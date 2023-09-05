BMC Speedmachine taps Red Bull F1 expertise for a new time trial bike

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

BMC has announced the BMC Speedmachine, a time trial bike that is the result of a collaboration with Red Bull Advanced Technologies. It will act as a replacement for their long-running BMC Timemachine.

BMC has worked with Red Bull since 2018, seeking to use the Formula One team’s expertise in modeling to optimize the aerodynamics and performance of their bikes. This time, however, BMC says they’ve spent considerable time working on what they call Rider Feel,’ the idea of understanding how the bike would react on the roads to give the rider additional confidence to go faster.

BMC includes an integrated tail light into the rear storage area of the Speedmachine. Perhaps this is something we’ll see in future BMC and gravel bikes? (Image: BMC)

Key visual changes you’ll see between the Seepdmachine and the outgoing Timemachine start at the front end. The fork legs are dramatically wider than before, an aero design we’ve seen on the likes of the Team GB Olympic Hope-Lotus track bikes earlier this year.

Optimizing for rider feel means the team had to do some real-world testing, and BMC says the bikes drew comparison with riding a road bike.

In that, the Speedmachine has been optimized for the travel that so many time trial bikes see. This latest cockpit uses just four bolts to turn the bar assembly for boxing, with a vertical seat post clamp to make that simple enough to remove too.

(Image: BMC)

An integrated hydration unit comes with both a UCI-compliant 400 ml tank and a 1.2 L reservoir for longer time trials. As before, the Speedmachine features a built-in rear storage compartment, as well as a light positioned behind the seat tube that is optimized for aerodynamics.

Including all the changes, BMC says they were able to reduce module weight by 500 grams (1.1 pounds), aiding in its feeling more like a road bike than before.

I’m excited to see ‘rider feel’ become the next marginal gain in cycling. We’ll see how BMC’s future collaborations with Red Bull Advanced Technologies help with that, particularly with this prototype road bike Team Citroen-AG2R was riding during the Tour.

Three tiers of the BMC Speedmachine are expected to be available including two builds and one module including a frame, fork, headset, cockpit, and seatpost. Prices start at $6,999 / €6,999 / £6,999.

Capped thru axle mounts are a classic choice for BMC, but this drop out area is particularly aggressive looking. (Image: BMC)

Not only are the fork blades longer and wider spread, there’s even a small foil just under the crown to smooth air flow going to the downtube. (Image: BMC)