victorious Team Pearl bike eurobike 2023

It’s not a race used bike, but it is the new livery of Bahrain Victorious and it looks pretty nice. 

Bahrain Victorious Team Pearl bike eurobike 2023
Bahrain Victorious Team Pearl bike eurobike 2023
Bahrain Victorious Team Pearl bike eurobike 2023

Stay On Topic

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

One Way South

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon